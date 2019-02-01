We're Buying Pareteum, Here Are 5 Reasons Why

Despite the share count going through the roof, the shares are still very attractively valued if management projections are even remotely accurate.

The company's organic growth is in triple digits and its backlog keeps accumulating nevertheless.

We're going to take an initial position in Pareteum (TEUM) for the SHU portfolio as we see quite a number of reasons to do that:

Rapidly rising revenue

Rapidly rising backlog

Market tailwinds, especially IoT

Bigger, better platforms after acquisitions

$21M in synergies after acquisitions

Reasonable valuation

We might add to our position after the fourth quarter figures come out on February 6.

We introduced Pareteum, the global communications platform in September last year (here) and since that time, the stock has been rather volatile:

However, we see reasons to be optimistic about the shares going forward.

Revenue growth

Revenues are not just growing, growth is accelerating as well:

This is pretty impressive and it doesn't even include revenues from recent acquisitions Artilium and iPass (the latter has still to be finalized). Revenue went from $4.11M in Q1 to $6M in Q2 and $8M in Q3.

That is, the company is already operating at an annual run rate of $32M and if they manage to do $10M, that increases to $40M. In Q4, the results of Artilium will be included as well, so we can see another significant boost. The company guided Q4 revenues of between $13M and $14M. This actually seems a little low to us, which we'll explain below.

What's more, the company is also in the process of acquiring iPass, with which they had a strategic alliance for some time already. In an investor presentation, management projected the following course of revenues for the coming years:

You see that management expects the company to produce $144M in revenues this year, which at first sight seems a bit of a stretch, but last year, the combined company is good for $92M of revenues already:

If we put Pareteum's Q4 revenues at $10, their 2018 revenues reach $28M. Add to that the revenues from Artilium (roughly $24M, apparently) and you get the projected $52M. The $40M of iPass completes the pro-forma $92M.

You might remember that we thought the Q4 revenue guidance for the company (Pareteum now including Artilium) as a little low ($13-14M). Say it's $14M, that's $6M higher than in Q3. But that additional $6M in Q4 comes from:

Organic growth at Pareteum.

Adding Artilium revenues for the first time in Q4.

Given the growth momentum at Pareteum, $10M in Q4 would even constitute a bit of a sequential growth slowdown but will leave just $4M to come from Artilium. In that case, Artilium's 2018 revenues are $16M or less, not the $24M we need to arrive at the $52M combined 2018 pro-forma revenues.

A solution to this apparent conundrum would be that Artilium's revenues were actually declining in 2018, but that's not a very attractive proposition, needless to say, and not very likely either given the amount of backlog they had at the end of Q3 ($50M).

Or it could be that the time the presentation on the iPass acquisition was given (November 13) with the $52M combined revenue guidance has been taken down a notch since.

Backlog

What we do know is that backlog is rising like crazy. This is from the most recent investor presentation (November 7, 2018):

We have to admit that the figures are a little confusing to us, a little clarification from the Q3CC (our emphasis):

From July through the end of October, we won 27 new contracts, which added $112 million to our 36-month contractual revenue backlog. Additionally, we experienced growth of $72 million from existing contracts, people are buying more, and $40 million from the Artilium acquisition; that brings us to the $500 million 36-month contract revenue backlog as of October 30, and that excludes monthly recurring revenue from Artilium acquisitions for customers that are not under contract. By the way, in our minds, by any possible stretch of the imagination, this is and was the metaphorical opening of the floodgates by Rob Mumby and his sales team that produced $500 million in contracts. I think you'll recall that at the end of 2016, our backlog stood at $40 million; at the end of 2017, it was $147 million; and now, year-to-date through 2018, it's $500 million.

But there can be little doubt that the growth is impressive, so revenues are set to continue to increase for quite a while by what has already been contracted.

Note also that this dramatic rise in backlog isn't only coming from new customers, also existing ones are contracting more services. The company boasts a net dollar expansion rate of 147% for contracts added since 2017 (the company isn't calculating from previous contract as that is marred by the loss of a big customer which was taken over by AT&T).

Market

What the company offers is similar to what a company like Twilio (TWLO) does and as we wrote not so long ago here on the pages of Seeking Alpha, their revenue is re-accelerating.

There is no doubt there is real demand for these kinds of global communications platforms and demand is likely to get another boost from machine-to-machine communications or the IoT market when 5G gets underway, see for instance what Pareteum is already doing for a smart city in Eastern Europe (from the investor presentation):

So, there is little reason to assume the growth or better, hyper growth is coming to a grinding halt anytime soon.

Bigger, better platform

The company could, like Twilio, endlessly increase the number of services they are offering on their platform, but the company isn't boasting that. What they are doing instead is add connections and capabilities via acquisitions.

