GameStop: Collapse Of Strategic Review Opens Possibility Of Buybacks

I think the dividend is sustainable, and I reiterate that a review of the evidence indicates that GameStop and Blockbuster have very little in common.

In my view, now that the Strategic Review option has collapsed, there's a good chance investors will benefit from upcoming buybacks.

I’ve written two articles about GameStop (GME) over the past year. In the first, I recommended that people buy based on my view that market pessimism was overdone. After a nice 15% return, in my second article published two months later, I urged caution suggesting that “What Private Equity Giveth, Private Equity Can Taketh Away.” Now that the “Strategic Review” process is finally done, I’m reviewing the company again.

In this article, I’ll suggest that the shares now represent excellent value, and that the probability of an upcoming buyback is fairly high. In addition, for those who missed it the first time, I’ll actually look at Blockbuster’s financials to demonstrate that there’s actually very little similarity between that famous dumpster fire and GameStop. I’ll look at the stock itself, and the sustainability of the dividend as I think these are key drivers for value at these levels. I’ll conclude with an options strategy to help investors reduce risk even further.

The Strategic Review Door Closing Opens The Window Of Stock Buybacks

I think investors are in for a pleasant surprise on the stock buyback front from the company over the next few quarters. Please consider the following exchange between the Bank of America analyst and GameStop's CFO during the Q3 Conference Call:

Curtis Nagle So I guess the first one is, why are you guys I guess not in the market in terms of buying back stock, but you guys have a pretty big cash position now, you're theoretically probably getting $700 million sometime this quarter. I guess is there anything preventing you from buying back stock, let's say, maybe selling of Spring not been completed? Robert Lloyd Given that we're in the middle of a strategic review, given that we were in the discussions surrounding the sale of the AT&T business and all of those kinds of factors, obviously we're in possession of information that would prevent us from being able to buy stock at this time. Curtis Nagle So when Spring is completed, are you still prevented or - because you're still technically in strategic review, would you still stay out of the market? Robert Lloyd We would stay out of the market until the strategic review process is complete, at which point we'll be able to report the results of that and that would then change our possession of material inside information. Curtis Nagle Do you have any timeline when that could be? Robert Lloyd No.

This indicates to me that now that the strategic review process is complete, the company is in a legal position to buy back shares. They could easily affect this with the large cash hoard they will receive from the sale of the Spring division.

Also, with the strategic review out of the way, management can get back to their practice of returning capital to shareholders. Since 2013, management has returned just over $1.3 billion to shareholders ($868 million of this has come from buybacks, the balance from dividends). Shareholder-friendly management is a necessary precondition to investing, and in my view, management is excellent in this regard.

Finally, management may be somewhat chastened by the most recent writedowns, and by the collapse of the Strategic Review process. With all of this cash on the books, they may take the view that returning capital to shareholders is the best option open to them at the moment.

The Silly Blockbuster Comparison

Back in May of 2018, I did a head-to-head comparison of GameStop to Blockbuster, where I compared GameStop’s previous five years to the final years at Blockbuster. Here it is again.

Blockbuster

Source: Blockbuster 10-K, 2010

Here are the last five years of GameStop’s financials for comparison.

Source: GameStop Financials

It seems that Blockbuster had some warning before things turned quite ugly at the company. For example, during the final five years, the company’s revenue declined at a CAGR of about 6.5%. As cash from operations dried up, share count increased at a CAGR of about 1.2%. In the final two full years of operation, Goodwill impairments represented 17% and 19% of the capital structure respectively.

While GameStop’s history of asset impairments is troubling, the company has actually grown revenue and remains profitable. This is in spite of all the fear about competition from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) and the like. In addition, Blockbuster’s dividend was slashed five years before bankruptcy, while GameStop maintains a hefty dividend that I feel is well protected (see below).

The Stock

In my view, investing in a wonderful business can be a terrible investment if the price is too high. If the company is priced for perfection, there’s little upside in my view, as the good news is already “baked in.” At the same time, a troubled business can be a wonderful business if the price is compelling enough. For that reason, I must spend some time looking at the stock itself as a thing distinct from GameStop the business. While it is very inexpensive on a price to free cash flow basis, it has certainly been cheaper in the past, per the following chart.

Source: Gurufocus

This suggests to me that there have certainly been worse times to buy the shares, but there have certainly been better. Thus, I’d give the valuation of this stock a “B+.” At just over 6 times free cash flow per share, it’s obviously very inexpensive relative to the overall market. It has been cheaper, though.

The Dividend

In my view, the 13.5% dividend yield (!) is the most compelling reason to buy the stock. The obvious question is whether this yield is sustainable or not. I think it is for two reasons. First, a look at free cash flow per share relative to dividends outstanding indicates that dividends are well covered per the chart below.

Source: Gurufocus

Second, at the moment, the company has cash and equivalents on hand of about $454 million of cash on hand and this represents just under 3 years of dividend payments. Also, consider that the company is expecting another $700 million in cash to come in from the Spring sale, which obviously supports the dividend even further.

Options To The Rescue

Even at this lower price, it’s obvious that the stock isn’t the cheapest it's ever been on a price to free cash flow basis. For those who may be concerned that the shares might drop further from here, I recommend generating cash by selling put options on the shares. Specifically, I recommend the July put options with a strike of $10. These are currently bidding $1.07. So, if an investor sells these put options, one of two things will happen between now and the third Friday of July. If, as I expect, the shares rally on the back of buybacks, they will simply pocket the premium. If the shares languish, the investor will be obligated to buy at a net price of ~$8.93 ($10-$1.07). This price would represent a discount fully 21% below the current price.

Conclusion

Given the events of this week, I think there’s a better than average chance of an upcoming large stock buyback. This is a compelling reason to buy the shares at these levels. In addition, I’m satisfied that the dividend is quite safe, which is another reason to buy. I think comparisons between GameStop and Blockbuster are naive in that they don’t seem to be based on an understanding of what Blockbuster actually looked like in the final years. The stock is relatively inexpensive, but has been more cheaply priced in the past.

For that reason, some investors may consider the put options that I mention. I think price and value can remain disconnected for a period of time, but will inevitably meet. I think investors would be wise to buy now before price rises to match the value of GameStop shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GME over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: In addition to buying shares, I'll be selling the put options mentioned in this article.