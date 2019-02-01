Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust: Is There An Equity Restructure Endgame Possible?

This article below provides an illustration for how the board could restructure the balance sheet to address the concerns identified in the previous article.

A question was asked in the commentary as to the path that could be pursued to address the "top heavy" balance sheet.

The negative implications of the JANAF Acquisition and its impact upon the balance sheet was discussed, along with an explanation of why the author remained in the preferred shares.

In a recent article, an assessment of the balance sheet for WHLR was provided, showing the degree to which it was top-heavy in debt as well as in preferred shares.

In a recent article on Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (WHLR), this author had reviewed where the valuations of the preferred and common equities were relative to underlying value. In addition, an assessment of the impact of the JANAF acquisition on the current state of Wheeler financial metrics was offered (article found here).

One commentator felt that there were some missing pieces:

But what your article is missing is "what's next" and endgame.. my guess (assuming refi on maturities) is they have to somehow deal with prefs for long term survival but how. I'm guessing they complete the 9mm in asset sales in pipeline plus more than try a pref tender w slight premium to market but huge discount to par.

I offered an impromptu reply to this comment, reflecting my view that the immediate key is to deal with some upcoming maturities which will pressure the company but which appear to be able to be manageable in the short term. However, I doubt that this response was very satisfactory, probably failing to do the question justice, and so I will attempt to do so in the paragraphs below.

Of course, I cannot know with any reasonable certainty what the board and management will do and, in any event, would not view such speculation as an actionable basis on which to invest.

What I can know are these two things:

What I would do if I were in Mr. Kelly's shoes? and What I expect in order to accept other securities for my preferred shares?

Therefore, in the following article, rather than attempt to predict an unpredictable future, I will offer something different. I offer one potential future for Wheeler that involves a voluntary equity restructure on the part of both the preferred and common equity holders, attempting to incorporate this analyst's view of what I would do if I were on the board, combined with that which I would accept as a preferred shareholder. While I am decidedly not a common owner, I will try to empathize with that group as well to anticipate how I would act if I were in their position, given what I know about how common shares are typically treated in a reorganization process as well.

I am not saying this restructure will happen. I am not even sure that it could happen in exactly the way described without some adjustments. However, I believe that there is a voluntary equity restructure for Wheeler that is possible, where every party gives something to get something more valuable in the long run, that might look something like this. This is assuredly not the exact answer but could provide an outline for one that is similar.

What Do The Parties (Board, Preferred Holders, Common Holders) Want from a Restructure?

A. The Board:

The board would probably want the ability to raise additional funds out of a restructure. I do not believe that this is going to happen. The credibility of this board at this point, after the ill-advised JANAF acquisition, is low as they have debased the value of the securities held by their owners. I don't think that is going to happen on any terms other than those which further debase the value of the securities held by the current owners.

However, the board is also fighting a "top heavy", preferred share heavy balance sheet which requires high distributions relative to the meager cash flow provided by operations. This is an issue which must be addressed in the intermediate term and would be best addressed in the short term to assist the board in addressing their overleveraged balance sheet.

This requires the board to convert the preferred equity, the current Preferred Shares Series A, B (WHLRP) and D (WHLRD) having high, current distribution requirements, into another form of equity that will not have these distribution requirements which exceed the current operating profits (i.e., could maintain REIT status with much lower distributions).

The board will need to understand that their credibility as stewards of owners capital is low and that such new equity must carry very strong safeguards against a repeat of the debasement of their securities that we witnessed in early 2018.

As the company moves forward, while it is probably absolutely necessary to do so, they may want to consider converting into an REOC which would allow them to retain earnings to reduce leverage even if they would need to be taxed in order to do so.

B. The Preferred Shareholders: Owners of preferred shares do not seek to own highly speculative trading vehicles that the current preferred shares have become. In addition, these owners seek securities whose value is not undermined by the board tasked to protect it. Given the current precarious value of these securities, preferred holders are looking to convert their shares into something appropriate for them to hold. Current, they are converting them to cash at fire sale, 50% discounts.

An equity restructure offers the opportunity to enhance the stability of the holdings, secure more value than the current discounted sales and still be able to take part in a recovery enjoyed by Wheeler under new management. While the preferred holders are the senior equity partners and will insist on securing the bulk of the equity value of the company, these holders should also understand that there will need to be an incentive for their junior common partners to participate voluntarily in an inexpensive, fast "pre-pack" type of restructure which can happen outside of an expensive, unpredictable reorganization process. Attempting to "zero them out" as some preferred holders may feel entitled to do may succeed, but it may delay and be so costly that the battle for control of the last 5% of Wheeler may be a Pyrrhic victory.

