Do You Buy Camden And Its 3.4%-Yielding Dividend?
About: Camden Property Trust (CPT)
by: Ploutos Investing
Summary
Camden Property Trust has a portfolio of properties located in 14 major markets across the United States.
The REIT should be able to continue to benefit from strong market fundamentals in its key markets.
Camden is currently undervalued and it pays a 3.35%-yielding dividend.
Investment Thesis
Camden Property Trust (CPT) owns a portfolio of diversified residential properties in 14 major markets in the United States. The REIT should continue to benefit from favorable demographic trends and strong