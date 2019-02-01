In The Face Of Adversity, Apple Beats Earnings Again

At what point do the analysts, bloggers, reporters, and commentators stop doubting Apple (AAPL)? The recent negativity surrounding Apple has been unjustified and not logically supported. Many individuals within the financial industry painted a doom and gloom picture because of declining iPhone sales and worries over China. The countless headlines and articles over the past four months have played a role in the sharp decline in Apple's share price. At the end of December when AAPL hit $150, I wrote an article about how Apple has become too cheap. AAPL is still undervalued as it is arguably the greatest product company on the planet. Yes, iPhone sales have decreased, but why should that matter if other segments are growing which cover the earnings estimates? I think it's absurd to focus on one business segment as AAPL is far from being a one-trick pony. It's also insane to believe Apple can't reinvent itself or create new streams of revenue in the future. By pioneering markets that didn't exist and enhancing established markets, AAPL single-handily changed how humans use technology. AAPL created the iPod and tablet markets and reinvented smartphones and wearable devices. Jim Cramer is 100% correct own Apple don't trade Apple. I believe Apple can get back to $200 per share by summer 2019 and retest or take out their highs by the end of 2019.

Revenue missed, but EPS broke an all-time record

The very first thing stated in Apple's first quarter results is "Services, Mac and Wearables Set New All-Time Revenue Records." Do I care that iPhone sales are down? Absolutely, not. As time progresses, innovation occurs and industries evolve. For a period of time, Apple was just a computer company. Today, they are leaders in multiple business segments some of which they invented. Many news headlines have been fixated on decreasing iPhone sales as it has been Apple's flagship product. The current decrease could be a blessing in disguise as the spotlight can shift to other areas of growth for Apple since they aren't just a phone company. Within the other business segments, there is a tremendous amount of untapped potential.

Apple reported 2019 Q1 revenue of $84.3 billion which was a 5% decrease year over year. To most companies, a 5% reduction in revenue should be a red flag but Apple is a much different company. This is an organization that excels at monetizing value and delivered an all-time EPS record of $4.18 per share with cash flows of $26.7 billion in Q1. Apple's revenue decreased by 5%, yet they generated an additional 7.5% on their EPS. This should be taken as excellent news as the number one goal in business is to generate a profit. Apple continues to deliver on their promise to investors and hasn't disappointed in this department. In Q2 of 2018, Apple delivered $53.27 billion in revenue with $11.52 billion in earnings. Apple's 2019 Q2 forecast is very enticing as they are projecting revenue between $55 billion and $59 billion with gross margins between 37% and 38%. In three months when Apple reports again, we could see a healthy return on revenue which will be a great addition on a record Q1 EPS.

Q1 earnings exceeded expectations and are opening doors for new growth segments

Is there anything to dislike about the overall picture Apple reported? With revenue of $84.3 billion and an operating income of $23.34 billion, it's hard to be upset. iPhone sales declined, but this is a trend that is reversible in the future especially with 5G on its way. When looking at the 15% decline in iPhone sales, investors should focus on how all other products and services grew 19%. Services revenue reached $10.9 billion while Mac & Wearables grew 9%. The Home and Accessories segment grew 33% while iPad revenue increased by 17%. More importantly, Apple's active installed base of devices reached an all-time high of 1.4 billion units in Q1 which showed growth in each geographic segment.

The power of Apple's brand has created some of the most loyal customers. I know people who are so committed to the brand that they will set their alarms so they can enter their pre-order the instant it is live. That's a level of dedication that can only be matched by a select few. The loyalty to Apple's brand is why there are 1.4 billion active units throughout their product ecosystem. This is one solid base to build a service-based business on.

