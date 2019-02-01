Boeing Earnings: Stunning

Boeing (BA) reported full-year earnings before the opening bell on Wednesday (Jan. 30). Earlier we shared our estimate for Q4 earnings and it's needless to say that Boeing blew way past our estimates. Boeing beat on the top line, and in combination with strong margins that had a cascading effect. In this report, AeroAnalysis will have a look at the results highlighting where Boeing beat, missed or matched expectations. As mentioned, overall Boeing soared past expectations reporting core earnings per share of $5.48, whereas the consensus was $4.58 per share and in our most upbeat scenario we expected earnings of $4.66. So there's a $0.82 per share difference, which we will try to explain to our readers in detail in this report.

Revenues

Table 1: Boeing Q4 revenues and estimates (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The first two columns show the realized revenues vs. our initial expectations. What we see is that Boeing blew past our expectations by $1.4B. You could say that's the result of a very strong quarter, but you also could say that we were way too conservative when estimating revenues. We think it's a combination of both. As we earlier stated during the earnings preview is that estimating the military portion of revenues attributable to Boeing Commercial Airplanes is difficult and we tried a new method during our latest preview, which in hindsight does not improve accuracy. We reverted back to the old model for our revised scheme and found that instead of beating estimates by $356 million, Commercial Airplanes revenues were in-line with our previous model estimate. Boeing Defense, Space & Security revenues and Global Services revenues typically are estimated by AeroAnalysis using a combination of Boeing’s guidance and the revenue shares during the quarter. What we did not take into account, however, were revenues from KLX Aerospace Solutions Group which Boeing acquired. That would probably add around $400 million to the revenues for the Global Services units. The disadvantage of the method we utilize is that if you are off in the Commercial Airplanes segment, due to the applied revenue distribution between the segments, the revenues in the other segments also will be off. After realigning, Boeing still exceeded by $125 million, so there's no doubt: Boeing had an extremely good quarter, the revenue beat cannot be solely be attributed to a conservative model though the model accounts for the majority of the difference. Estimating revenues for a closed business such as Boeing’s is difficult and we continue working on finding ways to improve the accuracy of our estimation tools.

Earnings

Table 2: Boeing Q4 core and estimates (Source: AeroAnalysis)

The next step is to drill down to earnings level. Earnings from operations came in $442 million above expectations and $260 million if we use our initial model that proved to be more accurate for revenue estimation.

For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, we saw that even after revision there was a strong beat so the higher earnings were driven by a combination of higher than anticipated revenues as well as margin expansion. When going through the results and Boeing’s deferred production costs on the Boeing 787 program (which reduces less than expected), we were given the impression that Boeing increased the accounting quantity in the fourth quarter which in part drove earnings higher in combination with a strong mix in the absence of undesired cost growth.

At the time of writing, Boeing’s 10-Q filing isn’t available yet, but we did find the confirmation in the transcript of the earnings call:

And your unit to program, you got it, you right on it. I mean 737, but increase in 787, we had a block extension in the quarter that was a big driver of that units, sorry, that program margin increase. For Boeing Commercial Airplanes, 15% of the earnings beat or $50 million was driven by higher revenues with $281 million driven higher margins. For Boeing Defense, Space and Security $19.5 million out of the $77 million beat came from higher than expected revenues and $57.5 million from higher than expected margins. For Boeing Global Services, things were a bit different. The segment did beat by $33 million but the beat there was largely offset by lower than anticipated margins. Boeing Capital earnings and eliminations were in line with expectations. On core earnings, level eliminations and service costs adjustments were lower than expected, partially offset by higher debt expenses delivering a solid $629 million beat compared to the earnings estimate we delivered prior to earnings and still beating our revised earnings estimate by $443 million, driven by a combination of higher margins and higher revenues.

If we go to core earnings per share, we found that Boeing beat estimates by $0.60, partially offset by share count being fractionally higher than we anticipated.

Earnings were strong. There was no cost growth expected for the quarter and none was reported. Boeing exceeded expectations driven by both revenues and margins, though margins for Boeing Global Services were lower than we anticipated, but that's not a bad thing, since services margins seem to be stable around 15% and earnings growth for Boeing Global Services is supposed to come from top line growth and not so much from margin expansion.

Cash flow

For the fourth quarter we expected free cash flow of $3B-$3.1B. Boeing actually reported operating cash flows of $2.95B and free cash flow of $2.45B. Looking back it seems that part of the overestimation comes from an input error on my side for which I apologize to my readers. We actually expected Boeing to report $3.125B in operating cash flow, which would translate in $2.8B in free cash flow on the condition that the ratio of operating cash flow to free cash flow wouldn’t change. A $160 million difference can already be explained by the lower operating cash flow while another $200 million can be attributed to the FCF to OCF ratio being lower. We were a bit too positive with our assumption that Boeing would be able to maintain the same ratio as it did during the first nine months of the year. In fact, Boeing already hinted that most of the cash flow would be generated in the first half of the year rather than the second half. Based on strong nine-month results that was an indication that free cash flow would come in at the lower side in Q4. So we’d say that the lower than anticipated free cash flow was not the result of decreased performance, but expected timing of expenditures and receipts.

Conclusion

Boeing’s earnings were rock solid, the company beat on the top and bottom line helped by higher than expected margins. Boeing saw better than expected results in all of its segments, and we were particularly pleased by the strong margin for Boeing Commercial Airplanes which saw its margin expand helped by delivery mix and the positive impact of the accounting block extension for the Boeing 787 program. Year-over-year, revenues grew 14%, while earnings grew 40% and operating and free cash flow grew 15 and 17 percent, respectively. For a company that prides itself in returning 100% of its cash flow to investors that’s a good sign. We’re also pleased with Boeing’s guidance, which signals another record breaking year.

While we certainly aren’t unhappy with the results, it needs to be said that Boeing’s guidance revision in Q3 for the full year was extremely conservative and we think that Boeing paved its way for a strong beat by providing a conservative update. In combination with strong execution that results in a strong beat. Currently we do expect that Boeing has gone through many of the pains that it had endure due to decisions made in the past and expect that this company could actually look for further growth in the years to come which should come with less negative surprises. In 2016, we marked Boeing as a buy when Boeing’s accounting method was under investigation. For many investors who bought at that point, the reward has been big with a >250% return plus dividend growth.

If you enjoyed reading this article, don't forget to hit the "Follow" button at the top of this page (below the article title) to receive updates for my upcoming articles. AeroAnalysis is the biggest creator of aerospace content for investors. Join a growing group of subscribers who get free access to original and uniquely crafted content.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BA, EADSF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.