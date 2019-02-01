Enterprise Products Marching Towards Sustainability

Midstream giant Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) just posted its fourth-quarter and full-year results for 2018. As always, there is plenty to cover this earnings season. Enterprise Products Partners yields 6.3% as of this writing, a yield that is far more secure now that management has continued to aggressively target a sustainable cash flow position as part of the midstream firm's multi-year transformation process (which included sharply reducing distribution growth and taming capital expenditures). It is possible that the company will once again boosting its payout by a serious amount by 2020 when its turnaround process will largely be completed, or it may prefer to instead allocate more cash flow to unit buybacks. Let's dig in.

2018 in review

Last year, Enterprise Products grew its revenue by 25% year-over-year to $36.5 billion, while its operating income climbed by 38% to $5.4 billion. Even better, Enterprise Products' operating margin climbed from 13.4% in 2017 to 14.8% in 2018, indicating the firm is steadily becoming a more efficient and ultimately more profitable enterprise.

The firm's net income rose 49% year-over-year to $4.2 billion in 2018. That was more than enough to offset a marginal increase in its outstanding unit count as its earnings per unit climbed up to $1.91 last year, up sharply from $1.30 in 2017. Enterprise Products' average outstanding unit count grew by under 2% to just below 2.2 billion last year.

We won't get to see a more detailed breakdown of Enterprise Products' cash flow statements until the company publishes its 10-K report for 2018. What is known is that its net operating cash flow rose by 31% to $6.1 billion in 2018, which covered $4.3 billion in net cash used for investing activities and $1.5 billion in net cash used for financing activities. On a non-GAAP basis, Enterprise Products' distributable cash flow and adjusted EBITDA climbed by 33% and 29% to $6.0 billion and $7.2 billion, respectively, last year.

Cash flow gap narrowing but still not truly FCF positive

Management's version of free cash flow takes net operating cash flow and subtracts net cash used in investing activities, cash distributions to noncontrolling interests, and adds back cash contributions from noncontrolling interests. This is a non-GAAP metric, but it is still a reasonable measure of the cash flow that Enterprise Products can use to fund its distribution and buyback units. That figure jumped from $1.3 billion in 2017 to $2.0 billion in 2018 as rising net operating cash flow more than offset rising capital expenditures.

Enterprise Products paid $1.725 per unit in distributions in 2018, meaning that if all of its unitholders were to be paid in cash, the firm's annual payout would have been around $3.8 billion (2.2 billion units outstanding multiplied by $1.725 per unit). As Enterprise Products has a DRIP, distribution reinvestment plan, note that its actual cash outlays were likely less than last year. That being said, Enterprise Products wasn't truly free cash flow positive in 2018. Its total debt load increased from $24.6 billion at the end of 2017 to $26.4 billion at the end of 2018 to cover the majority of the cash flow gap (with its DRIP covering the remainder). Enterprise Products had a total debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 3.7x last year, a nice improvement from 4.4x in 2017.

Management announced that its capital expenditure budget for 2019 would be $3.7 billion at the midpoint ($3.5-3.9 billion), with roughly $3.3 billion allocated towards growth projects and $0.4 billion allocated towards sustaining capital expenditures (maintenance capex). The company spent $4.5 billion on capex last year, including $4.2 billion for growth projects and $0.3 billion for maintenance capex. As Enterprise Products expects to receive $0.6 billion in cash distributions from its business partners that are participating in its growth projects this year (depending on how ownership of the Shin Oak Pipeline project plays out), up from $0.2 billion in 2018, its net capex budget is even lower.

Reducing its capital expenditures by a significant margin will materially reduce its cash flow gap. The company expects its distribution on a per unit basis to only rise by a little over 2% on an annual basis in 2019. Combined with highly probable cash flow growth, the management team continues to place the firm on a far more sustainable financial trajectory. Largely for that reason, management announced a $2 billion unit buyback program that will start this year. Enterprise Products will be finally positive when it can offset past dilution, and by 2020, it should be able to repurchase a material amount of its outstanding units if capex is kept contained.

Growth endeavors

Enterprise Products plans to convert one of its Seminole NGL pipelines from a natural gas liquids carrier to a crude carrier. That revamped pipeline system will be able to carry crude out of the Permian Basin to markets in Southeast Texas. The current system runs from the Hobbs Hub in West Texas to Mont Belvieu near Houston, which is likely where a lot of those oil volumes will end up via interconnections. Note that Enterprise Products owns 100% of this asset.

Limited operations on the upgraded oil pipeline are expected to begin this February, and the system is forecasted to ramp up to its peak capacity of 200,000 bpd by April 2019. Enterprise Products has secured the new venture's capacity through 10-year contracts to ensure high utilization rates, but the macro factors alone should keep this new asset running near peak capacity for a long time.

The company also plans on completing the Shin Oak Pipeline this year, which is a natural gas liquids pipeline project that will initially have 550,000 bpd of takeaway capacity out of the Permian Basin. Those NGL volumes will flow across Texas to Enterprise Products' major NGL processing/fractionation complex in Mont Belvieu along the US Gulf Coast. Effectively, this new pipeline replaces the lost capacity along the Seminole network and ensures Enterprise Products will continue to play a dominant role in America's NGL and petrochemical space.

Management expects it will bring five major growth projects online this year. Other than the two mentioned above, the company expects its isobutylene dehydrogenation facility in Mont Belvieu will start up this year, along with its ethylene export terminal along the Houston Ship Channel and its third Orla cryogenic gas processing plant in the Permian Basin. All of these growth endeavors represent Enterprise Products' bullish outlook on the Permian Basin and America's role as a key petrochemical player.

Final thoughts

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is entering a new phase of its turnaround story, but it isn't known when Wall Street will begin to pay attention. The firm's 6.3% yield is sustainable as long as capital expenditures are kept contained, and the company can always consider returning to periods of real distribution growth come 2020 or 2021. Unit buybacks will need to be weighed against the upside distribution growth offers, but as new cash-flow-generating ventures continue to come online, Enterprise Products should have a lot more financial flexibility by then. To read more about the company, check out how it is working together with Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by reading this article here. Thanks for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ET. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.