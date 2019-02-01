Facebook: That Was Easy

My updated financial model has the company earning $8+ in 2019 and trading at ~18.6x '20 estimates.

Facebook (FB) surged 11% to $167 following blowout quarterly results. The numbers further accelerates the company's move away from investors focusing on data privacy scandals as user growth and advertiser spending were relatively unharmed in the process. The stock remains cheap.

Image Source: Facebook website

Surprising User Growth

Despite all of the issues with protecting user data in 2018 that escalated to government hearings during the December quarter, Facebook was actually able to grow users in Q4. In fact, the company reported that both DAUs and MAUs for the Facebook site alone grew by 9% YoY with US & Canada DAUs growing for the first time since the Q3'17 quarter.

Source: Facebook Q4'18 presentation

The company still isn't providing more detail like the above chart, but the key metrics really are the total family users that add in users for sites like Instagram and WhatsApp. For Q4, total family MAUs were 2.7 billion and DAUs were 2.0 billion.

An amazing big part of the growth story is Instagram and the potential for that site to provide the growth engine of the future. The Stories product continues to squash Snap (SNAP) with Instagram topping 500 million DAUs and Snapchat in decline.

Financial Model Update

A big part of the issue that pushed Facebook down into the $130s before the final crash into the $120s at the end of 2018 was the escalating costs to protect data privacy and remove harmful content from the platform. The fears of never ending cost escalations made investors worry that the social-networking company would see earnings dip going forward.

My previous model had a baseline for 2019 revenue growth of 20% and total expense growth of 45%. The upside potential was for Facebook to beat the revenue estimate and analysts were already up at ~24% for 2019 and constrain expense growth on the downside below the 45% expansion rate.

The company provided the following guidance for 2019:

Q1 revenue growth to decelerate in the mid-single digit percentage from Q4 growth of 30%

2019 revenue grow rates to decelerate sequentially throughout the year

2019 expenses to grow between 40-50%

Taxes at ~15%

Based on Q4 numbers, the updated model will shift revenue growth up to 25% and reduce expense growth to only 40%. Facebook has a history of guiding far to aggressive on expenses having pushed the concept of 50-60% growth in 2018 to only hit 51% for the year. In addition, my original financial model didn't factor in the potential for share reductions that now exists with the additional share buyback.

Simple financial model update for 2019:

Revenues: '18 revenues of $55.8 billion @ 25% growth = $69.75 billion

Total Expenses: '18 expenses of $30.9 @ 40% growth = $43.26 billion

Operating income = $26.49 billion

Other income = $0.45 billion

Income before taxes = $26.94 billion

Effective tax rate = 15% or taxes of $4.04 billion

Net income = $22.90 billion

EPS with 2.85 billion shares = $8.04

As predicted, the company has an easy path to earning over $8.00 per share in 2019. The average analyst is still far below $8.00 for the year with an $8.74 target for 2020.

Data by YCharts

One has to assume Facebook ends up making $9.00 per share in 2020. The stock at $167 is trading slightly below 18.6x '20 estimates that could rise further.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Facebook remains an unstoppable machine. Users and advertisers still love the family of services and investors should as well. The stock isn't the same bargain as back in December and now isn't the ideal time to chase, but Facebook returning to the all-time high of $218 appears highly likely at some point in the near-future.

