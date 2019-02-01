Electrolux AB (ELUXF) CEO Jonas Samuelson on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Electrolux AB (OTCPK:ELUXF) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call February 1, 2019 3:00 AM ET

Jonas Samuelson

Welcome, and thank you for joining us on this presentation and discussion of Electrolux's fourth quarter and full year results. With me today, I have our CFO, Therese Friberg; and our Head of IR, Sophie Arnius. I would also like to mention that this session is recorded and will be available on our website as an on-demand version.

Before getting into the highlights and the detail of the full year and the quarter, I'd like to make some brief comments on this morning's press release and the announcement we did yesterday regarding the reorganization of our core clients business and the decision to spin off the Professional Products business. So we've announced three significant changes to accelerate profitable growth. So first, we're separating our Electrolux - or we're starting the process to separate the Electrolux Professional business, aiming to create substantial shareholder value. And I think, as you know, the Professional business [indiscernible] have different end markets, different consumers and different success drivers. This will enable both entities to focus on their distinct opportunities to drive profitable growth.

Also we're transferring our Home Care & SDA business area into four regional consumer business areas. This will allow a more unified consumer-facing approach on each market, allowing a unified interaction between consumers and our brand. Third, we're creating a global function for consumer experiences. We're pulling together marketing, design, product line, digital solutions and ownership experience innovation capabilities to leverage our group expertise and achieving outstanding consumer experiences, all of this focused on accelerating our profitable growth.

So digging into a little bit Electrolux Professional spinoff. So last night, as you saw, our Board of Directors decided to initiate the process to look at a possible spinoff of Electrolux Professional to the Stockholm stock exchange. And the reason for this is, first of all, Professional is the only supplier that has a full and integrated offer for the hospitality industry under one brand. You've seen that we've had very positive and profitable growth for a number of years, driven by strong innovation in the various product categories and the combination of offering consumers a one-stop shop solution with more and more digital or combined solutions. We are operating in a global footprint in a resilient and steadily growing underlying end market. And this Electrolux Professional business will offer an attractive financial profile with good growth and strong margin improvement potential. This will increase our agility to leverage market and M&A opportunities with access to the capital markets as a stand-alone company.

So from here on, you will hear an update from the Board of Directors in the midyear of 2019 based on the analysis that now is commencing. If that is positive, there will then be a proposal to the shareholders at an extraordinary General Meeting, probably later in the year. And then if all of that is successful, an eventual listing of Electrolux Professional on Nasdaq in Stockholm here in the first half of 2020. You may have also seen that Investor AB just issued a press release saying that they intend to remain core shareholders of both entities following an eventual listing.

If we then focus in on our consumer business, we're making two significant changes. So first of all, we're creating a new business area structure, where we're unifying our major appliance business and our Home Care & SDA business and on a regional basis to offer a more unified interaction with our consumers based on a brand-by-brand basis. As new business models merge with more digital interaction, we see that there's a strong need to offer a more integrated and unified interaction with our consumers, both from a sales perspective and from an ownership experience perspective.

We're also, starting last year, we announced that we are accelerating our focus on driving emerging markets growth with a combination of our Middle East and Africa business with our Asia/Pacific business to increase the focus on emerging markets. We are also creating a new consumer experience function. And this is intended to accelerate our product and ownership innovation capabilities. This is about translating our experience innovation that we have focused a lot on in recent years in great-tasting food, perfect care for clothes and healthy wellbeing at home into strong brand storytelling and product design.

And of course, this is all underpinned by an acceleration in digital solutions, both in terms of the product interaction and how we drive accelerated growth in ownership solutions in the aftermarket. This will result in accelerating our profitable growth in the consumer business. And we're reflecting that in keeping our financial targets unchanged for the consumer business also following the eventual spinoff of Professional Products. So this is a very significant and important and, I think, exciting steps that we're taking to sharpen our business, focus it on the two main customer areas and accelerating profitable growth.

Turning now to our full year 2018. We continue to execute and perform well in 2018 despite a very challenging cost environment. Our strategic focus on consumer experience innovation, together with high agility, are great competitive assets. During the year, we improved both our pricing and our product mix in combination with cost efficiency.

Sales reached SEK124 billion, corresponding to a sales growth of 1.7%. We achieved organic growth in several of our business areas, including EMEA, Latin America, Asia/Pacific and Professional Products. Sales in North America was, however, impacted by the decline in private label business.

