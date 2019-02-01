Painful Truth: Inflation Protection Has Been A Losing Bet

Investing in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities is a "bet" that inflation will run higher than expected, or at least match expectations.

Inflation over the last 10 years has averaged just 1.8% a year, much lower than investors were predicting in 2010.

First, an anecdote: After my wife and I married in 1986, we set a grocery-shopping rule: "Never buy a bottle of wine that costs more than $10."

And today, 33 years later, we are still following that rule: French wines, Italian wines, California wines, all still less than $10 a bottle (OK, maybe $10.99). This is good, drinkable wine. We were vacationing in Portugal recently and upscale bottles of Douro Valley wine were going for 5 euros (about $5.71) in the local Pingo Doce. We splurged.

Sure, wine may be an exception in the big scheme of global price inflation, but it is an example of a very important trend over the last two decades: Inflation has been very low, much lower than we expected.

I've been writing about inflation-protected investments - Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and U.S. Series I Savings Bonds - since 2011, and I've been investing in these products since 1999. So today I am going to take a look at how these investments have been doing. The answer is: Not so well.

Understanding the "bet"

A Treasury Inflation-Protected Security is an investment that pays a fixed rate of interest (the coupon rate) that is lower than that of a nominal U.S. Treasury of the same term. But with a TIPS, the principal balance is adjusted upward (or downward) each month to match the Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers, or CPI-U for short.

When you buy a TIPS, the price you pay - above or below par value depending on the coupon rate - sets the real yield to maturity. That real yield tells you how well the TIPS will perform against inflation.

And when you compare the real yield of a TIPS to the nominal yield of a standard Treasury of the same term, you get the inflation breakeven rate. This number sets the "bet" an investor is making. If inflation runs higher than the inflation breakeven rate, the TIPS investor wins the bet. If it runs lower than the breakeven rate, the TIPS investors lose the bet.

So the main point is: A TIPS investment acts as insurance against unexpectedly high inflation. If inflation continues as expected, the investment performs as expected, about the same as a nominal Treasury. If inflation soars, the TIPS outperforms. If inflation is unexpectedly low, the TIPS underperforms. And that is what has been happening for the last 10 years.

Here is how the numbers stacked up Monday for 5- and 10-year TIPS:

A full-term 5-year TIPS had a real yield of 0.96% compared to 2.58% for a nominal 5-year Treasury. That sets the 5-year inflation breakeven rate at 1.62%.

A full-term 10-year TIPS had a real yield of 0.97% compared to 2.75% for a full-term 10-year Treasury. That sets the 10-year inflation breakeven rate at 1.78%.

Both of these breakeven rates - 1.62% and 1.78% - are very low by historical standards. This chart shows that the 10-year inflation breakeven rate was consistently above 2.1% from 2010 to 2014, and then began dipping well below that level. It rose above 2.1% again in 2108, before dropping in recent months:

(Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis)

Investors from 2010 to 2014 were "betting" on a 10-year inflation rate higher than 2.1%. How did that work out? Let's take a look.

(Chart source: TipsWatch.com)

From an investor's viewpoint, in 2009 or 2010, it was logical to assume that inflation would continue higher than 2.1%. It was as high as 4.1% in 2007, and averaged 2.5% from 1999 to 2008.

But, in reality, inflation averaged only 1.8% from 2009 to 2019. That is unexpectedly low inflation, and it means that typical TIPS investments underperformed nominal Treasurys over that period. Here is another way of looking at this data, showing how inflation dipped sharply below expected levels beginning in 2012:

(Data source: MacroTrends.net)

What does this all mean for an investor? It means that most TIPS investments from 2007 to 2013 have underperformed versus nominal Treasurys. Inflation has been lower than expected. So, even in the years like 2007 when a 10-year TIPS had a highly desirable real yield of about 2.45%, a nominal 10-year Treasury yielding 4.75% was a better investment. The breakeven rate was 2.3%, and 10-year inflation averaged 1.8% from 2007 to 2017. The nominal Treasury outperformed the TIPS by 0.5% a year.

I've compiled a comparison of the performance of every new 5- and 10-year TIPS issued from July 2003 to April 2013, showing only those issues that have reached maturity. Of those 18 TIPS, only three have outperformed their nominal counterparts. Here are the results:

(Chart source: TipsWatch.com)

The lessons we learn

When you buy insurance on your home or car, you'd rather not use it. No one wants to suffer a home fire or serious car wreck. Buying inflation insurance through TIPS isn't quite the same. Most investors have an expectation that the investment will perform close to a nominal investment. But that hasn't worked out for the last decade. Some lessons:

Ultimate safety. TIPS and I Bonds are ultra-safe, near zero-risk investments. Buyers who invest in TIPS and hold them to maturity cannot lose money, even if the investment underperforms. I'm a fan of allocating a portion of an overall portfolio to ultimate safety. That would include investments like short-term nominal Treasurys, Treasury money market funds and bank CDs, balancing off the risk that inflation protection will underperform.

