Lipocine: A Micro-Cap Stock That Can Compete In The NASH/NAFLD Race

Phase I LPCN 1144 Clinical Study

Lipocine (LPCN) reported the 8-week top line interim result from Liver Fat Study using magnetic resonance imaging, proton density fat fraction (“MRI-PDFF”) technique on January 17, 2019. LPCN 1144 is an oral prodrug that contains bioidentical testosterone and the company is conducting two POC clinical studies for the NASH/NAFLD indication. The stock went up over 100% after the first hours of trading and finished the day up 18%. Following the excellent 8-week interim results, the company is well positioned to report top line 16-week interim results later in the first quarter of 2019. I believe it provides a compelling trading opportunity as the market didn’t comprehend the interim 8-week results properly.

The CEO Dr. Mahesh Patel stated: “We are very encouraged by these results especially as the observed liver fat reductions are the largest of any well-tolerated oral product candidate within approximately eight weeks. We believe LPCN 1144 can offer additional unmet benefits such as improvement in cardiovascular disease, sarcopenia, and sexual dysfunction.”

Source: Press Release, January 2019

The study is evaluating treatment of LPCN 1144 in 36 males. LPCN 1144 showed excellent safety and tolerability profile with no drug-related deaths. It has been already used outside the U.S. for decades and has shown a strong safety profile related to prostate, polycythemia and liver disease. Lipocine has filed an IND on January 24, 2019, to initiate a Phase II clinical study to evaluate LPCN 1144 in the biopsy confirmed NASH subjects.

Testosterone Deficiency In Liver Diseases

Source: LPCN 1144 Presentation, October 2018

Testosterone deficiency is very frequent in chronic liver diseases, therefore Lipocine is trying with testosterone treatment to improve liver function by reducing elevated ALT levels and liver fat ("TG") reduction. According to the figure above, patients with cirrhosis and low testosterone level of below 8.3 nmol/L have a 50% chance of survival after 12 months. On the other hand, patients with cirrhosis and testosterone level above 8.3 nmol/L have an 80% chance of survival. According to the research paper in 2014, scientists showed in the rat study that testosterone deficiency can lead to the severity of hepatic steatosis. However, by increasing the testosterone level in rats, it can minimize the development of NAFLD.

LPCN 1144 Vs. Peers

Source: LPCN 1144 Presentation, October 2018

According to the figure above, there are three candidates that met improvement in NASH after the Phase II results.

Elafibranor is currently developed by Genfit (OTCPK:GNFTF) and has finished its Phase II study in 2015. Genfit has an ongoing Phase III study conducted in 2,000 patients worldwide during a 72-week-long treatment period. Elafibranor 120mg or placebo are demonstrated once daily and the primary endpoint is set as a NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis. The company expects to report top line results by the end of 2019 and if successful, the FDA would assign accelerated approval which can bring the drug on the market by 2020.

Aramchol is currently developed by Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) and its oral abstract of Phase II ABSTRACT study has been selected as The Best of The Liver Meeting 2018. The particular study involved 247 NASH patients who were overweight and results favored 600mg dose received once daily. The company will begin with the Phase III study at the end of the second quarter of 2019. The primary endpoint is set as NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis.

“The higher proportion of resolution of steatohepatitis together with the potential for direct fibrosis improvement and excellent safety and tolerability place Aramchol among the most promising candidates in development for NASH patients.” Source: Press Release, November 2018

MGL-3196 is currently developed by Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) and following the successful Phase II results in May 2018, the stock went up 140%. The clinical trial delivered once daily oral 80mg dose of MGL-3196, that was 36 weeks long and the drug showed an outstanding safety and tolerability profile.

Source: Press Release, May 2018

The Management of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is very optimistic about the successful Phase III for MGL-3196 study that will be longer and include a higher number of patients. Given the strong 36 weeks, top line results in the NASH disease, the management thinks disease can be already treated during that period. I think MGL-3196 is at the moment a very promising oral drug for the NASH disease and uses a similar FAT liver study with (“MRI-PDFF”) technique as LPCN 1144. Lipocine will have a difficult task to get to the market faster than MGL-3196 as it is behind in the FDA regulatory process at the moment.

Source: LPCN 1144 Presentation, October 2018

According to the figure above, LPCN 1144 achieved both greater ALT and TG mean change compared to MGL 3196. ALT stands for Alanine Aminotransferase, an enzyme that breaks down other proteins in the liver which is a crucial role in metabolism. It is normally in liver cells, but in case the liver is damaged then it can be also be found in the bloodstream. A normal value for ALT in blood is around 30 U/L for males and 22 for females. LPCN 1144 reported almost a double reduction in ALT mean change compared to placebo (-7.7 U/L), while -1.5 better than MGL 3196. The baseline was set at 45 U/L for males, therefore -15.0 mean reduction makes up 30 U/L for males which indicates a normal level for a healthy liver.