I believe Apple will innovate and become pioneers within the services industry. The sheer size of their active units will drive growth in the future. If Apple can capture an additional $2 per month per device for new services, that would generate an additional $33.6 billion in revenue annually. If that number grew to $10 per month per device for new services, that would deliver $168 billion in new revenue annually. Timothy O'Shea an analyst from Jefferies stated that Apple Services could make up 25% of Apple's revenue by the fiscal year 2020 and 40% of their gross profit. Mr. O'Shea also indicated that Services alone could be worth $111 to $177 per share by the fiscal year 2020. As the iPhone starts to decline until the 5G catalyst, there is a good chance Services can become the golden child for Apple.

Apple should make a bold move into healthcare

My prediction is that Apple will dominate Services and a large portion of future revenue will be generated from the Healthcare field. Many hospital systems such as NYU are truly integrated with technology as your medical records follow you digitally throughout their network. The days of filling out paper and pulling physical charts or having them sent over are gone and never coming back. Apple should listen to Jim Cramer and buy Epic to make a tremendous push into the healthcare industry. The marriage between Epic and Apple's Watch and iPhone could create unmatched potential in Services. The Apple Watch and iPhone are the perfect vehicles to unleash Apple's capital and engineers on to integrate with Epic.

Epic is a software company that developed an Electronic Medical Record (EMR) software. EMRs are used throughout hospitals, clinics, independent practices, academic medical centers, patient homes, and on portable devices. More than 200 million patients have a current electronic medical record in Epic. Epic also created a mobile app for their software which could become proprietary to Apple. Apple's healthcare apps within their mobile devices could be seamlessly integrated which would make this combination a match made in heaven.

If Apple was to buy Epic, they could embed Epic's app into their devices and tie their healthcare services to the Epic software. Think about how efficient it would be if your medical record was updated before your doctor visit started. Your phone or watch could update your medical record with your pulse, blood pressure, and other medical metrics instantly. Apple could also create a live warning system for medical practices so these metrics could be consistently monitored between visits. Apple could deploy a service package with individual or family licensing options which would record and update your medical data daily or in real time. This could be monetized on the enterprise side by making an additional module within the Epic software package. A hospital or medical facility would pay an annual fee for this module to be connected to their patients. Apple could generate revenue from both enterprise sales as well as selling healthcare packages to the customers of their 1.4 billion active devices.

Apple is becoming a dividend and share repurchasing machine

Apple is a shareholder's dream with returning capital in the form of dividends and stock repurchases. In Q1 of 2019, AAPL returned over $13 billion to investors through dividends and share buybacks. Their net cash balance was $130 billion at the end of 2019 Q1. Apple declared a cash dividend of $0.73 per share payable on Feb. 14, 2019, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Feb 11, 2019. Apple didn't start paying a dividend until 2012 and since then, they have increased their annual payout from $0.76 to $2.92 in just 7 years. The amazing part is that their payout ratio is only 24.51%, leaving a tremendous amount of room for future dividend growth. The 5-year growth rate is 10.84% and there is no sign of this slowing down. With 6 years of dividend growth and an enormous amount of free cash flow, Apple will continue to reward shareholders by increasing their dividend on an annual basis. There is no reason to believe that in 19 years, Apple wouldn't reach dividend aristocrat status.

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

(Source: Seeking Alpha)

Conclusion

There is nothing to fear with Apple except bad headlines. Apple has a huge war chest to the tune of $130 billion which can be applied to acquisitions, distributed to shareholders, or a combination of both. Their dividend has increased sequentially for 6 years with an extremely low payout ratio leaving room for increases. Apple is possibly the greatest product company and a true cash machine as their revenues in one quarter are larger than most companies' market caps. While the revenue from iPhones has decreased, Services is a hidden gem which could become a massive opportunity. I believe that Services will drive the future of Apple as there is enormous potential to build off their 1.4 billion active devices. Apple will continue to grow organically, but I believe acquiring Epic will add tremendous value to their ecosystem. Apple is a stock you want to own and hold for the long haul. I believe AAPL will break $200 per share by summer 2019. The recent upward trend in Apple is validation they had gotten too cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.