For the full year, EBIT excluding NRI was SEK6.7 billion with a significantly increased cost pressure of almost SEK3 billion and implemented price increases to offset the headwinds we faced from raw material, U.S. trade tariffs and currency. Our underlying EBIT margin was 5.4% versus 6.1% in 2017. I'm pleased that most of our business areas showed earnings resilience despite the tough environment.

Operating cash flow after investments was SEK3.6 billion for the full year and we completed two strategic acquisitions in Professional Products. We're entering 2019 with a strong balance sheet that provides opportunity to create profitable organic growth as well as selective acquisitions. The board now proposes an increase of the ordinary dividend to SEK8.50 per share. This reflects Electrolux's commitment to deliver shareholder value.

Let's now go on to the Q4 highlights and turn the presentation to our business overview. The performance in the quarter was good and in line with our planned progress despite significant cost pressures across the business areas, especially in North America with the implemented trade tariffs. We continue to invest in consumer innovation that further improved mix in the quarter.

Net sales increased versus last year and grew to SEK34.4 billion. Organic growth was up 2.7%, driven by price increases and mix improvement. Our business areas, EMEA, Latin America, Asia/Pacific, Home Care & SDA and Professional Products continued to deliver organic growth. In North America, price increases improved while volumes declined, mainly due to the private label business.

Operating income was SEK2 billion with a healthy margin of 5.7%. This was despite a SEK900 million increase from raw material costs, tariffs and currency. In light of the tough comparison, I'm pleased that all business areas had positive price/mix contribution. However, this could not fully offset the high headwinds we faced.

Turning to our innovations. I'm really pleased to share with you our journey on the front-load washers in Southeast Asia. This is really a great example of how we're combining global technology innovation to provide great care for environment in beautifully designed products in combination with local adaptations for local consumer needs, such as washing batik or hijabs in Southeast Asia.

Through combining these two strengths, we have achieved over 15% cumulative annual growth for the last several years. And we're now market leaders on front-load washers in Southeast Asia. This is the type of combination of innovation and close understanding of local consumer needs that really fuels profitable growth for us going forward. And we want to accelerate that further by combining our efforts on emerging markets. Secondly, you know that we have refocused and sharpened our brand approach for AEG a couple of years ago, for Frigidaire in 2018. And now we're doing the same for our Electrolux brand, just in time from our 100-year celebration in 2019. And we're taking the opportunity to really clarify the Electrolux brand heritage of sustainability, of Swedish values, of inclusiveness and of innovation.

And we're now launching a new range of built-in kitchen products in Europe and in the rest of the world as well that really takes those values very closely into account, driving - or delivering the most intuitive and interactive kitchen experience ever. So we're extremely excited about a significant number of large product launches coming in 2019 to look forward. If we turn to our business operation in Europe, Major Appliances EMEA continued to show solid sales performance with an organic growth of 3.8%. We continued to gain market share under our premium brands and in strategic categories, such as laundry and built-in kitchen. This resulted in an accelerating product mix improvement and higher sales volume. Price was slightly positive in the quarter.

Year-over-year, operating income increased 7% and the EBIT margin came in at 8.5%. As previously announced, operating income includes a reversal of a provision of SEK71 million related to the French Competition Authority investigation that was concluded in the quarter. Excluding the nonrecurring item, operating income was on par with last year as the positive contribution from volume, price and mix offset higher cost for raw material and currency headwinds as well as investments in innovation and marketing.

Let's move to market development on the next slide. Demand in the European market showed a positive trend in the quarter with total industry shipments up 2%. This was driven by strong growth in Eastern Europe of 7%, where we saw demand increase across most markets. Market volumes in Western Europe are stable and are at relatively high levels.

Now let's talk about North America. Our organic growth in North America declined in the quarter. Sales volumes continued to decline primarily due to private label but also due to higher prices. Cost-based price increases improved sequentially net of market promotions contributing positively to sales. Operating income in the quarter, however, declined significantly as a result of lower volumes and the cost headwinds from raw materials and tariffs. This is against the quarter last year with high cost savings. To mitigate continued cost inflation and trade tariffs, we have announced further price increases started - beginning of 2019.

We are, as you can see on the next slide, taking active measures to strengthen our competitiveness in North America. As we announced yesterday and discussed last year, we're now moving forward with our Springfield investment and are on track to complete the expansion of our Anderson facility. We have also decided to consolidate our cooking production to Springfield, meaning we will cease manufacturing at our plant in Memphis. This is a tough decision to make. And we're committed to supporting the Memphis team going through this transition. However, it is one of several measured steps to safeguard our competitiveness in North America, where we're facing tough headwinds and have seen declining earnings trends in 2018.

