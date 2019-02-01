Natural Gas: Polar Vortex Fades As Dramatic Mild Weather Pattern Flip Early February Provides Greater Confidence For The Bears

Investment Thesis

Bears and speculators in (UNG), (DGAZ), and (KOLD) can expect support from an anticipated early February weather pattern flip to a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. Longer range forecast models have also been trending milder recently. Time is just not on the bulls' side given that more than half of the heating/withdrawal season is over. Additionally, there are not threats of any gas shortages. As I've mentioned before, this is time that investors should be leaning more heavily on the short positions. For investors with a one-way strategy, the best option will be to short UNG and/or sell any natural gas rally.

Time and early February mild pattern are strong catalysts for the bears

Natural gas took a major hit on Monday after the March 2019 futures contract fell over 7% pre-market before ending the day down over 6% to finish at $2.88. The drop in prices came from calls for a warmer than average start to February across the eastern U.S. On Tuesday, a colder weather outlook for mid-February from the short to medium range models helped to bump natural gas prices up over 1% or 3 cents from Monday to $2.91. Dating back to Friday’s close on January 18, the expired February 2019 contract has fallen 46 cents from $3.42 to 2.96. Meanwhile, the March 2019 contract fell 27 cents from $3.18 to $2.91 making for a noticeable decline in backwardation from 24 cents on Friday January 18, to 5 cents currently. Figure 1 is an updated graph showing the natural gas monthly contract futures over the next 7 months as of Monday this week.

Figure 1: Natural gas monthly contract futures over the next 7 months as of Monday this week.

Source: Andrei Evbuoma

On Wednesday, the front-month March 2019 contract finished down an additional 3 cents to $2.88. Since Monday's pre-market drop-off, natural gas has been trading within a tight range all week. Figure 2 shows the price trend of the front-month March 2019 contract up to Wednesday of this week.

Figure 2: March 2019 Contract price trend and highlights.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 shows the price trend of UNG, DGAZ, and BOIL up to Wednesday of this week.

Figure 3: UNG, DGAZ, BOIL price trend and highlights.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Currently, a major Arctic blast is unfolding across much of the eastern two-thirds of the nation including the Midwest and Great Lakes region as a lobe of the Polar Vortex drops southward into the Lower 48. Widespread, decades standing, all-time record temperatures will be challenged or are in jeopardy across many locales over the Upper Midwest with dangerous -40 to -60 degree (or colder) below zero windchills. Near record high heating demand and heavy storage withdrawals levels not seen in years (since 2014/2015) will be the result. The cold, though extreme, will not last long as the Polar Vortex takes a quick swipe (quick hitter) over the north-central U.S. before exiting/retreating north-northeastward later this week.

In its wake will be a dramatic, major large-scale upper level pattern change that will result in an 70F+ degree temperature swing by early next week. It’s a complete pattern flip that will go from a warm West U.S. vs. cold East U.S. regime to a cold West U.S. vs. mild East U.S. regime. Highs in the 40s, 50s, and even 60s are possible this weekend through the middle of next week across the eastern half of the nation. Figure 4 is a map from the 12z Canadian GEM Ensemble (GEMS) depicting temperature anomalies 5,000ft (850mb) above the ground in the 5-10 day or from Feb. 4-9.

Figure 4: 12z GEMS depicting a cold West U.S. vs. a mild East U.S. pattern Feb. 4-9.

Source: WeatherBell

Looking further out into the medium range (days 11-16 or February 10-15), forecast models continue to show a cold West U.S. vs. mild East U.S. with the cold trying to expand eastward but only reaching the central parts of the country. So basically, a cold western two-thirds of the nation vs. a mild eastern one-third U.S. Forecast models are also trending towards a more amplified weather pattern over the next week with a developing/strengthening upper level ridge over Alaska (typically a cold signal for the central and eastern U.S.). This upper level weather feature persists through the 11-16 day timeframe. Forecast models appear hesitant to progress/advance the cold to include the eastern seaboard. A +NAO (discussed in my blog post), sub-tropical forcing from the south due to El Nino, and the MJO phase 6/7 are just a few atmospheric/oceanic forcings supporting to keep the major population centers in the East U.S. mild. That said, have kept highest risk for cold to be confined from the Plains/Red River Valley and points westward (for now) during this timeframe (Feb. 10-15). Figure 5 is a map from the 12z Canadian GEM Ensemble (GEMS) depicting the upper level pattern day 11-16 or Feb 10-15.

Figure 5: 12z GEMS depiction of the upper level pattern during the 11-16 day or from Feb. 11-16.

Source: WeatherBell

Should the pattern become more progressive during this timeframe (meaning that the weather is less stagnant and in this case the cold translates further east than currently anticipated), then cold will encompass the eastern half of the nation which would support higher gas prices and heating demand. The strength and duration of cold in any region is always important. It’s important to know too that because a pattern is forecast to be mild doesn’t mean that you can’t have any cold intrusions. You certainly can have some cold transient air take place within an overall mild pattern but the number of days and intensity of the warmth/cold is what will determine the overall pattern when looking back.

That’s really the main concern in terms of cold risk in the 11-16 day or Feb. 10-15. I will keep you updated should the pattern become progressive.

Even if there were to be some cold intrusions, at this stage of the game (mid-February), gas shortages are not going to be an issue given record productivity. It would take big cold (record cold perhaps) similar to what is occurring now over the Upper Midwest to take place and persist over the eastern U.S. for the second half of February through March to have any impact on inventories and to drive gas prices back to over $3.50 upwards to $4.00, which at this point I don’t see happening given the model trends, other long-range forecast tools, and timing of the season.

Additionally, the mild start to February supports the bears because its eating away the time for any cold and thus the likelihood that February would average out cold. It would take same magnitude and/or duration of cold to offset the mild start.

Lastly, longer range computer models extend this mild start into the second week of February up to mid-month which further strengthens support for the bears. The ECMWF Weeklies came out Monday evening with a more bearish tone compared to its previous runs. For Week 3 (Feb. 10-17 or the 14-21 day), it showed a cold western 2/3rds U.S. vs. a mild eastern one-third U.S. very similar to the pattern in the 11-15 day that the short-medium range models are indicating. The CFSv2 also has trended milder across the East U.S. through mid-February. Figure 6 below is a comparison for Week 3 (Feb. 10-17) from this week's ECMWF Weekly run and last week's. See my latest blog post on additional weather and climate signals that favor the bears moving forward as well.

Figure 6: ECMWF Weeklies comparison between the latest forecast runs (1/28) and the previous (1/24) for Week 3 (February 10-17).

Source: Weatherbell

Final Trading Thoughts

With mild weather solidified for the beginning parts of February and likely into the middle parts of February, time for a breakthrough rally is simply running out for the bulls and those in (UGAZ) and (BOIL). I would continue to take a bearish stance at this point with more shares on the short positions than the long. Another option or approach is to just wait to sell any rally. I would caution loading up on the high beta ETFs (DGAZ, UGAZ, BOIL, or KOLD) due to the leveraged risk decay unless you are doing day or swing trading in the short term. These need to be monitored daily. For those who want to take more risk, you can short or long more shares of the un-leveraged 1x UNG. You can also try shorting UGAZ or longing DGAZ.

I’m maintaining my position of a price target of $3.00 for the front-month March 2019 contract and a range between $2.75 and $3.00. For UNG, my range is between $24.00 and $27.00.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.