Preferred shareholders also need to understand that there is simply not enough cash flow in the current or prospective future operations to pay for the high distributions currently mandated by the three shares series. These distributions need to be channeled back into reducing leverage so that the balance sheet can be strengthened which will enable the company to grow or resume distributions in the future. Attempting to sustain the current distributions will result in likely failure of Wheeler.

C. The Common Shareholders: Owners of common shares need to understand that Mr. Wheeler really did them in with the JANAF Acquisition. While many shareholders hope to return to prices for the equity of the past, I believe that those days are gone.

Right now, the common has claim to no assets. Getting a reasonable claim to something would be a win and would allow the common shareholder to participate in future opportunities and, if I may dare to say it, growth of earnings and FFO resulting from responsible management of the current stable of assets (through selective future purchases or through interest expense reduction).

How Might One Possible Restructure Look?

Here is the current state of the balance sheet for what we are calling today Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust (as there were several calls to change the name), as published in the previous article:

(This and the following tables were produced by the author from publicly available information from the Wheeler REIT website and/or from Yahoo Finance)

Note the complicated equity structure for a company having $130-ishM in net assets. Also, the reader should note the lack of assets to which the common shares can lay claim.

One option for the board to consider is whether to retain the REIT status or whether to migrate to a REOC. If it were me, the REOC would provide greater latitude in working to de-lever and strengthen the balance sheet, but that might distract the board, and they may feel that operating earnings will not create a need for such substantial distributions that it is isn't worth the effort and expense to convert (then convert back after five years or more).

The essential approach for the restructure would be to offer a new equity structure, with a single equity security having no specified distribution rate, to replace the three preferred shares and the common shares. The value of the New Equity is divided between the preferred shares and the common shares at a ratio, in this example, of 95% to the preferred shares and 5% to the holders of the common shares. Of course, a similar approach could be taken at other ratios, but too little for the common would create delays and too much will create complaints from the preferred holders about their senior status not being respected (with common shares now have a claim on zero assets). A target, initial price of $25/share is used in this example to make it simple.

All three preferred share classes would need to vote, presumably by having 2/3 plus one from each preferred shares series vote to approve, with the common shares needing to approve the plan prior to its launch. I would recommend making the New shares equal in seniority to the preferred shares in case there are holdouts in the common (there always are), as we will discuss below. This is the short version of the article, and I had edited out the 2000 words on safeguards needed to ensure the value of these shares, preventing a repeat of the debasement of the value of the shares by discounted issuance, issuance of shares at below face value levels, etc. I simply note that such safeguards will be needed to secure the support of the preferred holders, or this simply will not happen.

That would result in the following conversions to a single equity security. Because the face value of the A Shares is $1,000, the 562 A Shares at $1,000/share are converted to 22,480 shares at $25 to maintain the same liquidation value of the series for simplification:

The preferred shares are converted into the "New Common" at a 1:1 rate on shares at the same nominal value as the current preferred shares face value. The common shares are converted at a 3 "New Common" shares for each 100 current common shares, but since they are valued nominally at $25 (much higher than the current market price of $1.7278/share), the actual value conversion is about 45% of their current market value (that is, about a 55% value haircut). The quid pro quo for the haircut is that they now have a real claim on assets which they do not today. Once issued, the "New Common" shares will probably decline in value initially (since the preferreds are selling at half of their nominal face value), but this provides a simple, structured way to offer 95% of the value to the preferred shareholders and 5% of the value to the common shareholders.

Once conversion is complete, here is what the new balance sheet would look like (using Q3'18 as a model):

This much more attractive situation could be the future for Wheeler, if such an approach was taken. This could be the balance sheet moving forward, still top-heavy with debt at the moment (and needing continued attention). However, the equity level of the balance sheet is no longer overly complicated, appropriate for a company with $130M in assets. In addition, the unaffordable distributions would no longer pressure the board to sell assets at disadvantaged terms, enabling the board to sell fewer assets more slowly to optimize value in these transactions.

Are There Problems with This Approach?

Yes, there are many problems and difficulties with this approach. Some of them would include the degree to which common shareholders do (or don't) get a haircut, the fact that distributions for existing preferred shareholders will no longer get the distributions that they were expecting, that the current preferreds have different market prices, so it is a better deal for Bs than Ds and so on. Many reasons not to do this will surface.

