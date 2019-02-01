Canopy's $600M Acquisition Of Hiku Is A Ticking Time Bomb

Former Hiku CEO, Alan Gertner, just left Canopy after a short stint at the company, which is an ominous sign for the future of this asset.

Canopy (NYSE:CGC) acquired Hiku Brands back in July 2018 and paid a hefty price of $600 million in an all-stock transaction by the time the deal closed. The assets acquired by Canopy are worth nothing close to the price it paid and its $578 million goodwill is at risk of a write-off. Former Hiku CEO, Alan Gertner, just left Canopy after a short stint after the acquisition. We think his departure adds to the likelihood that Canopy has grossly overpaid for Hiku and the future of this asset has deteriorated materially since the acquisition.

(All amounts in C$)

The $600 Million Deal for "Brands"

On July 13, 2018, we published our analysis of this transaction in "Canopy Buys Hiku In Push To Add Adult Brands" few days after Canopy announced the acquisition. In the article, we reached the following conclusion:

At the end of the day, this transaction is unlikely to move the needle for Canopy, given its market capitalization of almost C$8 billion relative to the deal size. We understand that the management is trying to diversify its brand portfolio and potentially acquiring a potent future competitor in the adult market. However, we note that acquisitions of this nature are risky, and companies could be massively overpaying if the idea that Hiku represents does not play out accordingly.

We thought the deal was immaterial to Canopy, but nevertheless was taken by surprise when the deal was announced. Hiku had very little tangible assets; in fact, Hiku only had $20 million of net PP&E after accounting for the $10 million break fee it paid to WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF). Hiku also had a 5,000 kg small production facility that is likely no longer used by Canopy.

What Hiku really represents can be explained in the chart prepared by Hiku in its previous investor presentation. Hiku was just an idea. It had a few coffee shops, but it had no experience or assets that engage in cannabis retail. The fact that it compares itself to a random group of high-flying Canadian retail stocks that had nothing to do with its own business makes one wonder whether Canopy bought into this hype.

(Investor Presentation)

Canopy also paid a hefty price for this "idea". When the deal was announced, the deal was valued at $310 million including the dilutive securities at Hiku. Other than the 153 million common shares, Hiku also had more than 43 million warrants, RSUs, and options. We also deducted cash from the exercise of these dilutive securities to arrive at the transaction value.

(Source: Hiku financial statement)

Canopy paid 0.046 shares for each Hiku shares which translated into:

7.5 million Canopy shares

0.5 million Canopy options

1.4 million Canopy warrants

When the deal was first announced, Canopy was trading at $38.69, and the deal was worth $310 million. However, by the time the deal closed on September 5, 2018, Canopy shares had risen to $68.83, and the final deal value was close to $600 million.

(Source: TSX)

Big Write-Off Coming?

As we discussed in "The Miserable Group Of Canadian Cannabis Retailers," the current landscape of the Canadian cannabis retail industry can only be described as abysmal. The biggest three markets that allow private retailing (Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta) have all been restricting their licensing program significantly due to product shortages. More importantly, Canopy has not benefited from its Hiku acquisitions. In fact, since Canopy acquired Hiku, the company was only able to open several stores in the province of Manitoba under the Tokyo Smoke/Hiku brand, in addition to its own Tweed stores. As of today, Canopy has the following stores in Manitoba:

4 Tweed stores

4 Tokyo Smoke stores

Manitoba is one of the smaller provinces in Canada with only 1.4 million population, so the potential market is very small for Canopy. There is no way that Canopy could support is $600 million valuation for Hiku based on merely four retail stores in Manitoba. Canopy has not made much progress in the cannabis retail markets in Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, or Ontario, and there are no signs that significant progress will be made in the near-term. For example, Canopy and other LPs are outright banned from owning any retail stores in Ontario, and Alberta has suspended its licensing program.

When Canopy closed the Hiku acquisition, it booked a total cost of $601 million, comprising mostly of share considerations. On the other hand, Canopy had to book $578 million, or 96% of the entire consideration as goodwill. What that means is that 96% of what Canopy bought from Hiku was intangible and unable to quantity. As we said earlier, Hiku was nothing but an idea of cannabis retail concept, and Canopy has not been able to capitalize on this idea in any tangible way.

(Canopy Financial Statement)

We think there is a high risk that Canopy might need to write off some of the $578 million goodwill associated with its Hiku acquisitions. In our view, the current retail landscape will not support the $600 million price tag for the Hiku acquisition, and auditors will likely have the same question.

Conclusion

We are one of the earliest to pick Canopy as the top cannabis pick, and we reiterated Canopy as one of Our 2019 Top Picks recently. However, we also felt that the company has miscalculated and acquired a highly overvalued company called Hiku. The retail apocalypse in the Canadian cannabis industry means that there is very little chance that Canopy will be able to justify its $600 million price tag for Hiku and the $578 million goodwill that came with it. We think there is a decent likelihood that Canopy might announce a big write-off when it announces the results for its fiscal-year 2019 ending on June 30, 2019. Next up, we will analyze another deal that Canopy seemed to have grossly overpaid for the assets it acquired. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.