Plus, broad diversification. For most people, a sensible portfolio allocation will include riskier, higher potential investments, such as stocks held in low-cost ETFs or mutual funds, and broadly based bond mutual funds. This allocation creates risk, but offers potential to outstrip inflation.

The inflation breakeven rate is meaningful. Even when a 10-year TIPS had a real yield of 2.55% in July 2006, a nominal 10-year Treasury yielding 5.07% ended up being the better investment. The inflation breakeven rate was a rather high 2.52% at the time. Inflation ended up averaging only 1.3% over the next 10 years. That TIPS underperformed by 1.2% a year for 10 years. Ouch.

I have generally suggested that a 10-year inflation breakeven rate hovering around 2.0% is "fair value" versus a nominal Treasury, but data from the last 10 years suggest a rate of 1.8% looks "more fair." When the inflation breakeven rate rises well above 2.0%, beware.

Oil prices have been a huge factor. The price of West Texas Intermediate Crude was $82.34 on January 10, 2010, and rose as high as $127.26 in April 2011. It was trading around $53.41 on Tuesday, a decline of about 35% over the last 10 years. As long as oil prices remain at low levels, inflation will continue to be muted. But can this last? Here is the price trend since 2009, showing the steep drop in recent months:

(Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis)

Plus, consider the stronger dollar. One factor in falling oil prices and moderation in overall prices is the stronger dollar. The Federal Reserve's Trade Weighted U.S. Dollar Index rose from about 73.6 in January 2010 to 91.0 as of last Friday. That's an increase of about 24% over nine years. A stronger dollar reduces the prices of imported goods and in turn forces down prices of domestically-produced goods, bringing down inflation. Here is the trend:

(Source: Federal Reserve of St. Louis)

Again: Can this strong-dollar trend last with U.S. budget deficits skyrocketing?

Should the Federal Reserve back off? I have long been an advocate for higher interest rates, at least for short-term rates, because I am a saver and not a borrower. But I have to admit, with 10-year average inflation running at 1.8%, and showing no signs of stirring, isn't a Federal Funds Rate in the range of 2.4% close to "neutral"? Until inflation actually rises - and that would probably take an uptick in oil prices - the Fed can back off on additional rate increases in 2019. The Fed on Wednesday strongly indicated this in its FOMC statement:

"In light of global economic and financial developments and muted inflation pressures, the Committee will be patient as it determines what future adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate ..."

After Wednesday's Fed statement, real yields took a dive - the 10-year real yield fell from 0.97% on January 28 to 0.78% at the close on January 31. That is a stunning three-day decline. When the Fed eases, inflation-protection becomes more desirable.

And... inflation remains a danger! We can look back at inflation breakeven rates of 2010 and ask: "What were those people thinking?" However, few financial experts were forecasting strongly lower inflation over the next 10 years. The same can be said today, when the markets are predicting inflation to average 1.78% over the next 10 years. That seems like a ridiculously low number, until you realize it is almost exactly the average inflation from 2009 to 2018.

Investors in 2010 were looking back 10 years, when inflation averaged 2.5%. Today's investors are predicting the future based on the experience of the last 10 years, when inflation averaged 1.8%. But what about the bigger picture? Here is the same annual inflation chart I presented earlier, but with data stretching back to 1960:

(Data source: MacroTrends.net)

When high inflation sets in, it can be shockingly high and shockingly long lasting. What would happen if oil prices spike? What would happen if the Federal Reserve began a new round of quantitative easing? What would happen if the world loses trust in the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency? For people who are retired or heading into retirement, the effects could be devastating. Isn't a little insurance a good thing?

I'll close by quoting an October 2012 article by Michael Ashton, who writes about inflation and is author of the E-piphany blog and the book, "What's Wrong with Money?: The Biggest Bubble of All". In this article, Ashton talked about how investors were being told to "remain calm, all is well." And then he wrote:

"But I think that's also what they told the people on board the Titanic. At some point, regardless of what the authorities are forecasting, investors need to grab for their life jackets or to head for the stairs anyway. ... The worst thing that can happen if you're wrong is that you're feeling foolish, standing freezing on the deck of the ship and all really is well. The 'Titanic Decision' matrix is below. I can tell you one thing: there is a single box there that I am pretty sure I want to avoid. What about you?"

(Graphic source: E-piphany)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.