It's Time To Sell UWT

The "saviors" of Venezuela and OPEC+ will not be enough to re-balance the market.

Fundamentals for the underlying crude markets are quite bearish and liable to stay that way for quite some time.

From a technical standpoint, UWT has both the roll yield and the math of holding a leveraged ETN against it.

Unfortunately for the holders of VelocityShares Long Crude ETN (UWT), market movements have been quite adverse. Over the last 6 months, investors have seen an almost 62% erosion in share price with the selling beginning in earnest last October. The last month has seen blessed relief as shares have climbed substantially from lows seen at the end of last year, but it is my position in this article that those who are holding UWT should consider exiting their trade and avoid the instrument until the fundamental landscape of crude oil has changed.

Instrument-Specific Factors

Before investing in ETNs or ETFs, investors should “look under the hood” so to speak and understand exactly what it is they are holding. In the case of VelocityShares Long Crude ETN, it is essentially an instrument which seeks to give 300% of the daily return of the S&P GSCI Crude Oil Index Excess Return. The GSCI Crude Oil Index basically tracks an investment in crude oil futures and rolls this investment through time to give investors an exposure to crude price movements. In this piece, we will briefly mention the effects of commodity roll but primarily focus on the fundamentals affecting the crude market, but investors should be aware that depending on market structure, rolling futures can cause a sizable impact on holdings.

There are two technical factors that investors in UWT should be aware of at all times, regardless of underlying fundamentals. The first, as previously mentioned, is roll yield. Investors in instruments which trade like stocks (without a settlement) but track instruments with delivery dates need to be aware of the structure in the market present when putting on a trade. In the crude markets, contango is the name of the game right now with the front WTI contract trading over the next month out by $0.52/bbl at present.

Futures generally (but not always) converge to spot prices, so when the market is in contango, your positions in out months will generally lose value relative to your positions in the front month as the two converge. If you’re holding UWT, be aware that with the current contango structure, you will be fighting against this headwind.

The second technical factor to be aware of is the nature of instruments which seek to give a leveraged return of something underlying. As has been covered pretty extensively, in the presence of volatility, these type of instruments see price decay.

Now that we have that out of the way, let’s jump into a fundamental overview and analysis of WTI.

Crude Fundamentals

As I have previously argued, I believe investors should reduce all exposure to crude oil and consider shorting the commodity outright. Rather than repeating all of my previous analysis here, I’d like to do a quick recap of the fundamentals and investigate specific claims in the media right now impacting the oil markets.

First, crude oil is oversupplied. The classic measurement of supply and demand balance is commercial inventories – and commercial inventories continue to climb versus its 5-year average.

When stocks are rising, this has a negative impact on crude oil pricing. As seen in the following chart, there is a direct inverse correlation between changes in stocks and changes in price.

Normally, the savior in situations like this is the refining industry. The idea is that if we have produced more crude than the market can handle, crude prices will sell-off and product prices will remain relatively higher which will give an incentive for refiners to process crude and chew through inventories. Unfortunately, despite high runs…

… Gasoline (the primary offtake from refineries) is massively oversupplied.

This has led to the gas crack getting crushed…

… And overall weakness in the larger, more representative cracks.

So if you’re expecting crude oil prices to experience a sustainable rally, you’ve got some things working against you. Supply is too strong for the market to consume. Refiners don’t have the economics to continue processing at high run-rates. Production continues to rise with some of the more prolific regions expecting to almost double in 5 years. The only saving grace for the crude markets right now is exports. And boy, have exports been strong.

Since the legalization of exports, we have seen a sustainable creep upwards in what can be transported. Most of this crude is primarily headed to China with demand continuing to grow from this region.

Despite strong crude exports, we simply are unable to see inventories decrease which means that we are liable to continue to see bearish malaise in the market. As previously discussed, when imports are increasing, crude price is generally decreasing – and that’s exactly the fundamental picture we are in now and likely to be in for the foreseeable future.

Ignore The News

From the supply side, we would need some sort of disruption or reduction to production to alleviate the situation. The media is currently saying that this will come in the form of a Venezuelan collapse or sanction, but there are two problems with this reasoning.

The first problem with this is that in the scheme of things, only a small amount of our imports actually come from Venezuela.

As can be seen in the chart above, Canada makes up the lion’s share of what we actually bring into the country. The picture is even more dramatized when we look at it in total percentage terms.

At present, Venezuela only constitutes 8-10% (500-700 MBD) of our imports. Any substantial disruption in this would easily be offset by either a reduction in exports or greater imports from other nations.

The second problem is that the United States actually exports to Venezuela as well. A cessation of trade with Venezuela would remove 500 MBD of oil supply but compound our petroleum products' problems by around 100 MBD as a viable market is removed. So no, Venezuela really isn’t the silver bullet which will bring bullishness to the crude markets once again.

Another factor which is frequently cited which will bring bullishness to the market is the recent OPEC-led cuts. Last December, OPEC (and Russia) agreed to reduce its output by 1.2 MMBD for the first 6 months in the year in a bid to rein in global stocks of crude oil. From a sentiment standpoint, this might turn investors and traders more bullishly towards crude oil, but from a U.S.-specific fundamental standpoint, this really won’t change that much. While Saudi Arabian imports average around 800 MBD, again, a decrease in imports can be offset by exports. To a degree, we have already seen this as the total amount of OPEC imports has continued to drop over the years as the U.S. gains in production have backed out other imports.

So despite what you hear in the news regarding Venezuela and Saudi Arabia, the overall fundamentals are still bearish for crude oil. It is my opinion that crude oil will continue to trend downwards until we see crude stocks fall below its 5-year average. When we begin to see stocks decrease, then we will see prices fall. Until then, I’d be selling into most rallies.

For the holders of UWT, I would treat the recent rally as an exit point. The technical factors against you include both the structure of the market and the fundamental nature of your instrument. The fundamental factors include a market awash with crude oil, a refining industry unable to seriously make a dent in stocks, and fundamental catalysts which won’t be able to move the needle. If you’re the more aggressive type, I’d even suggest considering a short.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.