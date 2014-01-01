Stocks

General Electric shares soared nearly 12% yesterday after the conglomerate beat Q4 estimates for sales and cash flow, while reaching a $1.5B settlement with the DOJ over its accounting practices. GE also confirmed it has no plans to sell aviation unit GECAS, shooting down recent rumors. Amazon (AMZN) shares also soared after the bell on AWS strength and a beat across the board, but dropped 4.3% during its earnings call when the company warned of increased investments.

Overnight earnings: Despite its first full-year net profit since 2014, Deutsche Bank (DB) shares dropped 2.7% premarket as a weak fourth quarter boosted merger speculation amid a series of uphill battles. Sony (SNE) +2.2% as its strong music business propelled the company to its best-ever quarterly profit, while Honda (HMC) fell 1% as net earnings dropped 40% on discounting and quality costs.

Apple restored Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) enterprise developer certificates late Thursday after revoking them earlier in retaliation for its "Screenwise Meter" app that violated its policies. Apple (AAPL) did the same thing to Facebook (FB) on Wednesday and, until now, it seems that Google might have gotten away for violating the same policies as Facebook. Since then, the iPhone maker has restored Facebook's enterprise certification.

U.S. sanctions against Venezuela's oil sector are forcing the country's Citgo Petroleum, one of the largest refiners in the U.S., to consider bankruptcy as a way to protect its operations amid the battle for political control in Caracas, WSJ reports. Some U.S. refiners have already begun reducing crude processing as crude oil costs have risen following the sanctions and as gasoline margins crashed to their lowest in nearly a decade.

The world's largest brewer will not say how much it's spending for nearly six minutes of commercials during Sunday's Super Bowl, but industry sources estimate Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) is shelling out more than $50M. That's up from the $42M that Kantar Media said the brewer spent for four minutes of ad time last year. It's part of AB InBev's strategy to recapture market share from craft beers and Mexican imports.

Tesla will start taking orders in China today for a lower-priced version of its Model 3 - a rear-wheel-drive variant that will start at 433,000 yuan ($64,300). Previously, an all-wheel-drive model cost 499,000 yuan. Keeping prices in check will help Tesla (TSLA) fend off domestic competition and minimize the impact of a trade war that has so far forced the EV maker to adjust its Chinese car prices.

Germany's government is considering purchasing 45 Boeing (BA) F/A-18 fighter jets for its air force, in a surprise blow to Lockheed Martin (LMT), which makes the more advanced F-35 and had hoped to clinch the German bid worth billions of dollars. Germany's potential U.S. order would come on top of a larger contract for 143 Eurofighter jets, which are made by a European consortium of Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY) and Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMF).

Facebook has become the target of at least three more U.S. state probes into the alleged mishandling of user data, Bloomberg reports. The inquires signal widening pressure on Facebook (FB) following a series of privacy scandals that were sparked by disclosures a year ago of political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica gaining access to data on tens of millions of users.

A federal appeals court will listen to arguments today over whether the Trump administration acted legally when it repealed landmark net neutrality rules governing internet providers in December 2017. The panel, which has set aside 2.5 hours to hear the case, includes Judges Robert Wilkins and Patricia Millett, two appointees of Barack Obama, and Stephen Williams, an appointee of Ronald Reagan. Related stocks: ATUS, CMCSA, CTL, CHTR, FTR, T, VZ, NFLX, DISH, CCOI, S, TMUS