Tesla's 2018 Ideology Shift

About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
Numbers Nerd
Summary

Tesla ($TSLA) spent much less on capex in 2018 than originally planned.

Their choices have consequences, both good and bad.

Tesla's cashflow in 3Q and 4Q will allow them to pay off $1.15 billion in debt.

The growth story has been temporarily put on hold in return for removal of bankruptcy risk.

With 4th quarter results recently announced, I started to piece together some events that signaled a shift (likely temporary) in Tesla’s game plan. Until this year, Tesla has pursued growth at all cost. They