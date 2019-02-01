Facebook Doubters Wrong Again

Looking back at Thursday's market movers, there may not have been a bigger winner than social media giant Facebook (FB). The company's Q4 earnings report the previous afternoon showed strong top and bottom line beats, continuing a strong earnings performance trend. As the company continues to repair its image and grow revenues/earnings to new heights, the stock has only just started its recovery.

(Source: Yahoo! Finance)

Revenues for the period came in at $16.91 billion, growth of more than 30% over Q4 2017 and beating street expectations by more than half a billion dollars. With the US tax cuts helping the bottom line, Facebook was able to spend almost $3.5 billion more and yet still have net income increase by more than $2.6 billion. In terms of earnings per share, the $2.38 figure was up almost a dollar per share over Q4 2017 and beat the street by 20 cents. Investors should be very used to impressive bottom line numbers as the headline summaries below show.

(Source: Seeking Alpha Facebook earnings page)

Now the two biggest financial fears when it comes to Facebook are slowing revenues and increased expenses. Part of the reason for the top line not growing as fast is that you are using much higher base numbers, so it is just simple math. With Q4 revenue growth coming in basically 4 percentage points above street estimates, quarterly guidance given on the conference call means current analyst estimates are fair to perhaps even a little conservative.

On the expense side, some investors are worried about a 40-50% rise this year as compared to revenue growth in the low to mid 20% area. I'll point out that this has been a common worry in the past about Facebook, and in the end, things usually don't end up too bad. For 2018, as an example, guidance at this time last year implied a 45%-60% rise, and in the end the value of 51.22% was below the midpoint. That doesn't seem like much, but it all adds up in the end.

The potential for revenue and earnings upside this year is one reason why I recommended buying shares back in the fall. Since then, revenue estimates are down $700 million and EPS is down by $0.92. As I showed above, analysts usually are quite conservative when it comes to the bottom line each quarter. Based on current estimates, the street's forecast basically implies 24% revenue growth, 45% expense growth, a tax rate of 15%, along with a little bit of the buyback thrown in. If that revenue rate surprises by a percent or two or expenses come in at the lower end, there's plenty of room for EPS upside.

There is also the potential for EPS to jump a bit as the company works to lower its share count, something that has become more of a meaningful story in recent quarters. After buying back less than $2 billion worth of shares in 2017, the company repurchased nearly $13 billion last year. In the fourth quarter, Facebook spent $4.37 billion on capital expenditures, and yet still was able to buyback $3.5 billion worth of shares while keeping total cash at more than $41 billion (while having no debt).

(Source: Earnings releases on Facebook news page, seen here)

Even if the buyback slows down by a couple of billion next year, you are still looking at the potential for the diluted share count to decline by anywhere from 1% to 2%. At the midpoint, you're talking about a dime of earnings per share improvement just from the buyback. At the rate the buyback is going now, I'll soon have to push my chart further back in history to get a comparable diluted share count. That's a good thing for investors.

Even after the more than 10% rally on Thursday, the street still sees the name as a bit undervalued. Going into the report, the average price target was a little under $185, but the impressive Q4 numbers will move that closer to $200 in the coming weeks. Getting back to a 2 handle would still leave the name almost 9% off its all-time high, but don't forget the stock was as low as $123 late last year when the market was in a tailspin. Those that bought the dip have been rewarded very nicely.

In the end, those that bet against Facebook were proven wrong yet again. The name as usual smashed bottom line estimates, while also delivering a top line number that showed more than 30% growth. With many worrying about slowing revenue growth and soaring expenses, estimates have come down to a place that's quite beatable. With the company also using its buyback to return capital to shareholders and get the share count down, I think Facebook will continue to be one of 2019's biggest winners.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.