Crash Protection For AngloGold Ashanti

Gold bullishness can be even more bullish for gold miners, such as AngloGold Ashanti, which was one of Portfolio Armor's top names on Thursday.

As gold traded near an eight-month high, Bloomberg Markets offered several reasons for continued bullishness on the metal.

Molten gold being poured into bar molds (photo via CNBC).

Bloomberg's Reasons To Be Bullish On Gold

In the tweet below posted early on Friday, Bloomberg Markets offered a few reasons for continued bullishness on gold.

Among those reasons were the Fed's pause in raising rates; the upcoming Chinese New Year, when gifts of gold are a custom; a flight-to-safety encouraged by Brexit and America's trade tensions with China; and Goldman Sachs' bullishness on gold.

On Thursday, one of the top 10 Portfolio Armor names I shared with Marketplace subscribers was the gold miner AngloGold Ashanti (AU). In the event my site ends up being wrong about AngloGold, below I'll share two ways AU shareholders can stay long while limiting their risk. First, let's look at a couple of reasons why my site may end up being right about AngloGold.

Operational Leverage Plus Potential Synergies

Good news for gold tends to be even better news for gold miners like AngloGold, all else equal, thanks to their inherent operational leverage. Frank Holmes explained the concept in an article a few years back:

The upside to gold stocks is that investors historically have received a 2-to-1 leverage by owning gold equities instead of the commodity. [...] Picture the gold price as a pulley with gold company executives applying force on one side of a rope. The more disciplined and successful the management, the bigger the potential boost in gold equity returns. The muscle that gold miners can use to increase their "multiplier effect" for shareholders is three fold: Grow production volume, expand margins or optimize capital.

Another potential source of upside for AngloGold could be a merger with a competitor that could lead to synergistic cost cutting. Bloomberg reported on Jan. 22 that Gold Fields (GFI) wanted to merge with AngloGold. Gold Fields denied that report, but since then shares of AngloGold have shot past the broader market, as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) and gold itself, as represented by the SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

In the event AngloGold suffers some unanticipated setback or the market turns against it, let's look at two ways bullish longs can limit their risk.

Adding Downside Protection To AngloGold

For these examples, I'll assume you have 1,000 shares of AngloGold and can tolerate a drawdown of 20%, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are from the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive puts to hedge 1,000 shares of AU against a >20% decline by mid-July.

The cost of this protection was $500, or 3.5% of position value, calculated at the ask price, to be conservative.

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 18%, this was the optimal collar to give you the same level of protection as the first hedge over the same time frame.

Often, the hedging algorithm is able to use a less expensive put strike in the collar, but that wasn't the case here. It used the same put strike as in the previous hedge, so the cost of the put leg was the same: $500, or 3.5%. The income generated by the short call leg was slightly higher though: $550, or 3.85% of position value, calculated conservatively, at the bid.

So the net cost of this hedge was negative, meaning you would have collected $50 when opening it, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

Recall that one of the reasons Bloomberg Markets gave to be bullish on gold was concerns about U.S.-China trade tensions. If you watch President Trump's remarks with Chinese officials on Thursday (video below), you may find yourself optimistic about those trade tensions being resolved.

The one bit of hard news in the video was the announcement of China's large purchase of American soybeans, but the subtext was that relations between the leaders of China and the U.S. are collegial. If a trade deal is finalized by the March 1 deadline, that would remove one of Bloomberg Market's reasons for bullishness for gold. Given that, and general uncertainty surrounding gold in general, and AngloAshanti in particular, hedging may be prudent at this point.

