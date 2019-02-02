Record Earnings Again, 9% Yields, With No K-1, More Growth On The Way: GasLog Partners LP

They also made a unitholder-friendly deal to lower the percent of IDR that the parent/GP will take.

Management intends to add another dropdown vessel in Q1-2 2019, which will further strengthen GLOP's cash flow.

Like many other high-yield vehicles in the HDS+ portfolio, the common units of Gaslog Partners LP (GLOP) and the preferred units, the GasLog Partners LP, 8.625% Series A Cumulative Red Perpetual Fixed/Float Preference Units (NYSE:GLOP.PA) and the GasLog Partners LP, 8.20% Series B Cumulative Red Perpetual Fixed/Float Preference Units (GLOP.PB), have all bounced back in January 2019, after being discounted in Q4 '18:

The GLOP common units have outperformed the S&P 500 over the past year on a price basis, and when we consider the distributions that GLOP and GLOP-B have paid us, the GLOP common units have had a much better total return than the market over the past year, while the GLOP-B units have lagged slightly.

We added the GLOP-A preferred units only recently, on 12/28/18, right after the low point of the Q4 '18 pullback, at a price of $20.58. Since then, GLOP-A is up 12.54%:

Profile:

GLOP is a growth-oriented limited partnership focused on owning, operating, and acquiring liquefied natural gas carriers engaged in LNG transportation under long-term charters. GLOP's initial fleet of three LNG carriers was contributed by GasLog Ltd. (GLOG), which controls GLOP through its ownership of the general partner and limited partner units.

Management added a new dropdown acquisition in late 2018 - the vessel the Methane Becki Anne, which increased the backlog to $1.1B, with an average contract length of three years. The Methane Becki Anne is chartered to Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (RDS.B) through March 2024.

(Source: GLOP site)

GLOP's revenue backlog grew 17% over the past four quarters as management signed several new charter deals, which also increased the fleet's percent of contracted days for 2019 and 2020. The fleet is now contracted for 91% of its available days in 2019:

(Source: GLOP site)

Common Distributions:

Management increased the Q4 2018 distribution by $.02 to $.55. GLOP will go ex-dividend on 2/7/19 and pay on 2/13/19.

At $22.89, GLOP's common units yield 9.61%.

Due to scheduled five-year vessel surveys/drydockings in 2018, coverage fell to .94X in Q2 '18, before rebounding back over 1X in Q3.

The strong Q4 '18 earnings lifted the common distribution coverage factor substantially, to 1.17X, bringing the trailing coverage factor to 1.09X.

Management has achieved a 9% CAGR for DCF and distributions/unit over the past four years, bringing the payout from $.38/unit in 2014, to $.55/unit in Q4 '18:

(Source: GLOP site)

Taxes:

Like many of the LPs we've covered, GLOP pays its common distributions in a Feb-May-Aug-Nov. cycle.

However, there's one major difference - GLOP issues a 1099 at tax time - not a K-1.

GLOP has elected to be treated as a C-corporation for U.S. federal income tax purposes (investors receive a Form 1099 and not a Schedule K-1). "Distributions received with respect to our units by a U.S. unitholder that is an individual, trust or estate generally will be treated as qualified dividend income. Distributions in excess of our earnings and profits will be treated first as a nontaxable return of capital to the extent of the U.S. unitholder’s tax basis and thereafter as capital gain.” (Source: GLOP site)

Preferred Distributions:

GLOP also now has three high-yield preferred vehicles after issuing the new GLOP.PC units in November '18. These are all cumulative units, meaning that GLOP must pay you for any skipped distributions before paying common distributions. They also rank senior to the common in a liquidation scenario.

Although they've had good gains in 2019, all three preferred series units also are still selling below their $25 call values, with yields ranging from 9.12% to 9.44%:

Another attractive feature of these units is that they have some long-term rising rate protection after their call dates.

With the three-month LIBOR rate now at 2.74%, slightly lower than the 2.81% rate we saw one month ago, if that rate were to be in effect after the call dates, the equivalent future yields would range from 9.03% for the GLOP.PC units, to 9.62% for the GLOP.PB units, to a high of 9.84% for the GLOP.PA units.

So, not much of a change from their current yields, but, if the three-month LIBOR rate were to be much higher in the future, say at 5%, these preferred units would all have much higher yields, ranging from 11.46% for the C series to 12.21% for the A series:

Like most preferreds, these have better distribution coverage than the common units. Coverage was 5.14X on a net income basis and 5.84 on a DCF basis:

Earnings:

GLOP just reported record revenue, up 12.3%, EBITDA, up 24%, adjusted profit, up 26%, and DCF, up 16.6% in Q4 '18.

This is the second straight quarter of sequential growth for all four categories, with revenue and EBITDA showing two straight quarters of record figures due to new assets kicking into earnings.

Common distributions/unit rose 4.3% in 2018, in line with management's guidance, while coverage fell to 1.09X, due partially to an 11% rise in common unit count.

(Source: GLOP site)

Incentive Distribution Rights Deal:

In Q4 '18, GLOP and its parent/GP GLOG agreed to modify the partnership agreement with respect to GasLog’s IDR, permanently reducing GLOP's expected cost of equity capital. This deal reduced GLOG's IDR payout from 48% to 23%, for quarterly distributions above $0.5625 per unit, in return for a $25M payment from GLOP.

