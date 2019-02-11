Monitoring dividend increases for stocks on my watch is one way to identify candidates for further analysis. Companies that regularly increase their dividends show confidence in future earnings growth potential.

I use the CCC List as a starting point and apply the following screens:

Dividend Yield ≥ 1.0%

Market cap ≥ $1 billion

No stocks that are being acquired

No Over-The-Counter or Pink Sheet stocks

This past week, 30 companies that decided to increase their dividends passed these screens. I own four of these stocks in my portfolio.

Part 1 of this article covered dividend increases announced for stocks in the Industrials and Financials sectors. The following table provides a summary of dividend increases announced for stocks in the remaining sectors.

The table is sorted by the percentage increase, %Incr. Dividends are annualized and in US$, unless otherwise indicated. Yield is the new dividend yield for the market close Price on the date listed. Yrs are years of consecutive dividend increases, while 5-yr DGR is the compound annual growth rate of the dividend over a 5-year period. 1-yr %Incr is the percentage increase from the year-ago dividend. (Some companies increase their dividends more than once a year, so this puts the most recent dividend increase in context).

Nexstar Media (NXST)

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Irving, Texas, NXST operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. NXST offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 20.00% to 45¢ per share. The first payment will be on February 22 to shareholders of record on February 8. The ex-dividend date is February 7.

Valero Energy (VLO)

Founded in 1955 and based in San Antonio, Texas, VLO is an independent petroleum refining and marketing company operating in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. VLO’s refineries produce conventional and premium gasoline, including gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board.

On Thursday, January 24, the company increased its quarterly dividend by 12.50% to 90¢ per share. All shareholders of record on February 13 can expect the dividend to be paid on March 5.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Founded in 1963 and headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, CMCSA is a media and technology company. The company's Comcast Cable business provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential customers under the Xfinity brand. CMCSA’s NBC Universal business consists of cable networks, broadcast television, filmed entertainment, and theme parks.

Recently, CMCSA increased its quarterly dividend from 19¢ per share to 21¢ per share, an increase of 10.53%. The dividend is payable April 24, with an ex-dividend date of April 2.

Dominion Energy (D)

Founded in 1909 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, D produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and government customers in Virginia and North Carolina. D also sells electricity at wholesale prices to rural electric cooperatives, municipalities, and into wholesale electricity markets.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 9.88% to 91.75¢ per share. All shareholders of record on March 1 will receive the new dividend on March 20.

Air Products and Chemicals (APD)

Founded in 1940 and headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania, APD produces atmospheric gases (such as oxygen and nitrogen), process gases (such as hydrogen and helium), and specialty gases, as well as the equipment for the production and processing of gases. APD also provides semiconductor materials, refinery hydrogen, natural gas liquefaction, and advanced coatings and adhesives.

On January 24, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $1.16 per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 5.45%. The first payment will be on May 13 to shareholders of record on April 1. The ex-dividend date is March 29.

Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, PSXP acquires and distributes crude oil and refined petroleum products in the United States. The company owns and operates natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, as well as other transportation and midstream assets. Phillips 66 Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of PSXP.

On Tuesday, January 22, PSXP increased its quarterly dividend to 83.50¢ per share, an increase of 5.43%. The new dividend is payable on February 13 to shareholders of record on February 1. The ex-dividend date will be January 31.

NextEra Energy Partners (NEP)

NEP acquires, owns, and operates contracted clean energy projects in the United States and Canada. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NEP was founded in 2014 and is based in Juno Beach, Florida.

On January 25, the company declared a dividend of 46.50¢ per share. The new dividend represents a 3.33% increase. All shareholders of record on February 6 can expect the dividend to be paid on February 14.

Kimberly-Clark (KMB)

Using advanced technologies in natural and synthetic fibers, non-wovens, and absorbency, KMB manufactures a range of personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products. Brands include Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, and Cottonelle. The company sells its products directly to retail outlets and through e-commerce. KMB was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

On January 23, the board of directors approved an increase to the regular quarterly dividend from 100¢ per share to $1.03 per share, an increase of 3.00%. The dividend is payable on April 2 to shareholders of record on March 8. The ex-dividend date is March 7.

Las Vegas Sands (LVS)

LVS develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao, Singapore, and the United States. The company’s resorts offer accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. LVS was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

On January 23, the board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of 77¢ per share. The new dividend represents an increase of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is March 19 and the dividend will be paid on March 28 to shareholders of record on March 20.

Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP)

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, MMP is a publicly traded partnership engaged in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. MMP owns the longest refined products pipeline in the USA, with access to about half of the nation’s refining capacity.

The company announced an increase of its quarterly dividend of 2.05% to 99.75¢ per share. The ex-dividend date is February 6 and the dividend will be paid on February 14 to shareholders of record on February 7.

MPLX (MPLX)

Founded in 2012 and based in Findlay, Ohio, MPLX is a master limited partnership that owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream energy infrastructure assets. MPLX gathers, processes, and transports natural gas. The company also gathers, transports, stores, and markets natural gas liquids, and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

The company's board of directors approved an increase in the quarterly dividend of 1.57% to 64.75¢ per share. MPLX will trade ex-dividend on February 4. The dividend is payable on February 14, to shareholders of record on February 5.

Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

HEP provides petroleum product and crude oil services to the petroleum industry. The company owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, and loading rack facilities in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, Washington, Idaho, Oklahoma, Utah, Nevada, Wyoming and Kansas. HEP was founded in 2004 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

On Thursday, January 24, HEP increased its quarterly dividend to 66.75¢ per share, an increase of 0.38%. The quarterly dividend will be paid on February 14 to shareholders of record on February 4. The ex-dividend date is February 1.

Please note that I'm not recommending any of these stocks. Readers should do their own research on these companies before buying shares.

Below, I'm including charts from F.A.S.T. Graphs for three of this week's dividend raisers, CMCSA, APD, and KMB.

In these charts, the black line represents the share price, and the blue line represents the calculated P/E multiple at which the market has tended to value the stock over time. The orange line is the primary valuation reference line. It is based on one of three valuation formulas depending on the earnings growth rate achieved over the timeframe in question. (The Adjusted Earnings Growth Rate represents the slope of the orange line in the chart).

CMCSA's price line (black) is below the primary valuation line (orange) and below the stock's normal P/E ratio (blue). The stock is trading at a discount to fair value. An investment in CMCSA in January 2010 would have returned 18.5% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

APD's price line is above the stock's normal P/E ratio and above the primary valuation line. The stock is trading at a premium to fair value. An investment in APD in January 2010 would have returned 9.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

KMB's price line is above the primary valuation line and below the stock's normal P/E ratio. The stock is trading at about fair value. An investment in KMB in January 2010 would have returned 8.9% on an annualized basis (with dividends included).

Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates

As a bonus, here is a summary of available ex-dividend dates for the next two weeks. You must own a stock before its ex-dividend date to be eligible to receive the next dividend.

The table is sorted by Ticker, and as before, Next Div is annualized. Please note that the table lists ex-dividend dates for stocks in all sectors except the Industrials and Financials sectors. See Part 1 of this article for ex-dividend dates of stocks in those sectors.

Summary of Upcoming Ex-Dividend Dates: Dividend Increases: January 29-February 11, 2019

Company Ticker Yield Recent Price Yrs 5-Yr DGR Next Div. Ex-Div Date Pay- able Date American Campus Communities ACC 4.03% $45.62 6 5.20% $1.84 01/31 02/15 American Electric Power AEP 3.46% $77.50 9 4.90% $2.68 02/07 03/08 AES AES 3.41% $16.03 8 64.40% $0.55 01/31 02/15 Andeavor Logistics ANDX 11.36% $36.28 8 18.90% $4.12 02/04 02/14 AptarGroup ATR 1.39% $97.77 25 7.80% $1.36 01/29 02/20 American Water Works AWK 1.93% $94.07 11 11.00% $1.82 02/06 03/01 CMS Energy CMS 3.01% $50.85 12 6.70% $1.53 01/31 02/28 Costco Wholesale COST 1.08% $210.84 15 12.90% $2.28 02/07 02/22 EPR Properties EPR 6.22% $72.33 8 6.70% $4.50 01/30 02/15 HP Fuller FUL 1.27% $48.68 49 12.30% $0.62 02/06 02/21 Goodyear Tire & Rubber GT 3.05% $21.01 6 N/A $0.64 01/31 03/01 Hasbro HAS 2.82% $89.42 15 10.00% $2.52 01/31 02/15 Helmerich & Payne HP 4.94% $57.52 46 58.50% $2.84 02/07 03/01 International Business Machines IBM 4.68% $134.22 23 12.30% $6.28 02/07 03/09 Idacorp IDA 2.64% $95.37 7 10.30% $2.52 02/04 02/28 Alliant Energy LNT 3.26% $43.58 15 7.00% $1.42 01/30 02/15 National Instruments NATI 2.30% $43.46 5 8.40% $1.00 02/08 03/04 National Retail Properties NNN 3.83% $52.28 29 3.60% $2.00 01/30 02/15 Northwest Natural NWN 3.08% $61.63 63 1.00% $1.90 01/30 02/15 Nexstar Media NXST 2.13% $84.32 6 N/A $1.80 02/07 02/22 Realty Income O 4.01% $67.53 26 7.40% $2.71 01/31 02/15 Omega Healthcare Investors OHI 6.63% $39.83 16 8.50% $2.64 01/30 02/15 Paychex PAYX 3.18% $70.33 8 8.30% $2.24 01/31 02/15 Pfizer PFE 3.43% $41.98 9 7.80% $1.44 01/31 03/01 PNM Resources PNM 2.77% $41.91 8 11.60% $1.16 01/31 02/15 Pinnacle West Capital PNW 3.41% $86.48 7 4.60% $2.95 01/31 03/01 Resmed RMD 1.57% $94.04 7 32.00% $1.48 02/06 03/14 Starbucks SBUX 2.10% $68.66 9 23.90% $1.44 02/06 02/22 Signet Jewelers SIG 6.14% $24.09 8 20.90% $1.48 01/31 03/01 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers SKT 6.12% $22.89 25 10.30% $1.40 01/30 02/15 STAG Industrial STAG 5.21% $27.43 8 5.80% $1.43 01/30 02/15 Sensient Technologies SXT 2.32% $62.10 13 7.20% $1.44 02/01 03/01 Texas Instruments TXN 3.04% $101.47 15 24.50% $3.08 01/30 02/11 Xilinx XLNX 1.29% $111.79 16 10.20% $1.44 02/05 02/21

Thanks for reading!