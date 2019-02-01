Ionis Hits Huntington's Milestone, Still A Buy

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company with commercial revenue, a large pipeline of RNA-based therapies, and an extensive partner network.

Ionis licensed a therapy for Huntington's disease to Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY). On January 28, Ionis and Roche announced the first patient had been dosed in a Phase 3 trial. Ionis thereby earned a $35 million milestone payment.

This confirms my thesis that Ionis is on a path highly likely to bring alpha returns to investors. This article will provide some details that support this view, which was developed in my prior articles on Ionis.

Huntington's Therapy

Huntington's disease causes brain cells to die, leading to physical and mental disabilities and eventually death. It is caused by a mutated gene.

Roche's RG6042, which was IONIS-HTT-Rx before licensing, uses RNA antisense technology to correct the mutant huntingtin protein mHTT.

Huntington's usually shows up later in life. There are an estimated 30,000 people with Huntington's symptoms currently in the United States, but perhaps 200,000 more people carry the mutant gene but have not yet developed symptoms.

In April, Ionis reported results from the earlier Phase 1/2a study at the American Academy of Neurology meeting. The trial started in 2015. The results included a dose-dependent reduction in mHTT, with a 40% mean reduction in cerebral spinal fluid samples and a corresponding reduction in the cerebral cortex. There were no serious adverse events reported. Three different clinical tests of mental or physical symptoms showed improvements corresponding to mHTT reductions. The study was randomized and placebo controlled. However, only 46 patients were in the study, so there is some possibility that a larger study will deviate from the results or uncover new adverse events.

This study took over two years, so the new study will likely take about as long. That would mean the therapy could go commercial in 2021 or 2022, although Roche has not released a timeline. If successful, Ionis could receive an addition $335 million in milestone payments and tiered double-digit royalties on commercial sales.

Q4 Outlook

Ionis will be releasing Q4 2018 results in late February.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) reported Spinraza revenue of $470 million in Q4, up just less than 1% sequentially from Q3 and up 30% from year earlier. I would expect royalty revenue Ionis receives for this to also be up about 30% y/y, to about $67 to $70 million.

Milestone and other collaboration revenue received in Q3 was $76 million. Q3 commercial sales revenue was $70 million in Spinraza royalties. Those two items should be roughly the same for Q4. The first Tegsedi revenue, which is passed through from Akcea (AKCA) should be reported. Tegsedi is approved for the same indication (polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis) as Alnylam's (ALNY) Onpattro. There has been considerable debate about which company will capture more market share, so the comparison between the two may affect stock prices more than the actual level of Tegsedi sales. Ionis owns most of Akcea and will report revenue in proportion to its ownership stake.

Akcea and Ionis also are hoping to be near approval for Waylivra but received a complete response letter from the FDA in September. So approval may take time and there is some uncertainty. In May 2018, an FDA Advisory Committee had voted to recommend approval.

Biogen expects Spinraza revenue to return to growth in 2019 after the pause in Q4. If true, that will help Ionis, perhaps as early as Q1 2019.

Pipeline Highlights

The Ionis RNA platform has produced many potential therapies with novel mechanisms of action. It has licensed out several of these, most notably Spinraza to Biogen.

Source: Ionis presentation, Slide 38

For a full list of potential therapies see the Ionis Pipeline page, which includes the Akcea Pipeline.

Ionis is trying to balance its R&D spend against future revenue potential. It licenses therapies when that appears to be an advantage, as when commercial sales require expertise and an experienced sales force. Currently, in addition to Roche and Akcea, it is in collaborations or license agreements with Kastle Therapeutics, Biogen, Novartis (NVS), Suzhou Ribo, Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY), AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), GSK (GSK), and Janssen (JNJ).

Whether for an orphan drug or a high-volume patient opportunity, each of these therapies has substantial revenue potential. 18 targets are covered in Phase 2 trials. Even if some of the therapies fail to achieve commercialization, there is a bolus of revenue opportunities in this next decade. Many are for diseases that have no effective treatment.

I covered the collaboration with Biogen in Biogen's Ionis Deal is Brilliant.

Another recent point of light was positive Phase 1b/2 data for danvatirsen (IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx) in combination with durvalumab, presented at ESMO, demonstrating a response rate approximately double that of durvalumab alone for refractory head and neck cancer. Ionis earned a $17.5 million milestone payment from AstraZeneca. A separate undisclosed oncology program with AstraZeneca earned a $10 million milestone payment in Q3.

Valuation

At the close on January 30, 2019, IONS was priced at $55.92. With a 52-week low of $39.07 and a 52-week high of $59.81, Ionis is relatively high within that range compared to most biotechnology stocks. Its market capitalization is $7.5 billion. With a P/E ratio (GAAP, trailing twelve months) of 106.76, it would appear to be an expensive stock unless there is substantial profit growth ahead.

I expect for Ionis to keep spending on R&D and SG&A at a pace that will keep profits minimal in the short run. The company is right to seize on the opportunities by pushing therapies through its preclinical and clinical pipelines. It (or its subsidiary Akcea) is also right to spend on establishing sales infrastructure for any drug that does seem likely to get approval.

I see Ionis and its partners bringing multiple programs to commercial sales in the 2020s. I cannot say when revenue will exceed $0.5 billion per quarter or $1 billion or more, but I do expect those points to be hit as the decade progresses. Spinraza is a good comparison. It is already generating over $1 billion a year in revenue for Biogen even though it has only a limited number of patients. If a large percentage of Ionis therapies currently in Phase 2 produce data that enable them to be taken into Phase 3 trials, I think Ionis could be propelled to levels that are multiples of the current stock price.

In this situation, cash is important. At the end of Q3 2018, Ionis had almost $2 billion in cash and equivalents. There was $559 million outstanding in 1% convertible notes (which could mean some future dilution). Since adjusted net income was positive in the quarter, cash should not be a problem unless Ionis decides to make an acquisition.

Conclusion

Ionis and Akcea had a setback with the FDA complete response letter for Waylivra. We do not yet know how much market share Tegsedi will take. We do know that Ionis and Akcea have two approved therapies and are beginning to have significant revenue.

The stock price is already anticipating some future growth. Despite my optimism, there is some price where I would no longer buy the stock. We are not there yet. Because of the uncertainty about drug trial results, competition, and drug pricing, it is reasonable to argue about where the stock price should be, and volatility should not be a surprise.

I believe prior to hearing 2019 guidance it would be prudent to stay within the bounds of the 52-week high, rounded up to $60. I see IONS as a ticker that is mainly attractive to long-term investors like myself and see most of the value in the pipeline. I accumulated in 2018, taking advantage of the downturn. If more positive clinical results come in 2019, or Tegsedi revenue turns out to be substantial, I would have no problem revising my goal for IONS to somewhere above $60 per share.

