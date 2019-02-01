The Walt Disney Company: What's In The Cards In 2019?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is one of the largest companies in the world by market value. It is no astonishment that the company is the market leader in many of the segments it operates in. In terms of the market share, Disney is the No. 1 in Cable networks segment, No. 1 in Parks & Resorts segment, No. 1 in Media Networks Affiliate Fees, and No. 1 in Media Networks Advertising segment.

To foresee a detailed standpoint for the company, I need to depth knowledge of company’s revenue drivers. I got that by dividing their revenue and operating income at key segments over the past years and investigated the tendency in the following data.

I divided their revenue into 4 main business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media.

Media Networks . This segment includes cable networks (The company has an enormous portfolio of 120 kid-driven, family and entertainment channels which broadcasting in more than 160 countries worldwide). Also, this section included broadcasting sales.

Parks and Resorts . This segment was founded in 1971, over 140 million guests visit the company's parks and it makes Disney the most visited park company worldwide.

Studio Entertainment. The mainproduct is the all-around film and animation. Important to note that films produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar Animation Studios, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, which makes the Studio division is one of Hollywood's significant film studios.

Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The segment with the broadest range of products. It includes retail, video games, digital application and content division. Disney also merchandising their brand and properties through licensing.

Revenue by Segments

Source: author's calculation based on 10-K fillings.

The chart shown above displays the revenue growth of different business segments. As calculated, Media Networks has been Disney’s greatest driver and this segment has increased by 26.05% since the Q1 of 2012. Nevertheless, Consumer Products & Interactive Media has decreased by 16.95% since 2016. All other company’s segments have declared green growth since 2012 with the largest growth in studio entertainment segment with 71.45%.

The gap in revenue between the two largest segments has reduced from 15% to 7% since 2012. Park and Resorts segment generated more revenue in 2018 through the increases of 6% from higher average guest spending and 2% from volume growth, while Media Networks added up only 4%. This growth was driven by increases in average ticket prices, food, and hotel room.

Disney’s media network business growth has boosted by demand from several industries. Disney has three particular business units within the media network segment: Affiliate fees ($13.279 billion), Advertising ($7.763 billion) and TV/SVOD ($3.458 billion). As mentioned above, Disney is a leader in both Affiliate fees and Media Advertising segments. Despite the fact that the company has the leading position in this segment with 11.92% market share, their revenue has decreased from fewer impressions, which caused by lower average viewership primarily due to face competition in the market. As a result, the company’s channels are losing subscribers and advertising revenue declined by 5% in 2018. By dividing the Media Networks into these three segments, I reveal also that Disney’s TV/SVOD is sharply growing segment with the growth rate of 27% due to higher program sales licensed to Hulu, the streaming service with over 23 million subscribers.

Additionally, the company’s second most meaningful segment, Park and Resorts, is sensitive to seasonality and needs regular capital inflows. From the revenue, it is not evidence of the company’s segment margin but this becomes clear when considering the distribution of the company’s operating income.

Operating Income by Segments

Source: author's calculation based on 10-K fillings.

As seen in the chart, the gap between media and parks segments is spreading to 13% which is almost exceeded the revenue gap by 2x. But since 2012, operating income from this business segment has stayed between the $6.6-7.7 billion while, Parks and Resorts segment has demonstrated the rapid growth in EBIT of 134% in the same period. Media networks operating profit for 2018 was down by 4.1% Y/Y, while Parks and Resorts operating profit increased by 18% Y/Y.

As of Q4FY18, Parks&Resorts and Media Networks operating income consists of 70% of Disney’s total EBIT. This certainly displays Disney’s driving segments, as well as the initial focus on evaluating their revenue growth. Overall, Disney outperforms their peers in the Media Conglomerates industry through using many other diversified operations. The industry average operating profit margin is 6.64%, while the Disney median operating margin is 22.31%.

Outlook by Business Segment

I investigated outlook for all company’s business segments based on management guidance, financial performance, and industry analysis.

Media Networks : Disney plans to launch its own direct-to-consumer (DTC) service, Disney+, at the end of 2019. The acquisition of Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc (NASDAQ: FOX) and its channels, including ABC, ESPN, and Freeform will provide the company with the widest content distribution and encourage users to purchase their streaming DTC service Disney+ or ESPN+. The company has an exciting experience with ESPN+ which has grown to 1 million subscribers since April 2018, and Hulu with 25 million subscribers (After merger, Disney owns 60% of Hulu), but I believe they will not be able to gain market share from the level of competition from the side of the tech giants in the streaming space. I forecast DTC revenue remain flat in 2019 due to the launch of Disney+ and an increase in operating expenses, while the cable networks and TV/SVOD revenue and operating income will continue to increase in 2019.

Parks and Resorts : The company stated that its welcome "Star Wars" land entitled "Galaxy's Edge" will open in 2019, the new theme park will redefine guests experience. I expect both revenue and operating income will continue to increase indifferently.

Studio Entertainment. Disney has many films and cartoons planned to show in 2019 such as Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, The New Mutants, Frozen 2. I expect that Disney will be able to generate at least $2 billion in movie revenue this year.

Disney has many films and cartoons planned to show in 2019 such as Captain Marvel, Avengers: Endgame, Toy Story 4, Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Lion King, The New Mutants, Frozen 2. I expect that Disney will be able to generate at least $2 billion in movie revenue this year. Consumer Products & Interactive Media: I foresee revenue and earnings to increase in 2019 due to the higher revenues from sales of licensed merchandise.

Earnings outlook and Valuation

I estimated Disney’s revenue and margins based on their guidance, Wall Street expectations and financial analysis, so I used a moderate revenue growth rate assumption of 3% for 2019.

Source: author's calculation based on 10-K fillings.

Even if try to be ultra conservative and will use a revenue growth rate of 3%, net income is estimated to grow at 1.06% in 2019 to $13.5 billion. This is due to the fastest operating income growth in Studio Entertainment segment but potential revenue from Media Networks was risk-adjusted with Disney+ launch and in too conservative case we will see only 1.06% net income growth.

In confirmation of this, analysts expect modest EPS increases in the next years:

Data by YCharts

But on the other side, the company’s Revenue growth rate is currently around 7% and Disney trades at 13x P/E. Their P/E ratio of 13.17x also looks underestimated in comparison with its industry’s median P/E of 19.07. This keeps a high reserve of safety for the share price.

Risks

The main risk associated with DTC strategy is not guaranteed essential growth in this space. Especially If we consider that WarnerMedia (T) plans to start the same platform in 2019 in the line with NBC Universal (CMCSA) plans to launch its own streaming service in early 2020. NBC Universal stated that Comsat Cable and Sky (OTCPK: OTCPK:SKYAY) will provide the service to their 52 million audiences. Furthermore, the situation gets confused when counting the streaming platforms provided by tech giants such as Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN) and other. The Fox acquisition is another red flag for this standpoint, as well as other DTC offering added oxygen to the situation. The troubling part is whether Disney+ will burn a hefty amount of cash in order to compete in a very overflowing market. Furthermore, Disney reported a loss of $738 million in DTC segment last year as Hulu is continuing to burn cash.

Bottom Line

Disney is one of the famous brands in the entertainment world. The company has diversified portfolio of other businesses it operates in. The conductive outlook for Disney’s main income drivers, as well as robustly improving margins in Studio Entertainment segment, cover an engaging picture for future revenues. Furthermore, free cash flow from this portfolio will ensure downside umbrella while the DTC segment will expand the market share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.