We expect savings from the consolidation of cooking production of close to SEK1 billion from 2020 - 2022. As a result of these measures, a restructuring charge of approximately SEK800 million will be taken, of which close to SEK300 million has a cash impact. We expected first new Anderson refrigeration products to roll out in mid-2019 and the phase-over from St. Cloud to be done at the end of 2019. During 2018, we have simplified our product offering and reduced a number of SKUs, meaning unique product types, by 50% compared to mid-2017, eliminating unprofitable and costly products.

A key focus for the coming years is now to further sharpen our Frigidaire offering to consumers. We have already in 2018 strengthened our Frigidaire position through well-received product launches. The increased use of modular product platforms enables us to step up the pace in bringing relevant innovations to U.S. consumers also in the coming years. We're also continuing to expand our distribution network and are now able to reach 95% of U.S. households direct.

Now let's briefly comment on the market development in North America. Industry shipments for core appliances in the U.S. continued to decline in the fourth quarter but at a lower rate of 1%. Demand for home comfort and microwaves was up 15%. The quarter ended with positive December growth, which we assessed was partly driven by some customers prebuying ahead of the year with higher list prices. The weak industry shipments overall in Q4 is partly explained by the higher prices in the market but also a shortfall in the big laundry category.

In addition, Sears, a large retailer, filed for restructuring under Chapter 11 in the beginning of the quarter. However, we estimate the sell-out to consumers to have been better than the industry shipments. The macro environment in the U.S. has in general been favorable with consumer confidence and unemployment rates at very healthy levels, although we have noted some inflationary pressures and somewhat of a slowdown in the housing market going into 2019.

Now let's turn to the next slide and talk about Latin America. Macroeconomic uncertainty continued to impact demand for appliances in key markets in the region. The market in Brazil and Argentina was down while consumer demand in Chile was up. Central America, Caribbean and Andean combined regional markets showed stability during the quarter. Organic growth came in at a high level of 12%, driven by higher price together with positive mix, mainly in Brazil. Sales volumes, however, showed a decline in the quarter. Our earnings were also positively impacted by higher prices and mix in combination with strong contributions from cost measures in the quarter. This more than offset increased raw material cost and currency headwinds.

I'm very happy that our operating income increased and margins improved versus last year from 4.3% to 5.6%. Q4 is, as you know, a seasonally strong quarter. We continue to see cost inflation in Latin America and increased uncertainty in Argentina, in particular. At current rates, the negative currency headwinds continue into the beginning of this year and price remains our key tool to mitigate these headwinds. We have decided to transfer refrigeration manufacturing from our facility in Santiago, Chile to primarily our Rayong facility in Thailand. This will allow us to increase the use of modular power platforms, resulting in improved efficiency and a sharper local product offering.

Let's turn page and look into our Asia/Pacific business. In Australia, the market was somewhat softer in the fourth quarter, which mainly related to the slower property market as we highlighted in previous quarters. We increased prices to mitigate higher costs from continued currency headwinds, but these had somewhat of a negative impact on volumes. In Southeast Asia, we will be able to continue our profitable growth, thanks to higher volumes, especially in laundry, which contributed to favorable mix. I'm pleased with the team's work that will take the high currency headwind mainly in Australia. The contribution from price/mix did not fully offset this enhanced operating income decline year-over-year.

Let's continue to Home Care & SDA. For our Home Care & SDA business, there is an ongoing market shift from corded category products to strong demand in cordless products. This trend continued in the fourth quarter. We saw an organic growth of 14%, which was driven by positive product mix related to strong growth in the cordless category, fueled partly by the new innovative product, Pure F9, that we launched last quarter. We also saw growth in corded vacuums in Europe, where we gained market share. The divestment of the U.S. floor care business in the previous quarter impacted sales negatively. Earnings was in line with last year, thanks to the strong mix improvement, even though sales volumes were lower and headwinds from cost inflation and currency impacted results negatively. We remain focused on executing on our business transition plan in Home Care & SDA. And we'll continue with investments in new products and support future product launches in 2019. As from Q1 2019, we will report our Home Care & SDA business as part of our regional consumer business areas, as I indicated earlier.

