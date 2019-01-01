Weak commentary from Intel (INTC) and Nvidia (NVDA) regarding high-end Ethernet NIC demand from data center customers wasn’t good news, but Mellanox (NASDAQ:MLNX) showed again that they can deliver strong growth even in a period of “digestion” for major customers. Mellanox continues to do quite well in the high-end data center market, and I expect 2019 to be another year of double-digit growth with margin improvement. Getting another chance to buy Mellanox in the $80’s would be nice, certainly, but today’s price still offers enough upside to keep this on a buy list.

Getting The (Infini)Band Back Together

Mellanox now has a six-quarter streak of year-over-year revenue growth to its credit, though year-over-year growth did slow from up 33% in the first quarter of 2018 to “only” 22% growth in the fourth quarter, as the company continues to benefit from the migration toward higher interconnect speeds in data centers (particularly the highest-end data centers).

Revenue rose 22% yoy and 4% qoq in the fourth quarter, beating expectations by about 2%. Ethernet momentum softened as expected, up 21% yoy but down 15% qoq, as customers “digest” prior purchases, but InfiniBand came roaring back with 33% year-over-year and 38% qoq growth, led by EDR/HDR with the availability of 200Gbps product. Although management didn’t break out the Ethernet business further, the switch part of the business is now annualizing at over $100M/year, roughly doubling from the year-ago level.

Margins were fine on balance. Gross margin declined 60bp from the prior quarter, but still rose slightly (20bp) from the year-ago quarter, and non-GAAP operating income more than doubled from the year-ago level, while growing a little less than 8% from the prior quarter. All told, Mellanox beat the expected operating margin by about 100bp for the quarter, which marks yet another strong performance on operating costs since management bowed to pressure from an activist investor to rein in spending.

The Growth Story Continues…

Nothing in Mellanox’s guidance leads to me to worry about the near-term prospects for the company. Management’s guide for the first quarter of 2019 was about 6% above the prior average sell-side estimate, while the midpoint of the gross margin guidance range was more than a point above the sell-side expectation.

If there was an area of concern in guidance, maybe it was the call for mid-single-digit operating expense growth after a year-over-year decline in 2018. Assuming that most of this spending ends up going into R&D, this doesn’t bother me at all (and I wouldn’t be that concerned if some of it shows up in SG&A as well). Thus far Mellanox has been ahead of expectations on its cost efficiency program, and it was a program that management did not undertake cheerfully and fully willingly, so I’m not at all surprised that they’re taking advantage of some of that “wiggle room” to spend more in R&D.

DC Spending – Jam Today Or Jam Tomorrow; Either Way, Mellanox Will Get Its Revenue

Intel and Nvidia both disappointed the Street with their guidance and commentary regarding data center demand trends. I’m not completely convinced, though, that this is a widespread shift in demand and spending, as opposed to a reallocation of spending priorities (away from CPUs and GPUs). After all, a $300 million revenue target for the first quarter still means 20% year-over-year growth for Mellanox.

My expectation is that Ethernet will be flattish in the first quarter, maybe even down slightly, on a quarter-over-quarter basis, while ongoing “follow through” from pent-up demand for new high-end InifiBand product drives more strength in InfiniBand.

That’s not to say that Mellanox is immunized from near-term disruption. The migration to 25G/50G/100G+ interconnect is still in its early innings, but order push-outs on greater near-term macro uncertainty and spending caution from data center operators could still lead to short-term trouble for the company. That’s not my base-case assumption, but it is a credible risk in my view, and I do expect a run here of single-digit year-over-year comps for Mellanox’s Ethernet business as the data center market goes through this “digestion” process.

Longer term, I’m just not that concerned about Mellanox’s position. Broadcom’s (AVGO) Tomahawk is going to be successful in my opinion, but I don’t think it will elbow Mellanox out of the leadership position in the 25/50/100G+ markets. I think Intel is even less likely to be a major threat to Mellanox at higher speeds, which is why I find the recent report that Intel bid for Mellanox to be at least credible.

The Outlook

As I said earlier this month, I believe Mellanox could be a desirable asset to a number of potential bidders, but I don’t believe management feels any pressure to sell, and certainly not to sell cheaply. This year (2019) could see data center spending slow more than I expect, and that would hit the share price, but I believe the eventual migration to much faster interconnect speeds is very much a “when, not if” proposition, with Mellanox likely to benefit the most.

I haven’t really changed my numbers, but rolling forward a year does lower the implied long-term revenue growth rate in my model to around 8%, while my long-term adjusted FCF growth rate goes to 10% on the assumption of adjusted free cash flow margins in the low-to-mid 20%’s starting in around five years’ time.

Between discounted cash flow and an EV/revenue approach driven by margins, I believe fair value for the shares is in the low to high $90’s, and I doubt a buyout below $100 would be seriously entertained.

The Bottom Line

Mellanox has shot up since my last update, but I still see upside in the shares from here. Again, I’ll state that I have some modest concerns about slower near-term trends in the data center market, but I’d look at sell-offs on weaker near-term revenue as a buying opportunity ahead of a multiyear adoption curve for higher-speed interconnect technologies.