TG stands for triglyceride which is the type of fat found in blood and provide the body with the energy for metabolism. A normal triglyceride level is 150 mg/DL, while levels above 200 mg/DL are high. Accelerated levels of triglyceride can cause fatty liver disease and may lead to atherosclerosis or even a heart attack or stroke. LPCN 1144 reported a slightly better reduction of -35 in TG mean change compared to MGL 3196 of -33. Mean baseline was set at 1.2 times the upper limit of 200 mg/DL that equals to 240 and both drugs were able to bring triglyceride levels back to the upper limit level. LPCN 1144 also had a higher number of patients, 141 vs. 79 of MGL 3196 with TG level higher than 120 mg/DL during the trial. That shows a slight advantage for Lipocine for a successful Phase II trial that will be larger in size.

Market Dynamics

NASH is a growing epidemic in the U.S and is a leading cause of cirrhosis or liver failure. Affected population in the U.S. with NASH indication is estimated to be around 2% to 5% of Americans, or 6.0-15.0 million people while some even report as high as 30.0 million. Lipocine might even become a potential takeover target as larger companies might be interested in its testosterone-related therapy for NASH. The overall market opportunity for the NASH indication is around $30-$40 billion by 2025, therefore, any successful development of the future LPCN 1144, will lead to a stock price increase.

I couldn't find any kind of peak revenues estimate for LPCN 1144 from the publicly available sources. LPCN 1144 has a similar NASH program and target population as MGL 3196, therefore, I can assume that they can achieve peak sales and market penetration like its key competitor MGL 3196.

Analyst Liisa Bayko from JPM Securities stated: We project > $2.5B in outer-year MGL-3196 sales with peak penetrations of 5% in the U.S. and 3% in the EU in non-cirrhotic NASH patients; Source: Street Insider, January 2017

Financials

The company reported cash and cash equivalents plus marketable investment securities of $16.88 million as of September 30, 2018, which is seven times higher than a net loss of $2.46 million in Q3 18. I believe its cash position will be enough to fund its operations and CapEx requirements on a standalone basis over the next several quarters.

Source: 10-Q Form, November 2018

According to the R&D structure, LPCN 1144's external service provider costs represents only $35.1 thousand, and the company is investing the most into TLANDO clinical trial. The company will have to allocate higher R&D share to fund the potential future FDA regulatory development process of LPCN 1144. Therefore, the company might need to raise additional cash or it might sign a partnership with a big pharma company.

Valuation

Following the successful interim 8-week Phase I top line results, the stock price surged 158% in the first hour of trading on January 17, 2019. I think the market overreacted at the start of the trading session as plenty of market participants thought the company reported the whole set of Phase I data instead of the 8-week interim results as reported. The stock price has returned back to the pre-interim results level of $1.55.

Source: Trading View, January 2019

Based on my Technical Analysis, I expect the stock price to test the intra-day high of $2.75 on January 17, 2019, with a further target of $3.50 where the stock was trading before the huge tumble in January 2018. The current 200 SMA is around $1.50 that is why I recommend setting a stop-loss slightly below this level. The stock has upside potential with a reasonable risk/reward ratio given the recent positive developments of clinical trial results, and short-term bullish momentum.

It is also highly under-followed as it has only $34 million in market cap. The RSI indicator is entering an oversold level below 20 with the current stock price close to the mid-Bollinger ban. Therefore, this indicates that the stock is slightly undervalued at the moment and the market is waiting for full results of the 16-week-long study of LPCN 1144.

In 2018, lots of biotech CAR-T and gene therapy deals were done at a peak sales multiple of 2-3x. If I apply a peak revenue ($2.5 Bn) multiple of 3x, the company has a $7.5 billion valuation opportunity for its LPCN 1144 drug in development. In case Lipocine is able to reach $2.5 Bn peak sales in outer years (2025 and forward), then it can generate a net profit of around $400 million a year considering a general net profit margin of 15-20% for biotech companies. Any positive progress in other clinical trials in Lipocine's pipeline like TLANDO makes a top line target valuation even higher than $7.5 billion.

Risks

The key risk to a long thesis is a potential Phase I clinical trial failure of LPCN 1144. With a successful Phase I completion, key risks are higher-than-expected for the next Phase II clinical trial design-related costs. For the NASH indication there is no available drug on the market that could completely cure the disease, therefore, there is a high risk that LPCN 1144 can fail. The company is also competing in the NASH race against big pharma companies like Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), and Merck (NYSE:MRK) that have greater marketing resources, R&D investments, and stronger sales network. The biggest risk to shareholder value is a potential excessive share dilution and the failure of TLANDO development & commercialization, which would most likely bring the share price to cash per share.

Takeaways

Lipocine is well positioned to compete in the current NASH/NAFLD race of who will bring the first cure to the market. It shows significantly better results in terms of ALT and TG levels over MGL-3196 that has successfully completed the Phase II trial. I expect the successful 16-week results of LPCN 1144 in the first quarter of 2019 and that might lead to an increase in the stock price. Investors in Lipocine pay at the moment to speculate on the successful development of its key drug in development TLANDO and get an LPCN 1144 opportunity at a bargain. However, key risks to the investment thesis are a potential failure during the FDA clinical trials process and lower than expected commercialization after the potential market launch.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.