Let's turn to our Professional business. Professional Products delivered a solid quarter. Organic sales grew by 4.7%, driven by higher sales in the laundry and beverage segments as well as improved price contribution and growth in the customer care business, which is an area that we're focusing on growing. The previously acquired company, Schneidereit, and SPM Drink Systems contributed to sales further with about 6% growth. Earnings increased slightly compared to the same period last year and benefited from positive price/mix. Higher cost for investments in customer care and R&D for new products as well as increased raw material costs, however, had a negative impact on our operating margin. The acquisitions that we made in 2018 fully accounted actually for the lifted impact of margins in the quarter.

Before turning over to Therese for the financial review, I just wanted to highlight again that we are planning to have our Capital Markets Day on March 24 - 27 in Pordenone, Italy at our Professional Products headquarters. And especially in light, I guess, of the announcements we made last night, I think this will be a very interesting session that I recommend you all take part of. I would say though that seating is limited. So if you want to participate, please go ahead and register as quickly as possible.

With that, I hand over to Therese for the financial review.

Therese Friberg

Thank you, Jonas, and let's go through the financial overview. As Jonas mentioned earlier, in the quarter, higher prices across all business areas, in combination with improved mix, thanks to our innovative products, resulted in an organic sales growth of 2.7%. The currency translation contributed positively. And in total, sales were up 5.7%. Gross operating income declined somewhat year-over-year to SEK6.6 billion, corresponding to a margin of 19%. This, as we were not able to fully offset the high cost inflation relating to raw materials, tariffs and as well as currency. Despite this, operating income was close to SEK2 billion, somewhat lower compared to last year's strong quarter. All in all, our operating margin came in at 5.7%. Earnings per share in the quarter was SEK5.48 compared to SEK6.97 last year, which was impacted favorably by one-time positive effect of tax in the U.S.

Let's go through the EBIT bridge for this quarter on the next slide. Volume, price and mix had a positive impact on earnings in the quarter. The leverage from price was strong, especially from our price actions in North and Latin America. But actually, all business areas reported positive price in the fourth quarter. Strong mix also contributed positively. As Jonas mentioned, sales volumes had a negative impact due to volume decline in North America, mainly driven by lower private label sales but also from lower volumes in Latin America. Headwind from raw materials and tariffs were SEK602 million in the quarter. The currency impact intensified and was in total SEK290 million. Net cost efficiency came in as planned. But our underlying productivity was offset by high cost inflation and high investments in R&D and in marketing.

Acquisitions had a slight negative effect on the group's margin relating to the divestment of the U.S. floor care business. A nonrecurring item of SEK71 million related to the French antitrust proceedings had a positive impact on earnings. To sum up, despite sequentially improved organic contribution in the quarter, we were not yet able to fully offset the effect from the record-high headwinds we faced. This resulted in an underlying margin of 5.5%.

For the full year, volume, price and mix had a positive earnings impact of SEK1.5 billion. Price was a key positive driver as we increased prices in several markets. The mix contribution was also strong as a result of new product launches and market share gains in the focus areas. Volume was impacted by the decline of private label volumes in North America and also by the business transition in Home Care & SDA. Net cost efficiency for the full year was close to SEK800 million, which was in line with our expectations.

Higher raw material costs and trade tariffs resulted in a headwind of SEK2 billion and currency accounted for an additional SEK900 million in headwind. The net result from acquisitions and divestments during the year gave a slight dilution effect on margins. We have nonrecurring items of SEK1.3 billion in 2018 impacting Major Appliances EMEA as well as North America. Excluding NRI, our EBIT declined somewhat versus last year's strong performance. For the full year, this corresponded to an EBIT margin of 5.4%.

Looking into the currency effects in more detail. In the fourth quarter, we had SEK352 million in negative transactional currency effects year-over-year. The negative impact was mainly in the emerging market currencies, such as the weaker Argentinian peso and Brazilian real versus the U.S. dollar. Asia/Pacific continued to face a currency headwind, driven by the Australian dollar versus the U.S. dollar. And in Europe, the stronger dollar versus euro and the weaker Russian ruble impacted negatively. The translation effect was positive SEK62 million and is relating to the year-over-year EBIT effect from a weaker Swedish krona. At current rates, the negative transaction effect would continue to impact Latin America and Asia/Pacific negatively in 2019.

I'm very pleased to see that all our business areas contributed to the 2.7 percentage points EBIT margin accretion for the group from price and mix. EMEA had favorable mix fueled by the premium brands and market share gains. Price was slightly positive with selective increases in targeted markets. And we have further announced price increases across the region with effects from the first quarter. In North America, price sequentially improved slightly versus the previous quarter. We continue to go for price and have announced further price increases in North America, effective from the beginning of 2019.

