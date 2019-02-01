Workday: Revenue Growth At The Cost Of Operating Margins

Although Workday's cloud applications promise to keep revenue on a growth spurt, the premium seems somewhat high from an industry perspective.

Unfortunately, strong revenue growth has not been able to move the bottom line due to a high operating leverage.

The adoption of Adaptive Insights by a large amount of customers is a confirmation of the growth potential of Workday’s financial management segment.

After a few turbulent months, it seems that the sentiment towards companies in the technology sector has begun to improve. In the case of Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY), we see that short interest has declined to stand at 5%, a historically low level. Part of the change in sentiment towards Workday can be attributed to expectations in IT spending, which the research firm Gartner expects to continue growing in 2019 despite fears of a contraction in the global economy. For its part, the software applications industry expects that for this year the cloud software will grow more than 20%, maintaining its current pace.

Although we see the increasing adoption of Workday's financial management platform as a confirmation of the investment thesis, we believe that in comparative terms, WDAY lacks some fundamentals that position it a little below companies in the software application industry.

Strong Revenue Growth That Cannot Be Transferred To A Net Profit Growth

Workday delivered very impressive third-quarter results, apparent from the 18% increase in share price since the results were declared on late November 2018. The company experienced an acceleration in net new ACV growth, with strong Human Capital Management business together with a good Financial Management suite of applications.

Data by YCharts

The company derives its revenue mainly from subscription services and professional services. During this quarter, 84% of the total revenue constituted of subscription revenue, earned mainly from medium and large enterprises. Workday's strong performance was apparent from the 35% increase in subscription services, as there was an increased number of customer contracts compared to the prior-year period.

On the other hand, professional services managed well with a 29% increase in the last quarter due to the deployment and integration of services for a greater number of customers than in the prior-year period. With increasing services for the partner firms, subscription services revenues continue to increase, while professional service revenues, as a percentage of total revenues, are expected to decline over time.

Regarding the Financial Management segment, the recent acquisition of Adaptive Insights has shown an accelerated adoption with large companies migrating from Workday Planning to Adaptive, as part of their integration plans. The unification of both platforms further extends the scope and benefits of this segment, extending the applications to branches such as planning, execution, and analysis.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

In terms of relative growth, we see that Workday is positioned above peer companies from a revenue perspective. The company continues to maintain growth very close to its historical average of three years, which is more noticeable as quarterly revenues approach the billion mark.

However, this growth at the top has not been able to translate to a positive net income. Workday has been characterized by a lack of positive EPS given the high investment in marketing and R&D necessary to maintain its high growth. We see that the objective of the executives continues pointing to a strategy that prioritizes the expansion of their markets and the development of their financial management applications, instead of generating a positive EPS.

Workday's Position In The Industry

Given that Workday faces competition from two major competitors such as Oracle Corp. (NYSE:ORCL) and SAP AG (NYSE:SAP), efforts to penetrate the Enterprise Resource Management (ERP) market have created costs that have caused a dent in its financial results.

Workday witnessed an increase of around 40% in operating expenses in the third quarter from the prior-year period due to an increase in employee-related costs driven by higher headcount, outside services expenses, depreciation and amortization expenses, facility and IT-related expenses, and third-party costs for hardware maintenance and data center capacity.

The acquisition of Adaptive Insights, Inc., including one-time transaction and integration-related costs, plays a significant role in these increases. On the other hand, the operating margin declined to 6.7% in this quarter, due to higher operating expenses from the acquisition, counterbalanced by higher revenues.

Source: Data provided by YCharts

In comparative terms, we see that although Workday's gross margins are at industry levels, in terms of operating and net income, the company falls below peer companies such as Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU). Despite this lack of profit, the company has managed to generate a positive operating cash flow in recent years, thanks to its stock compensation program.

Looking closely at the cash flow, Workday reported a $1.3 billion cash outflow from investing activities as a result of the acquisition in this quarter. The company is expecting capital expenditures related to the construction of the development center project, which will be approximately $200 million for fiscal 2019. Cash outflow from financing activities was $3 million in this quarter, mainly due to the proceeds from the issuance of common stock from employee equity plans.

The company witnessed a decrease of $49 million from the prior-year period to $59 million in free cash flow segment due to increases in capital expenditures and higher operating expenses driven by increased headcount and acquisition, partially offset by increases in sales and the related cash collections. Workday does not intend to pay any dividend in the near future.

We see that management's focal areas are investments in long-term growth initiatives, while delivering positive operating and cash flow margins over the long term. Operating cash flow guidance for fiscal-year 2019 is being maintained at $550 million. $400 million in capex will be evenly split between owned real estate projects and all other capex.

Quick Valuation

In our view, a revenue mix that is increasingly leaning towards its financial management applications will keep revenue growth at a double-digit rate over the next five years. On the other hand, we see that the operational leverage from its sales and marketing strategies, and research and development costs, continues to cause profitability problems. This lack of profitability has made the company seem less attractive compared to peer companies.

In terms of valuation, we see that the sustained growth of revenues has placed a high premium on the value of the shares, positioning it alongside companies that show similar growth rates such as ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Source: Data provided by YCharts

While Workday's business model based on cloud applications and Data-as-a-Service has positioned the company as a leader in the ERP space, we believe that from an industry perspective, the company lacks some fundamentals that make us believe that the shares are worth their elevated premium.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.