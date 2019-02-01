Is Now The Time To Invest In Kellogg?

The stock is trading at a noticeable discount to its historical norms. We view Kellogg more as a stock to trade than a stock to own for the long-term.

Many consumer goods companies have had a tough stretch over the past several years. Inflation of commodity prices, freight costs, and shifting consumer preferences have made an already cut-throat competitive industry that much harder to thrive in. Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) has been among those struggling. Kellogg has heavily invested back into itself to leverage its household brand names to bring innovation and new energy to its core products. While these efforts are starting to pay off, the total return potential of the company remains capped in our view.

Source: Kellogg Company

Kellogg is a food conglomerate that is behind many of the food and snack products that you find in your grocery cart every week. The company generates the majority of its sales from its snack and breakfast cereal brands. The company sells its products around the world and generates more than $13 billion in annual revenue.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

The past decade has been tough for Kellogg. While the business is extremely stable (not likely to go bankrupt selling groceries that are eaten on a daily basis), growth has been elusive. Over the past decade, Kellogg has seen revenues grow at a slow CAGR of 0.93%, while earnings per share have grown at a modest CAGR of 2.75%.

Operating margins have drifted lower throughout much of the past decade. Fortunately, the last three years have seen margins begin to expand again. In a highly competitive space such as consumer foods, margins are especially important. These need to be monitored over the long term. Cost cuts and manufacturing efficiency improvements are all typical in trying to expand this metric.

Source: YCharts

When we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow, we see mixed results. On one hand, the conversion rate of 8.86% is below the 10% benchmark that we often look for. The silver lining of this is that the conversion rate has been rising for several years. Kellogg's conversion rate is middling among its competitors. General Mills (GIS) produces cash flow much more effectively (14.09%), while Post Holdings (POST) comes up just short of Kellogg at 7.90%.

Next we look at the cash rate of return on invested capital, or CROCI. This is a metric that measures how effective management is at deploying the company's resources by measuring cash generation. It is also a solid indicator of how large a company's competitive "moat" is. We generally look for this percentage to come in at the low-teens, or higher. With Kellogg, we can see some volatility in this figure. While the current rate of return is a solid 16.28%, there isn't much consistency prior to this. We have questions about the long-term performance record of Kellogg, and would recommend monitoring performance via this metric moving forward.

Source: YCharts

The last area of review before moving on is the balance sheet. It is very important for a company to maintain fiscal strength over the long term. Having too much debt will make a business vulnerable to rising interest rates, restrict cash flow, and limit opportunities for a company to distribute cash as desired (dividends, acquisitions, etc.).

Source: YCharts

Kellogg is currently carrying a large discrepancy between its debt and cash balance. It is holding $309 million in cash against a total debt balance of $8.9 billion. The leverage ratio of 3.1X EBITDA is higher than our "warning sign" threshold of 2.5X. While the company isn't in dire straits because of this, the state of the balance sheet certainly limits Kellogg's fiscal flexibility.

Dividend Outlook

Kellogg is working on the dividend "champion" status, but isn't quite there yet. The company has raised its dividend payout for each of the past 15 years. The dividend is paid out every quarter and totals an annual sum of $2.24 per share. Perhaps the most attractive aspect of the dividend is its 3.87% yield, which easily surpasses the US 10-year Treasuries (yielding just 2.65%). This makes Kellogg potentially attractive to investors seeking income generation.

Source: YCharts

Dividend growth hasn't been quite as promising to investors. The dividend has consistently grown at a rate exceeding inflation, but it has been slowing down over time. The dividend's 10-year growth rate is 5.9%, but just 3.7% over the past three years. This shouldn't be a huge surprise given the leveraged balance sheet. Cash flow has gotten a boost, thanks to a combination of tax reform benefits and strong 2018 sales. This should help the company continue to pay down debt, which will take pressure off of the dividend payment. Even still, investors shouldn't expect anything more than low-mid single digits over the long term. The overall growth profile of Kellogg just doesn't support anything more at the moment.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

As alluded to, growth has been the stumbling block of Kellogg for some time now. Excluding 2018, the company's top and bottom lines have grown at low single digits over the past 10 years. So what has driven 2018's success that has notched sales growth of 5.9% (on a currency neutral basis) YTD? The company has heavily invested back into its brand portfolio.

The company is in the midst of its "Deploy For Growth" strategy. This multi-faceted focus by management hones in on key levers within its existing brand portfolio. This includes bringing more single serving options to market, innovating popular brands, and utilizing effective M&A.

Source: Kellogg Company

Management is also in the early stages of divesting its cookie business, which includes brands Famous Amos, Murray, Mother's, and Keebler. Analysts report that the divestiture could raise $1.5 billion for Kellogg. While the fact that Kellogg paid more than twice that to acquire Keebler in 2001 hurts, the move is a symptom of shifting consumer tastes. The funds can at least be utilized in more effective ways rather than be tied up in a low-growth asset.

The company is also seeing growth in emerging markets. International markets are up across the board. Europe is up 3.1% YTD, Latin America is up 7.8% YTD, and Asia-Pacific is up 4.9% YTD. This growth has been both organic (Pringles brand up big in international markets this year), as well as acquisition driven.

Source: Kellogg Company

This success is what investors need to focus on. The company needs this success to help balance out a US market that is pretty stagnant for the most part. Between the Deploy For Growth levers and emerging markets, management is striving for annual top-line growth of 1-3%. This growth number isn't overly ambitious (1% growth doesn't exactly leave a lot of room for the company to miss projections avoid contraction). Execution risk is one of the red flags that we see in Kellogg. Should growth in emerging markets slow enough, Kellogg is once again stuck in neutral regarding revenue growth.

This market is extremely competitive and indirect competition has emerged (think different types and formats of breakfast foods) that it's difficult to see where notable growth can come from. Perhaps management will divest the cookie brands and use those proceeds to go after a game changer type of acquisition - similar to General Mills' acquisition of Blue Buffalo. There is more to play out in the coming years, but we feel that short-term upside is certainly capped.

Valuation

Source: YCharts

Kellogg Company has had a very up and down year in the market. Trading at just over $58 per share, the stock is at the low end of its 52-week range. Based on analyst projections, Kellogg will earn approximately $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year. This assigns an earnings multiple to Kellogg's stock of 13.59X. This is a discount of 26% to the stock's 10-year median earnings multiple of 18.59X.

The free cash flow yield is also attractive relative to historical norms. Even if we back out the surge in FCF Kellogg has seen this year, we are still looking at near decade highs.

Source: YCharts

Why is the stock trading at attractive valuations? Because the market is down on both Kellogg and the sector as a whole. Management drastically lowered its profit outlook during its last earnings call, and the sector has seen margin compression from rising input costs such as raw materials and freight. The current valuation of Kellogg is attractive on its own merits.

Wrapping Up

However, we do see some potential pain points from a long-term investment perspective. Kellogg doesn't perform at a "best of class" level among its direct and indirect competitors. The balance sheet is leveraged higher than we are comfortable with. Lastly, the company's growth prospects are mediocre at best.

We feel Kellogg is more attractive as a potential value trade. It is difficult to ignore the company's discount to historical norms, and the dividend offers a large yield in exchange for your patience. Ultimately, Kellogg Company leaves us wanting more as long-term investors.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.