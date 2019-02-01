Summary

POSCO posted a 4Q18 operating profit of KRW876.5bn on a parent basis and KRW1.27tn on a consolidated basis.

POSCO remains our steel sector top pick, and we raise our target price.

The stock appears to have priced in any negative sentiment associated with this outlook, trading at one point at 0.44x P/B, close to the 1997 Asian financial crisis level.