Last year, the company has acquired two companies:

Artilium

iPass

Although the acquisition of the latter is not yet closed, it has been approved. Here is what the combination will bring, from the investor presentation:

Pareteum and Artilium complement one another nicely (Q3CC):

Artilium was very focused on the retail and enterprise end of the market and Pareteum's been very focused on the service provider end of the market.

iPass will bring a host of connections, which will make the platform more useful. Apart from that (Q3CC):

they bring two really interesting pieces of technology to us. One is the ability to analyze data in real time on where users are spending their time in a particular area and what signals that they're availing themselves of, whether those be radio access signals or Wi-Fi signals, gives you a sense of the utilization as well as sort of triangulating position where people are spending times and which is helpful in for shopping arenas and other applications as well. And then, lastly, coupling that all with the connectivity steerings being able to dynamically choose between those different access mechanisms to create the best overall seamless experience.

Management is equally upbeat about cross-selling opportunities (Q3CC):

I would just sum all of this up by saying we are in the process of cross-training everyone in the organization on the various products. And I don't think we've even begun to scratch the surface on the upsell opportunities that are brought to us by the Artilium product line to the current Pareteum customer base. And we hope to expand that greatly.

Synergies and cost

The expected synergies from the Artilium acquisition have already been increased from $4.8M to $6M per year, $4.1M of which have already been achieved. The synergies from the iPass acquisition are considerably larger, from the acquisition presentation:

That's $15M in synergies, most of it coming from payroll. The company has been able to increase efficiency quite notably, from the Q3CC:

Revenue per employee is $492,000 at the end of the third quarter, an increase of over $277,000 from the same quarter last year. This does not yet include the impact of the Artilium acquisition. We expect to continue to exceed the expected industry average for average -- annualized average revenue employee per year, and on that basis, on a pro forma basis, our revenue per employee, including Artilium acquisition is roughly $359,000 per employee, and again, the benchmark for our industry would be in the low 200,000s.

But as might already be clear from the last bit of that quote, margins will take a bit of a hit from the Artilium acquisition, from the Q3CC:

As we bring on the Artilium acquisition, they by nature had a -- through their IDM subsidiary had a far greater amount of usage as a company than we did. And so, that'll drop our overall margins likely into low-60s. We are constantly working every day to bring those numbers up and again sustainably between 65% and 70% on a long-term basis is our goal.

The downside

There is, of course, a downside to all this, which is the following:

And this is going to get worse, from the iPass acquisition presentation:

The iPass acquisition itself will add nearly 10M shares, and fully diluted, the company stands at 114M shares already, although it has to be said that they have no debt, apart from the few millions that will be assumed from iPass.

Valuation

Basically, if only a part of what management projects for the combined company (in terms of synergies and revenue growth) materialize, the shares are a steal.

For 2022, management projects revenues of $322M and an adjusted EPS of $1.01 (see slide above). That is pretty phenomenal and it actually does factor in a substantial slowdown in revenue growth, from the iPass acquisition presentation:

The top line is including iPass, the third line is Pareteum including Artilium. 21% growth in 2022, it's almost like becoming a normal company. Part of the growth slowdown comes from the acquisitions, both of which are growing considerably slower than Pareteum.

The main jump (57% growth) will come this year, driven by the 100%+ organic growth momentum of Pareteum and the cross-selling opportunities that the acquisitions bring.

This kind of fast-growing platform companies are valued at anything upwards of 5x revenue, needless to say that will get investor juices flowing, and it's a little surprising this hasn't happened already as it would value the company at $1.6B minimum whilst the market cap today is a mere $240M.

But there are also the synergies which (together with assumed leverage from growth) will propel the company into profitability. The company is factoring in $21M ($6M from Artilium and $15M from iPass).

Adjusted EPS of $1.01 in 2022 that could easily be valued at 30x earnings if that indeed materializes. We don't have to go that far out as they guide an adjusted EPS of 38 cents this year. Apply the same 30x earnings multiple and rejoice.

Here is, of course, where analyst disagree, as analysts only see an EPS of $0.06 this year, from SA:

But we're not sure whether these estimates are updated, whether they include the iPass acquisition and the $15M in synergies, for instance.

Conclusion

The market seems not to buy management projections for revenue and earnings growth which, if they materialize would warrant a multiple of today's share price.

This is a little surprising as there are already important elements of that in place:

Organic growth at Pareteum is in triple digits this year.

There has been a veritable bonanza in backlog.

The company is taking over two other companies which seem a good fit and will bring cost synergies and cross-selling opportunities, and make the platform a more marketable affair.

Part of the Artilium synergies ($4.1M) have already been achieved and the estimate has increased (from $4.8M to $6M).

The management projections for the years 2019-2022 don't seem all that farfetched, it factors in a really substantial revenue growth slowdown. Also, Pareteum is already close to being (non-GAAP) break-even (the company already produced a penny of EPS in Q3).

What's more, management projections don't even have to pan out entirely for the shares to have significant upside, such is the disconnect between present market valuation and these projections.

This gives investors a considerable margin for error and is the main reason why we're buying into a position for the SHU portfolio. Management simply has to be really far off with its projections in order for things to go really wrong with respect to the share price.

We will actually know pretty soon, starting with next week, when the company will present Q4 figures. The longer the organic growth of Pareteum keeps in triple digit territory and the more the synergies materialize, the more likely it is the management projections will pan out.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEUM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.