In my view, many of the key problems associated with this restructure are not created with the restructure; rather, the restructure is only cleaning up problems that have already been created and cannot be otherwise undone. Whatever disadvantages come to the holders of any Wheeler security by this restructure have already been pre-determined by the JANAF Acquisition. This is not something that WILL happen to you; rather, this is something that has ALREADY been done to you, due to the JANAF transaction, and the restructure is attempting to redress the situation to the extent possible.

Execution would be difficult as well. No securities senior to the New Common shares can be left or this approach falls apart. Personally, I would not agree to convert with other securities left senior to my New Common shares. All three preferred shares series would need to be supporting this with 2/3 of the holdings, which could be difficult, given distributions being eliminated.

Please note that one potential problem has been anticipated: common share holdouts. Note that the New Common shares have been created "pari passu" to the existing preferred shares and senior to the old common shares, a somewhat unusual move. This enables holdouts to be isolated in the existing common shares which are junior and will become zombies if they do not convert; with the New shares senior to the old, all of the future benefits of any growth or distributions can be funneled to the New shares, leaving the old common shares to wither away if not converted. The existing common shareholders must understand that it is better to have 45% of something real than 100% of nothing, being realistic about what can be made to happen in current circumstances.

This new structure could also enable the board to go back to empire-building, which is probably the biggest worry for this author, the holder of preferred shares. So, even as they were not enumerated in the interest of a reasonable length of the article, strong safeguards against debasing the New shares would need to be put in place, such as disallowing equity senior to the New shares, requiring shareholder approval for either increases in New share count or creation of a "pari passu" equity security and so on. As the value increases would be derived from increased value of the shares, not by distributions, the value of each share would need to be carefully conserved or there will not be confidence in this new approach.

Would This Restructure Help?

Yes, in several ways:

First and foremost, the distributions for the existing preferred shares exceeds what is realistically affordable. The new structure enables the board to avoid continued distressed sales to continue to pay unaffordable distributions, analogous to "eating the seed corn". The new structure buys the board time. They will no longer need to "fight a two-front" war of dealing with over-leverage and a complicated equity structure requiring significant liquidity for its support. The board can now focus on those few, difficult loans and must resort to fewer, less hurried sales for which better prices can be secured, having reduced pressure on liquidity through distribution elimination. Creditors would see that equity holders have more "skin in the game" for contributing to a resolution of past Wheeler problems, providing incrementally more co-operation from them as some of these credit problems become unwound. If nothing else, they will see an incremental $12M freed up to address credit problems (given preferred distributions that have now been eliminated). The new equity structure appears to this analyst to be constructive, irrespective of whether the company would covert status to a REOC or chose to remain a REIT. Whatever distributions need to be made to maintain REIT status could be made as special dividends pro rata to the New equity holders. The restructure, to the extent that it is less acrimonious than an involuntary restructuring, would be less costly with fewer delays. Those processes where long deliberation is required to work out disagreements between the holders of various classes of equity could divide the attention and distract the board from the more important credit management-deleveraging effort.

Summary and Conclusions:

The current balance sheet is currently top-heavy with both debt and with preferred shares, resulting from an ill-advised JANAF acquisition as well as years of building leverage and making acquisitions. This results in an unsustainable degree of distributions in excess of what is needed to maintain a REIT status and unaffordable, with additional cash needed to reduce leverage on the balance sheet, rather than making distributions that cannot be supported by current and future cash flow.

A proposal has made in this article, offering one approach to reducing the equity structure complexity, reducing the number of required distributions, and simplifying the equity back to a single security that is appropriate for a modestly sized property company.

This proposal would also simplify the board's job, enabling them to focus on the "Job One" of debt restructure and reduction, thereby reducing the current high level of interest expense.

A specific proposal is made to illustrate the approach; however, adjustments could be made to the specifics, where others believe it unbalanced, that would result in a similar, positive outcome for the preferred holders, the common holders, the board and management of the company. It represents an attempt to spread the burden while sharing the potential upside in a reasonable way.

The author believes that Mr. Kelly and the board are now making every effort to optimize the current portfolio, address credit concerns and strengthen the balance sheet. This proposal would be, at a minimum, a significant boost to their effort to improve the situation; however, I believe that a restructure like this one may be essential to support a return to financial health, redirecting cash flow to debt reduction in lieu of distributions to equity holders.

All the tears in the world won't put the vase back together. We can act decisively from where we are, maximizing recoveries, or we can wait as potential recoveries continue to decline.

