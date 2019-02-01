Extreme Networks: Long-Term Challenges Remain

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) released its fiscal Q2 earnings. After several disappointing quarters, the company reported some results above expectations. But the revenue beat is due to a one-time event, and management communicated a weak guidance for fiscal Q3.

Besides the short-term distractions due to the recent events, the company is still facing the same challenges over the medium- and long-term.

Management still has to show the company can grow while improving margins to justify a market capitalization comparable to its peers.

Image source: NeuPaddy via Pixabay

Fiscal Q2 results not as good as they look like

The table below summarizes the GAAP guidance management communicated during the previous quarter.

Source: Presentation Fiscal Q1 2019

At first sight, the company exceeded expectations as revenue grew by 9% YoY to reach $252.7 million. GAAP gross margin stayed in line with expectations at 55.9%.

But during the earnings call, management highlighted that due to the price increases that were effective November 1st, some customers rushed orders before that date. Management estimates that the move inflated fiscal Q2 revenue by about $5 million.

Without this one-time event, fiscal Q2 revenue would have stayed within the range of the guidance.

Also, the company generated about $50 million of free cash flow during the first half of the fiscal year. But this amount of free cash flow is not sustainable, as it comes from the improvement of working capital and cash collection.

No pricing power?

The price increase in the U.S. was linked to the 10% tariffs imposed on products manufactured in China. Management decided to raise the prices for the rest of the world as well. Over the last four years, the company absorbed the costs of higher components and didn't increase its prices.

But the reaction of customers outside the U.S. drew my attention. During the conference call, management spoke about the necessity to offer higher discounts because of the price increases. The price increases in the rest of the world created confusion as the Chinese tariffs impact the U.S. only. Even after four years of stable prices, some customers were not ready to accept the 5% price increases Extreme imposed outside of the U.S.

Also, management spoke about more frequent price increases to match the strategy of its competitors. Considering the way customers reacted to the recent price increase, I doubt about the pricing power of the company. And I have concerns higher prices will impact the volumes.

I usually don't mind a company favoring margins over sales. But Extreme Networks needs the scale to have a chance to compete. As a rough comparison, Arista (ANET), Juniper (JNPR), and Cisco (CSCO) generate 2, 5, and 50 times more sales than Extreme Networks respectively. And they operate at higher margins with lower debt ratios.

But not everything is negative. The situation with Huawei seems to favor Extreme Networks. Although Extreme doesn't compete with Huawei in the 5G market, both companies still compete in the Enterprise segment.

The consequences of the Huawei situation are not necessarily positive for all network vendors, though. Chinese companies and consumers could penalize foreign competitors in response to the decisions against Huawei. But Extreme generates only 1% of its revenue in China. Any retaliation against U.S. companies in China will not have a material impact of Extreme's business. Also, due to the tariffs, the company will reduce its business with China by moving 80% of its production to Thailand during fiscal Q3 2019.

A weak guidance

With these moving parts, the company provided the guidance for the next fiscal quarter, as usual. And management confirmed the goal of exceeding $1 billion of revenue for the full fiscal year.

Source: Presentation Fiscal Q2 2019

Even if we add the $5 million of revenue due to the price increases that were incorporated into fiscal Q2, the Q3 guidance is weak. The adjusted midpoint of the Q3 revenue guidance at $257 million represents a decrease in revenue compared to last year (fiscal Q3 2018 revenue amounted to $262 million).

Although the company never issues guidance beyond the next quarter, management gave some extra information during the earnings call. After the move of the production to Thailand and with the ramp-up of the SLX platform, management expects the gross margin to reach 60% during fiscal Q4.

But the company still has to prove it can deliver. In my previous articles, I highlighted the difficulties in the cloud datacenter. During the conference call, management expressed confidence. But I expect it to keep on having difficulties in this area. Extreme still has not announced any product supporting 400G. In the meantime, Arista, Cisco, Juniper, and Mellanox (MLNX) already included 400G switches in their portfolio. The investor day on February 13 may bring some answers in this area.

Valuation

Besides the short-term moving parts, the long-term thesis doesn't change. Management expects revenue to exceed $1 billion for fiscal-year 2019. And the net margin is still close to 0.

Compared to the other network vendors, Extreme Networks is still cheap from the EV/Sales ratio perspective.

Source: Author, based on company reports

Extreme Networks still has to show it can grow and generate profits for the valuation to match its peers.

Assuming the company can generate a net margin of 10%, the current valuation would represent a PE ratio of 8.61.

Source: Author, based on company reports

If management can deliver the same margins as Juniper, the stock price has the potential to double. But considering the lack of scale and the competition in the cloud area, hoping for such a higher net margin is speculative.

Conclusion

The fiscal Q2 2019 earnings above expectations don't clear the uncertainties the company is facing, as the revenue beat is due to a one-time event. The recent developments like the Chinese tariffs and the Huawei situation represent a mix of headwinds and tailwinds.

But the long-term story is the same. The lack of scale and the low margins penalize the company against its competitors. Management will have to show that the company can grow and improve its margins.

The low valuation reflects these difficulties. But if the company succeeds in reaching the margins of its competitors, the stock has the potential to - at least - double. Thus, investing in the company is still a bet on the ability of the management to deliver better results.

Note: If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CSCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.