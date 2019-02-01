Tesla's 2018 Ideology Shift
About: Tesla, Inc. (TSLA)
by: Numbers Nerd
Summary
Tesla ($TSLA) spent much less on capex in 2018 than originally planned.
Their choices have consequences, both good and bad.
Tesla's cashflow in 3Q and 4Q will allow them to pay off $1.15 billion in debt.
The growth story has been temporarily put on hold in return for removal of bankruptcy risk.
With 4th quarter results recently announced, I started to piece together some events that signaled a shift (likely temporary) in Tesla’s game plan. Until this year, Tesla has pursued growth at all cost. They