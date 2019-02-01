Toll Brothers: More Room To Run?
About: Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL)
by: William Sabin
Summary
Toll Brothers has turned bullish and recently bounced off its $34 support level.
Is there more room for this stock to run now that interest rates are decreasing ever so slightly?
Let me know your thoughts in the comments below on where you think the stock is headed.
Toll Brothers, Inc., (TOL) designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States.
Toll Brothers has turned bullish and recently bounced off