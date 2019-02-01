A Brutal Miss-And-Lower-Guide Has Silicon Labs' Growth Premium In Question

Summary
Silicon Labs missed for the fourth quarter and guided down significantly for the first quarter on ongoing challenges in IoT and growing weakness in China's industrial markets.
IoT, isolation, and timing can all be growth drivers, but Silicon Labs faces some large, well-positioned players across the board and SLAB's reliance on Chinese customers may become a liability.
SLAB shares aren't cheap enough to be compelling relative to the discounts available with many other chip stocks.
It’s generally accepted by most investors that you have to pay up for growth, but with the recent weak performance at Silicon Labs (SLAB), including an ugly guide-down for the first quarter, I’m