In Latin America, the implemented price increases showed a positive effect with a significant EBIT contribution. In Asia/Pacific, the price actions we have taken in Australia since the summer is now contributing positively, and mix as well partly related to the strong growth we had in Southeast Asia within the laundry category. Home Care & SDA and Professional also benefited from price and mix across markets.

We had a strong cash flow after investments of SEK3.2 billion in Q4, an improvement compared to a good level in the previous year. The increase was mainly due to positive working capital contribution. The average operating working capital in relation to rolling 12 months' net sales showed an increase to 4.5% versus last year's 4%. A sales mix shift within our business areas, an increased inventory level as well as acquisitions were the main negative factors that were impacting.

As previously highlighted, the working capital efficiency we have achieved over the last 10 years are now expected to flatten out and remain at this healthy level. Investments are slightly higher versus last year due to the ongoing investment project in reengineering, innovation and automation in primarily North America and Latin America.

With that, I would like to hand back to you, Jonas, to review our outlook and summarize the quarter.

Jonas Samuelson

Thank you, Therese. Let's move on to our outlook and start with our market view. The overall demand trend across most markets in 2018 is expected to continue in 2019. But the visibility is impacted by high uncertainties in the world. A tougher cost environment triggers further price increases in the appliance industry, putting pressure on shipments in markets such as North America and Latin America. In terms of our growth, however, the impact from price increases is positive.

We anticipate market demand for appliances in Europe to be slightly positive. Western Europe continues to be relatively stable, although impacted by the U.K. and Brexit. Eastern Europe, driven by Russia, is expected to show good growth. For North America, based on current industry dynamics with higher prices in the market, we estimate U.S. industry shipments to be flat to slightly negative for the full year 2019.

Latin America continues to be impacted by the current economic and political uncertainty with currency fluctuations in combination with continuing market price increases. Therefore, we expect demand from the ABC countries, so Argentina, Brazil and Chile, as a whole to be flat to slightly negative. As a result of the weaker housing market, we expect the full year market outlook for Australia to be flat. The positive demand trend in Southeast Asia, however, is expected to continue in 2019.

So looking at Q1 and the full year 2019 outlook. We expect favorable organic contribution driven by higher prices and positive mix development, fueled by launches of new and innovative products. As previously mentioned, Sears, our main private label customer in North America, filed for Chapter 11. And there are still uncertainties on how this will impact our private label volumes.

Price increases is our main tool to mitigate cost inflation. And we expect prices in Q1 and the full year to have a significant positive contribution, mainly from North America and Latin America. In addition to the price increases achieved last year, we have started 2019 by implementing already announced price increases in key markets. This is, during the year, expected to offset the external headwinds we face from raw materials, tariffs and currency.

We estimate the negative year-over-year impact from raw materials and tariffs to be approximately SEK1.7 billion to SEK2.1 billion in 2019 with the range driven mainly by uncertainties on tariffs. The currency headwind for 2019 is roughly SEK300 million based on currency rates as per 22nd of January. And most of that will impact our first quarter.

We continue to have strong focus on cost productivity to drive organic growth. Through innovation and consumer experience, we will invest more on new product launches in terms of R&D, marketing and brand compared to last year. This, combined with manufacturing transition costs in North America and increased cost inflation, will not be fully offset by the gross savings we aim to deliver.

Hence, we expect a somewhat unfavorable impact on the net cost efficiency for both Q1 and the full year 2019. Our CapEx projects to strengthen our competitiveness through automation and modernization continues in 2019 and will, as mentioned, also include the new projects North America. We expect CapEx investments to increase to about SEK7 billion in 2019.

Before handing over to Q&A, I would like to briefly summarize our execution in Q4 2018. So our journey to profitable growth continues. We have implemented higher prices across all business areas. We're improving product mix, supporting by new products and our focus on premium brands. We're continuing to invest significantly in R&D and innovation for new product launches. And we're creating value. We're generating strong cash flow. And we're raising our dividend proposal to SEK8.50 to SEK8.30 quarter last year. And this, in combination with the exciting announcements we made last night and this morning, further accelerates our profitable growth journey.

With that, I turn over to Q&A.

