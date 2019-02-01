Take Two Interactive Is A Buy Before Feb. 6 Earnings Call

Take Two Interactive should beat the $2 EPS estimate and potentially return to its all-time high (a 25% increase from current pricing).

It also includes consistent revenue from the popularity of other flagship games: NBA 2k19 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

Take Two Interactive has a +$2 EPS from analysts to beat in its quarterly earnings call next week.

I'm not a gamer, but anyone reading any kind of entertainment news this last year should know about the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 - by many different accounts the biggest video game opening of all time. It sold 17 million copies in its first week.

RDR2 was put out by Rockstar Games, owned by Take Two Interactive (TTWO). The first quarterly report post that release is coming next week, on February 6th.

Other Seeking Alpha writers have (excellently) covered the strong earnings history of TTWO, but I'll make the case for getting in before what I believe is going to be an extraordinary quarterly report for the video game producer.

Red Dead Numbers

Red Dead Redemption 2 was the biggest release of last year. It sold more units in 8 days than its previous version sold in 8 years. And the first was generally considered a monumental release in video games.

Not counting some technicalities, it was the best-selling game of 2018. This was important was Rockstar spent over half of a decade making the game.

Critics will point out that Rockstar has promised a follow-up to the game with online play (and a revenue channel through that) and that has been slowly coming. But with a game that has this many users-and another big release not coming until likely 2020 when we see Grand Theft Auto 6 - it's not a bad thing to take time and perfect the play.

The timeline is not so different than Rockstar's last big game release-GTA 5. Its current online play is still being used and events are still organized around it. GTA 5 came out in September 2013. If we're still seeing RDR2 game play happening five and a half years from now, then Rockstar and Two-Take has a long revenue path ahead of it.

Analysts Read

Of course, analysts have already taken Red Dead sales into account. That's why it's coming into this quarterly report with an estimated EPS above $2.

It's a high bar to hit, but not out of range. Here are the four quarters that followed GTA 5's release - a game that had a huge splash, but not as big as RDR2 and still did not have its online gaming as robust as it is today.

The first column is the share price (not too shabby of a 5-year return, huh) and the second is quarterly EPS.

I think we could see Red Dead numbers smash these and smash an EPS of $2 on game sales alone. And a hold might yield returns from a game play that could see a serious resurgence in game play.

Just look at this chart of GTA 5 purchases from Steam. Remember, this game came out 5 years ago - to see sales numbers increasing is a sign of a quality user experience. If Red Dead can follow it, this could be sustaining revenue as Rockstar continues to work on the next versions.

By the way - those dips in late 2018 were likely as players anticipated the release of Red Dead Redemption-so the sweep back to a green December is quite promising for continued GTA players and revenue.

NBA Series

And all of this isn't even counting another serious factor in TTWO revenue reporting. That's the NBA 2k series that the company owns and puts out. NBA 2k19 came out in September 2018 like RDR2.

It was the biggest release in the 2k series to date, and prompted Take-Two to shell out an enormous $1.1 billion for exclusivity rights with the NBA for the next seven years. That number is twice what the deal was last time (seven years ago), but I believe the market is worth much more than 2x.

NBA 2k19 enjoyed the largest sports game release to date and estimates are that it brought in +10% of revenue from the 2k18 version a year prior.

This all bodes well for TTWO, but it hides the pretty elephant in the room - eSports.

There is now an entire league devoted to playing the 2k franchise competitively. And that league is growing internationally, thanks to capital investments and an actual affiliation with NBA teams.

As eSports grows worldwide (as it has in Asia), the NBA 2k franchise is set up as the premier eSports basketball game and could propel TTWO's flagship sports game into a consistent stream of revenue for years to come. If it does, I expect the next TTWO - NBA rights contact to be worth quite a bit more than $1 billion.

Analysts Also Like TTWO

Ahead of the sales call, analysts are also looking at TTWO as a buy.

Goldman recently gave TTWO a preferred status; over competitors Activision (ATVI) and Electronic Arts (EA). Another analyst has pegged a price target of $130-$160, a 30-60% increase from current prices, which are sitting near a 3-month low as of now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TTWO over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.