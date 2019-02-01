CACI International To Acquire LGS Innovations For Government C4ISR Tech

Summary

CACI will acquire LGS Innovations for $750 million in cash.

LGS is the former federal division of Bell Labs and provides government agencies with a range of capabilities in the command, control, and communications disciplines.

CACI is acquiring LGS along with Mastodon to significantly expand its offerings to government buyers.

Management is adding significant debt to fund the deals; it has upgraded guidance for FY2019 and investors appear optimistic.