The first question is over to the line of Andre Kukhnin at Crédit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

I'll go one on the quarter and outlook and one on the strategic moves, if that's okay. Just on the quarter and outlook, the net cost efficiency guidance that you put out is somewhat surprising that you expect that to land in a negative for the full year '19. Could you maybe walk us through the moving parts there in terms of kind of year-on-year moves? Or what may be in absolute numbers do you expect to generate in terms of savings in 2019? And what are the factors that are offsetting it?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So of course, we're continuing our work to continuously improve our productivity and cost structure. And we did give some guidance at the Capital Markets Day last year on the continued progress there. And if you recall and you will able to see that as well, we have projected a slightly lower ongoing cost productivity in 2019. And that is because of the significant effort we're driving on the big investments in North and in Latin America. And that's driving a tremendous amount of effort and focus and also cost, of course, during 2018 and even more in 2019 but with massive productivity improvements starting in 2020 and into the coming years. So it's a little bit a question of phasing of the benefits there, where we are in fact really accelerating our cost productivity actions. But the impact is slightly lower here in 2019. So that's the first one, still very good contribution from continuous improvement but a little less than in prior years and with a further acceleration in 2020 and beyond.

Then on top of that, the manufacturing transition in - particularly in Anderson in the second half of the year will result in some double cost, let's say, as we ramp down our St. Cloud facility and ramp up Anderson with the new product. So that will result in some reasonably significant additional cost. That's temporary and natural. And we want to make sure that we ensure a smooth ramp-up of that facility. Also as we mentioned, we have a lot of exciting innovations coming to market here in 2019. And we are in a very positive curve, as you have been able to see, especially here in the second half of 2018 on mix. And we want to, of course, continue to drive that and support both the positive mix and our continued price increases with strong focus here in 2019.

And then finally, there were, in 2018, a few positive one-offs that we actually highlighted also during the course of 2018. Of course, the negative reversal of that shows up in net cost efficiency as we go into 2019. We do have a fairly significant degree of discretion over, of course, these investments. So we will, of course, make them only as we see the benefits materializing in price and mix. So we have a little bit of the ability to toggle between the strong contribution that we foresee in price and mix and the cost investment that we make to support that.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. And if I may, just on the spinoff of Professional, do you expect substantial dis-synergies? And then maybe on the other side, what is it that this business will be able to do on a stand-alone basis that it hasn't been doing under Electrolux?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So actually, the two entities operate on a quite stand-alone basis already. And so the separation cost as well as the ongoing cost for having two separate entities are expected to be relatively minor. We will come back with more indication of that, of course, as the project continues. And we're not ready to give specific guidance on that yet. But we do see that these will be relatively limited. If we look at the development of Professional, I think you've seen that we've had a number of years of profitable growth and margin improvement. So indeed, Professional is executing very well inside of the current structure. However, just because of the fact that these are very different end markets, different technologies, different manufacturing locations and so on, we really see limited benefits of keeping the two entities together.

And the fact that we see significant benefits from allowing the two to really focus exclusively on their individual opportunities and also, and very importantly, with separate access to capital markets. And we do want to grow both organically and through M&A in Professional. And given the significantly higher valuation multiples in the Professional space, we struggled to really be able to see a strong enough return on those types of M&A acquisitions as Professional was part of the consumer business with lower multiples. But as a stand-alone entity with a higher trading multiple, that M&A-driven growth will be able to create much more value going forward. So those are the main reasons.

Operator

We now go to the line of Johan Eliason at Kepler Cheuvreux.

Johan Eliason

It's Johan here. Just coming back to your net cost efficiency guidance here, we got the input that you include the negative effect from 2018, positive one-off, sort of. Now just to make it clear, this SEK1 billion restructuring charge you plan for Q1, is that part of this guidance? Or is it just a separate item?

Jonas Samuelson

No, the one-off costs are not part of that. Of course, there will be some extra operating cost as we go forward and then develop the new product in Springfield and accelerate their construction. So that's going to - that's part of the negative cost efficiency. But the restructuring cost itself is not part of it.

Johan Eliason

Okay, good. And then on the price hikes you are talking about, Whirlpool is also doing it similarly. And now we are starting to see a tariff being postponed potentially and some inflation on the raw material side coming off. Do you see a risk that price will start to be eroded again towards the end of the year? Or how do you expect this to play out?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, I mean, we've always been very clear that we think that macro things that impact all players and at the end of the day, in consumer pricing, both on the upswing and on the downswing. So I don't think there's any unclarity about that. However, it's clear, I think, that despite the fact that the pricing for steel and plastics have come up - come off their highs recently, it's still at a very elevated level and definitely higher than it was 2 years ago. So we do, of course, expect to continue to see kind of market pricing to adjust to input cost. But it's definitely still an elevated cost level that we're seeing.

