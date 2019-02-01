Sensus Healthcare Ditches Northland Securities

Summary

Northland Securities took Sensus public in June 2016, yet was excluded from the September 2018 secondary offering.

In my opinion, the lead analyst appears to have a bone to pick with Sensus for excluding Northland from the deal.

Some quick phone calls and internet searches easily debunk the analyst’s claims, which I include in the narrative below.

Sensus Healthcare is an interesting risk/reward with numerous potential catalysts including accelerating revenue growth, profit inflection point and new products coming online soon.