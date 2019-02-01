Total: Riding The Clean Energy Wave

The company is very well-positioned to prosper off of the energy economy of the future and is currently trading for a very reasonable valuation.

On Tuesday, January 29, 2019, France's Total S.A. (TOT) and China's CNOOC (CEO) announced the discovery of a large natural gas and condensate field in the North Sea. This discovery was at the Glengorm prospect in the UK portion of the sea and is believed to contain approximately 250 million barrels of oil equivalents. If this is correct, then this represents one of the largest discoveries in the North Sea over the past several years. The North Sea is generally considered to be a mature area of the world for energy production, so the discovery of such a large find provides us with significant reasons for optimism, especially given that oil companies seem increasingly optimistic about the potential of the area. As might be expected, on a more personal level, this discovery should prove to be a net positive for the companies involved.

About The Discovery

As mentioned in the introduction, the announced discovery is located in License P2215 at the Glengorm prospect. This License is located off of the eastern coast of Scotland in the North Sea. This is somewhat close to Total's operations at Elgin-Franklin and Culzean.

Source: Europa Wire

The fact that this discovery is somewhat close to Total's existing facilities and infrastructure is good news. As I have explained in recent articles, this allows the company to share some of the infrastructure between the two fields. This reduces development costs as well as decreases the total time needed to bring the field to a production state.

With that said though, CNOOC is the operator of this license, not Total. This means that CNOOC has the largest equity stake in the license and ultimately has the final say on how the development will proceed. It was Total, which only holds a 25% stake against CNOOC's 50%, that suggested the use of its nearby infrastructure, though so it seems likely that some sort of deal will be reached for CNOOC to accelerate development.

As already mentioned, the discovery is estimated to contain approximately 250 million barrels of oil equivalents. When we consider the size of the field, it seems highly unlikely that CNOOC will decide not to proceed with the development of this. The company has not at this time released any sort of development timetable though, so we do not know when the field will come online and begin contributing to the revenues of each company.

Natural Gas Prospects

One of the nice things about this discovery is that it was all natural gas and condensates. This is an area of the energy economy that is likely to show strong growth over the coming years as national governments seek to increase the prevalence of clean-burn fuels, such as natural gas, at the expense of oil and coal in their respective energy mixes. According to the Energy Information Administration, natural gas consumption is expected to increase more than that of any other fuel between now and 2050 in absolute terms, although renewables will see the largest growth in percentage terms.

Source: Energy Information Administration, Annual Energy Outlook 2018

Admittedly, the EIA's projections are solely for the United States, but it is much the same over the rest of the world. For example, China has been trying to reduce its coal-caused air pollution problems by converting to natural gas and renewables for electricity generation. This is one of the reasons why China is expected to increase its imports of liquefied natural gas by 20% over the 2017-2025 period:

Source: WoodMackenzie, GasLog

The discovery that the companies made is located in Europe, which is also expected to increase its demand for natural gas at a very high rate. We just recently saw the continent increase its imports from North America by 500% year over year. The fact that the continent is growing its imports clearly shows that there is a very real thirst for natural gas from the continent. Thus, developing this newly discovered field should prove beneficial for CNOOC and Total.

Renewables

As just mentioned, renewables are expected to grow more in percentage terms over the next few decades than natural gas. This is due to their much smaller currently installed base. As investors, we are often more concerned with percentage growth than we are absolutes as we are interested in generating the highest percentage return that we can. Therefore, they may be pleased to know that Total has also been actively working to expand its presence in the renewable energy sector.

As I discussed in a previous article, Total owns five solar plants located at sites around the world:

The five sites above represent a total of 849 megawatts of generation capacity, which is only a tiny fraction of the 303 gigawatts of solar energy generation capacity that the IEA estimates is installed worldwide. Despite this relatively small scale, the renewables unit is generating about $115 million a quarter in adjusted operating income. So, clearly, Total is making money off of its renewable operations.

Total is working to expand this operation. In the middle of last year, it partnered with Petrobras (PBR) to investigate the potential of constructing solar and onshore wind farms in Brazil, for example. The company is also likely to pursue opportunities elsewhere. Thus, the firm's presence in renewable energy seems likely to grow going forward, which will naturally boost its profits from this emerging sector of the economy.

Valuation

As is always the case, it is critical for us to make sure that we do not overpay for any asset in our portfolios. This is because overpaying for any asset is a surefire way to ensure sub-optimal returns. In the case of an energy company like Total, the most common way to value the firm is by using a metric known as the price-to-earnings growth ratio. This is a way of adjusting the more familiar price-to-earnings ratio to account for the company's forward earnings per share growth. As a general rule, a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 1.0 or less is indicative of a stock that is overvalued based on its forward earnings growth and vice versa. According to Zacks Investment Research, Total is expected to grow its EPS at a 10.05% rate over the next three to five years. That gives the company's stock a price-to-earnings growth ratio of 0.98 at the current stock price. Thus, Total appears to be slightly undervalued based on the current stock price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the recent discovery of a large natural gas reservoir in the United Kingdom by Total and CNOOC will help the companies satisfy the world's growing demand for natural gas. In addition, Total is becoming a serious player in the renewables industry, which will likely be a major source of growth for energy companies going forward. Total looks to be somewhat undervalued at its current price, so may be worth considering for your portfolio.

At Energy Profits in Dividends, we seek to generate a 7%+ income yield by investing in a portfolio of energy stocks while minimizing our risk of principal loss. By subscribing, you will get access to our best ideas earlier than they are released to the general public (and many of them are not released at all) as well as far more in-depth research than we make available to everybody. We are currently offering a two-week free trial for the service, so check us out!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.