With GLOP's common distribution now at $.55, and management guiding for 2% to 4% distribution growth in 2019, this IDR deal will lessen IDR payouts starting in Q2 or Q3 '19, when the distribution will probably rise above $.5625.

GLOG also will waive any future IDR payments resulting from any asset or business acquired by GasLog Partners from a third party.

Future Dropdowns:

GLOP's parent GLOG strengthened its fleet's contracting profile in 2018, announcing five new seven-year charters, in addition to ordering two new vessels. This, in turn, gives GLOP a strong pipeline for future dropdowns.

On the Q4 '18 earnings call, GLOP's management said that it intends to do another dropdown in Q1-2 '18 now that its balance sheet has been improved. This will further increase GLOP's cash flow.

Risks:

Debt leverage: This can be a big risk with shipping stocks - it takes a lot of capital to fund these vessels, and some companies have amassed too much debt. Fortunately, GLOP's management has been paying down debt over the past year: "We repaid $185 million, leaving us with net debt-to-total cap of 44% at the end of the year, and net debt-to-4Q annualized EBITDA of 4.2 times. We believe that this balance sheet strengthening will provide us with more options to fund future growth." (Source: Q4 '18 earnings call)

Scheduled Vessel Surveys/Drydockings: These events can really cramp cash flow, especially if the company has a small fleet. Fortunately for GLOP, its fleet is large enough to mitigate the impact of drydockings. GLOP has two scheduled dry dockings in 2019 - one in Q2 '19, and one in Q4 '19, both of which are anticipated to take 30 days to complete. The expected 2019 dropdown will also help to soften the effect of the 2 drydockings in 2019.

Tailwinds:

The LNG industry continued to expand throughout the world in 2018, both for supply and demand, with China and other Asian countries showing strong continued demand growth. The increased LNG supplies from the US and Australia have added to the demand for LNG vessels.

"There's ~ 41M tons of new capacity scheduled to start production in 2020 through 2023, including the first two trains of Shell’s LNG Canada project which took FID late last year. During 2018, a number of large projects across the globe took significant steps toward FID, prompting Wood Mackenzie to predict that 2019 would see record amounts of new liquefaction sanctions." (Source: Q4 '18 call)

(Source: GLOP site)

Looking to the future, LNG demand is expected to be very broad based, with more than 80% of demand coming from outside of China. Southeast Asia and Europe together account for nearly 70% of the projected LNG demand growth through 2025.

(Source: GLOP site)

All of these factors have led to record spot rates for LNG vessels in 2018. Although GLOP only has one vessel in the spot market, higher spot rates could have a beneficial effect on its re-contracting efforts.

(Source: GLOP site)

Further supporting vessel demand is the overwhelming ongoing commitment for most of the new LNG vessels - 33 out of 38 of these vessels already are committed to long-term charters.

Analysts' Price Targets:

At $22.89, the GLOP common units are still 15.25% below analysts' average $26.38 price target.

Valuations:

GLOP's 9.61% yield is in line with peers' average of 9.35%, but its trailing 1.09X coverage factor is much lower. However, GLOP's coverage should improve in 2019, with fewer drydockings, and another new dropdown asset coming online. GLOP also is selling below book value.

Financials:

Management has improved GLOP's leverage via paying down $185M in debt over the past four quarters - GLOP's trailing net debt/EBITDA improved to 4.67X, vs. 5.16X in Q4 '17.EBITDA/interest coverage also improved, as did GLOP's operating margin.

Debt and Liquidity:

GLOP's management uses the most recent quarter's EBITDA, annualized, to calculate its net debt/EBITDA figure, which was down to 4.2X, as of 12/31/18, while net debt/capitalization also improved, to 44%, due to management's paydown of $185M in debt in 2018.

(Source: GLOP site)

GLOP's next debt maturity is in November 2019. Management is in active discussions with a number of banks for its refinancing and currently expect this to be completed in the first half of 2019.

A positive factor here is that management has diversified its sources of capital in the past two years, via preferred units issuance, its ATM program, and an investment from Tortoise:

(Source: GLOP site)

Options:

If you're looking for a short-term piece of the action on GLOP's common units, you might consider selling cash secured puts.

We've added this April trade to our free Cash Secured Puts Table where you can see more details for this and over 40 other put-selling trades, all of which are updated throughout each trading day.

The April $22.50 put pays $1.10, two times the amount of GLOP's next $.55 common distribution, and gives you a breakeven of $21.40. If the GLOP units were assigned to you, that $21.40 breakeven cost would give you a 10.28% distribution yield over cost, vs. GLOP's current 9.6% yield.

Summary:

We continue to rate GLOP and the GLOP.PA and GLOP.PB units a buy, based upon their attractive, well-covered yields, GLOP's improving debt leverage and payout coverage, and LNG industry tailwinds.

In addition, management stated that they'll be able to finance the 2019 dropdown vessel without issuing any new common units, so there won't be any dilution in 2019.

While the new GLOP-C units also have an attractive yield, their long-term floating rate isn't yet as compelling as the A and B units. The preferred units offer more security to investors, being cumulative, with stronger coverage, and ranking senior to the common units in a liquidation scenario.

All tables furnished by HiddenDividendStocksPlus, unless otherwise noted.

