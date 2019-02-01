Sony Corporation (SNE) Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

February 01, 2019 03:15 AM ET

Company Participants

Hiroki Totoki - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Atsuko Murakami - Corporate Executive and Senior General Manager of the Finance Department

Conference Call Participants

Mikio Hirakawa - Merrill Lynch

Junya Ayada - Deutsche Securities

Yasuo Nakane - Mizuho Securities

Kota Ezawa - Citigroup

Yu Okazaki - Nomura Securities

Masaru Sugiyama - Goldman Sachs

Presentation

Unidentified Company Representative

Ladies and gentlemen, at this point, we'll begin the earnings announcement for the Third Quarter of Fiscal 2018. Our speakers today firstly, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Hiroki Totoki; and Corporate Executive and Senior General Manager of the Finance Department, Atsuko