Johan Eliason

And the impact from the Koreans now having plants soon up and running fully, don't you think that will change the competitive picture again in North America?

Jonas Samuelson

Well, honestly we think that's a good thing for the market dynamics because then all players are playing on the same playing field, so to speak. And differences in currency rates or tariffs and so on will play a smaller impact going forward. So this is actually something - this is not new capacity they are adding. They're transferring capacity from other manufacturing locations. So on balance, we don't worry about that.

Operator

We now go to the line of Andreas Willi at JPMorgan.

Andreas Willi

The first question is a clarification on the bridge. You gave a lot of elements for the guidance for '19. I just wanted to make sure I understand it correctly. You said that you expect the price increases to offset the FX, tariffs and raw materials. Is that price, just price? Or is that including mix as well?

Jonas Samuelson

No, that's just the price.

Andreas Willi

That's just the price.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So we continue to see favorable mix. And again, that's what I think is important to look at these sort of corresponding elements of the bridge that, yes, we're pricing to offset currency and raw material. And then we're investing to drive mix and volume in our net cost efficiency. So of course, these are corresponding. And we're able to kind of pull in and push on these different aspects, depending on the development as we go forward.

Andreas Willi

So maybe the message is that if we have SEK6.6 billion underlying profits in '18, that if price offsets FX, tariffs and raw mat, then mix can offset the negative net cost efficiency of the investment, that's kind of how we should think about it as a starting point.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, I mean, as you know, we don't give specific guidance. We're just sort of indicating the outlook of our different drivers. So I think we're going to focus a lot on, of course, driving profitable growth in 2019, as we always do. And as we guided, our financial objectives remain to achieve a 6% margin over time. And that's what we're going to work towards, of course, going forward.

Andreas Willi

And that is my kind of second question, is the 6% margin target in terms of - it's positive that you maintain that ex Professional. What's the time frame for this? Do we need to wait until the U.S. is back on track with the savings running fully by 2022? Or is that a target you think you could achieve before the U.S. is fixed?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, look, we don't - as you know, we don't give a specific timeline for these things. This is 6% across the business cycle that we see that this business should operate on also, let's say, the consumer business here. Now of course, we have a major investment program ongoing right now, not just in North America, also in Latin America. And we see really, really good traction and progress on those investments. We will ramp up our Anderson facility with a completely new range of refrigeration products with massively improved productivity compared to the previous setup in two factories. So that's coming onstream here starting in mid-2019 with some sort of duplication cost, of course, throughout the fall as we ramp down St. Cloud and ramp up Anderson. That's unavoidable. But the benefits are really significant.

And then as we look at doing a similar set of actions in our cooking facilities in Springfield with a new combined product architecture for built-in ovens as well as freestanding cookers with very significantly increased productivity and reduced cost. Of course, we'll have a completely different setup and efficient factories in North America. Starting - that journey starting in mid-year 2019 and continuing to accelerate. And of course, that would be a major contribution to our 6% target going forward.

Operator

We now go to Lucie Carrier at Morgan Stanley.

Lucie Carrier

I will have two, but the second one is just more on accounting or housekeeping question. The first one is around the objective around the price. I'm just curious to understand the dynamics you're observing now with your distributor, specifically in the U.S., because I remember you were trying to increase your presence with other distributors outside of Sears. But what we are hearing from a lot of distributors now in the U.S. is they are quite pressured by lower volume that they see in terms of demand and also increased cost in terms of transportation and labor.

And so I'm just trying to understand, how do you see the balance between that massive price increase that you are expecting to pass through in '19, which seems to be much larger than what you have already passed in '18 and '18 was already a very big number? How does that work in terms of your strategy with the distributors and the volume level also in terms of filling up the factory?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So yes, I think you're correct in saying that there are significant inflationary pressures in North America. And of course, that's the reason why we have to make the price increases that we're doing, whether it's raw materials, transportation cost, labor cost, tariffs. That's something that's impacting us. And it's impacting our competitors more or less in a similar magnitude, so - and that is, of course, also the reason why we are somewhat cautious in our market demand guidance for 2019 in North America. So this is all part of our analysis of the market.

