The Canadian cannabis market along with global cannabis market remains one of the most difficult markets to analyze in history. The markets are replacing illicit activities via converting the cannabis industry into legal means. Therefore, existing illegal supply is being replaced with massive legal production facilities and distribution networks while that illegal supply isn't necessarily being taken out of the market. All of the new companies have limited operating history to judge the management teams effectiveness and ability to distribute new product on a global scale while establishing strong brands for the long term.

Companies like Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC) are fighting for market share by developing new brands and acquiring cannabis assets by the dozen via issuing massive share dilution and raising billions in cash to fund growth. The stock has recently stalled as these companies need to prove themselves worthy of more investor capital via the upcoming quarterly reports. The soaring costs are likely to cause shareholder heartburn.

Image Source: Canopy Growth website

Two Weeks Away

As with all of the Canadian cannabis stocks, the upcoming December quarterly reports will provide huge insight into size, scope and viability of the market. Just about every market research concludes an enormous global cannabis market will develop over time with an opportunity in Canada alone over $10 billion.

Source: Canopy Growth November presentation

Specifically for the Canada producers, the legalization of recreational adult-use on October 17 opened up a very large market opportunity. In two weeks after the market close on February 14, Canopy Growth will report crucial December quarter results.

The company generated C$23.3 million in quarterly revenues for FQ2 that ended in September. Canopy Growth has been stuck at medical cannabis sales in the C$22-26 million range for a year now.

The big question is where the company goes from here. Canopy Growth claims to have a greater than 30% share of the supply agreements and available SKUs at the opening of the Canadian recreational market. At the minimum supply agreement of 70,000 kg/yr not even including the large Ontario province, the company would sell at least 17,500 kg/quarter.

Only 5,000 kg sold in the last quarter for the adult-use market at C$5 a gram would lead to C$25 million in additional revenues. The market should be looking for a similar type jump in revenues as a maximum.

Note that Aurora Cannabis (ACB) pre-announced December quarterly revenues at C$50-55 million, up from pro-forma numbers in the C$35 million range in the September quarter. The company might see a C$20 million sequential jump in revenues.

Investors will naturally want to dive into market shares after these initial quarterly results provide more insight into pricing and market demand.

Don't Forget Costs

Most of the investor focus on the Canadian cannabis stocks is on the size of the market and the amount of production by each firm with a general view on premium products like medical cannabis or organic recreational cannabis. The market has mostly ignored soaring costs to support a global business and the abundance of investments in the sector as medical use and adult use obtain legalization in countries all around the globe.

One can't go all out focusing on expenses since Canopy Growth and the sector are in ramp up mode, but investors need general awareness that operations in Latin America, Europe and Australia all come at costs. The company did spend C$78.0 million on operating expenses alone in the last quarter and one should expect substantial increases again this quarter along with the adult-use ramp in Canada.

Source: Canopy Growth FQ2'19 earnings report

The key here is being careful to not give companies like Canopy Growth and Aurora Cannabis a pass on potentially out of control expenses. A company like Canopy Growth burning C$100 million in a quarter won't actually make for a better cannabis firm in the future. The bleeding edge is a precarious place for investors as a company like Canopy Growth needs a reasonable path to profitability to warrant the large cash burn.

Canopy Growth did obtain the C$5 billion from Constellation Brands (STZ) in the last quarter providing ample funds for growth and easily funding this cash burn. The company might be better off picking up the pieces from over supply in 2020, than buying out companies at premium prices in a hot market in 2019.

The fact that a small state like Oregon has an extra 1 million pounds of weed should provide a prime warning of how quickly over supply can occur in the market for a product that was given a name for its easy growing capabilities. Canada might face under supply in the initial rollout, but even CEO Bruce Linton predicted supply will normalize possibly as quick as 2019.

With the top 10 producers in the process of a huge production ramp that will lead to at least 3.3 million kgs on the market by the next year or two, one needs to ultimately value Canopy Growth based on what happens in the worst case scenario of a market flooded with supply. In addition, Canopy Growth needs to be careful to not spread the company too thin as all of these global operations will increasingly compete against local providers and Israel producers in the near future.

The Israeli government recently approved the export of medical cannabis with eight companies already cultivating the product in the small country. This quote (via Reuters) regarding a small Israeli company that plans to raise $50 million via a Nasdaq listing should alarm shareholders thinking Canopy Growth has some type of moat:

InterCure already has more than 1 metric tonnes of medical cannabis that was grown on a farm in northern Israel. The company is expanding the farm and is opening a new farm in southern Israel, plus others in Europe and elsewhere. The aim is to produce 100 tonnes by mid-2020

When a small company plans to expand medical cannabis production by 100x within 18 months, the market is headed to drastic over supplies. This follows news of celebrities investing $75 million in Caliva to take over the Golden State cannabis market.

The American cannabis market might be behind the Canadian market, but it doesn't mean that the Canadian companies aren't going to face extreme competition as the market opens up one state at a time. One might suggest that Canopy Growth is better off holding the C$5 billion war chest from Constellation for the market to cool off before investing.

Resistance At $50

The stock has again hit resistance at $50. Canopy Growth needs to get over $55 for the short-term view on the stock to turn positive. The momentum trade might provide another rally in the Canadian cannabis stocks when all of the quarterly results come in with high reported revenue growth. Regardless, such a move is only for a trade and not based on a fundamental case.

As with most of the cannabis stocks, Canopy Growth has issued a ton of stock to fund growth and acquire companies. The end result is that average shares outstanding had nearly doubled since the start of 2017 prior to the Constellation deal that adds another 104.5 million shares plus the potential addition of another 139.7 million shares via warrants.

Data by YCharts

Investors need to understand that all of these shares issued to employees or acquisitions will eventually come onto the market. All of this additional share supply over the next year could act as a ceiling on the stock.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that the market is about two weeks away from finding out very important details about operations for Canopy Growth. The biggest risk is that surging costs steal the thunder from the revenue growth story. The sector companies have gone full speed ahead with limited signs of discipline while ignoring that other industry players are bringing online surging amounts of cannabis.

Avoid the stock heading into crucial FQ3 earnings. If Canopy Growth clears $55, investors can make a momentum trade realizing that the stock can trade at an irrational valuation while realizing that Canopy Growth at that level quickly approaches a $20 billion valuation with quarterly revenues only in the C$50 million range.

Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.