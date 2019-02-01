Weekly Review Of Master Limited Partnership CEFs: EMO - Statistically Undervalued 10% Yielder With Stable NAV
About: ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. (EMO), Includes: CTR, GER, GMZ, NDP
by: Arbitrage Trader
Summary
Review of where Master Limited Partnership closed-end funds and their benchmarks ended last week.
Recap of news related to the group, if any.
Comparison of the funds using several important metrics.
Over the past few months, most of you have noticed increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such