When it comes to increasing our distribution scope, that's something that we worked very, very intensively on throughout 2018 to increase our regional and local distribution capability. As I mentioned before, we now have the capability to reach 95% of American households through our distribution network. And that's something that is a massive improvement compared to previously. And that, of course, supports our distribution reach ambition. So we've made major investments in that. So as we go now into 2019, we have a sharper and more focused product offering. We've refreshed the Frigidaire range and the brand. We have much better distribution capability. But we also have higher costs. So we have to raise prices. But we see that we can do that and continue to drive positive mix and expand the distribution.

Lucie Carrier

All right. And just my second question, a housekeeping. You mentioned SEK1 billion restructuring. I think you have SEK800 million to come in the first quarter in North America. Where is the SEK200 million coming into, LatAm for the Chile plant or...

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, that's the - we're moving one - or actually yes, one product line, you could say, from our factory in Santiago, Chile to Rayong in Thailand. And that results in mainly actually some asset write-offs, this is not so much a cash consequence.

Lucie Carrier

And that will be taken...

Jonas Samuelson

Sorry, this is existing capacity that we have in Thailand, so there's no additional investments. Sorry, say it again?

Lucie Carrier

That will be taken in the EBIT of this division, yes, as usual?

Jonas Samuelson

Q1. Yes, in Q1, yes. Correct, yes.

Operator

We now go to ABG and Olof Cederholm.

Olof Cederholm

It's Olof from ABG. Just a question on the net cost efficiency but not for 2019. I'm thinking about 2020 already. You said that the cost savings from your investments will be accelerating and the fact that it will be negative this year is more of a phasing of this progression. Could you talk a little bit about that development into 2020 already now?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Sure, absolutely. So one is the question of phasing, yes? And two, it's also a question of how much we decide to invest in marketing and R&D to support our positive and profitable mix development, right? So you have to, of course, see that there's a discretionary element in this and not all costs are bad. In fact, a lot of cost are there to drive the positive mix development that we're currently seeing and we want to accelerate further. But coming back to your question about 2020, of course, we are currently actually in the middle of four major manufacturing transformation and product innovation programs. We have Anderson, which is ramping up here in middle of '19; Springfield, which will start to ramp up actually in the - mainly in the early 2021 time frame and actually a significant part of the savings, the business that we're talking about here, will be achieved in '21 - 2021 with full realization in 2022. And then also we're doing major restructuring or actually reengineering in our large refrigeration plant in Curitiba, Brazil, that's also coming onstream end of the year this year, early next year. And we're also making significant investment in our cooking products, similar to what we just announced in Springfield, in our facility in São Carlos, Brazil. So of course, this is really unprecedented work we're doing on productivity and on product innovation, which will really start to kick in heavily from the beginning of 2020. So we have a very, very, very favorable outlook on our cost productivity starting in 2020 and beyond the coming years. But also, and I would say this is even more important, these are cutting-edge innovative products that will allow us to continue the positive mix journey that we're on. So we look very favorable at the development that we're seeing going forward.

Olof Cederholm

All right. And just one question about more current scene, the private label situation. Q4 was messy. How should we think about this and North America going forward? And also if you could maybe specify a little bit what the Frigidaire brand, how that is development - developing in the market.

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So private label development will be impacted by the outcome of the Chapter 11 proceedings that are currently ongoing for Sears. So it's very, very difficult for me to speculate on how that's going to turn out. I would say it's fair to say that regardless of how it turns out, private label would be a significantly smaller business for us going forward. Also, if the current were to exit Sears from restructuring, will be successful because it's a smaller store footprint that's being proposed. But we're following that very closely. We are a key supplier to Kenmore and we want to continue to be that if they reemerge from reorganization. So we're ready to and willing to do that. When it comes to Frigidaire, as you know, we've worked hard to refresh the brand with the new line of very nicely designed products that have been mixed - well received in the market. And we're really able to price up for these new products, and that's a big reason why we're - we have been successful in our price increases that we realized. Of course, there is some pressure on demand because of the price increases. But overall, it's a very well-received new range of product under an attractive brand, and we expect to continue to fuel that as we go into - already here in 2019, we have significant new product launches with multi-door refrigeration, new built-in ovens and new dishwashers. So we have a really exciting range of new Frigidaire products coming already this year. And of course, then we're ramping up from midyear the new refrigeration products from Anderson. So it's a busy year.

Operator

We are now over to David MacGregor at Longbow Research.

David MacGregor

I guess you talked about pricing. One of the commentaries has been on North America and Latin America. You did mention you get some pricing in Europe. It's historically been a difficult part of the world or difficult region within which to get pricing. I'm guessing that everybody pervasively is feeling the impact of inflation and that would be a reason to increase pricing and to be optimistic about the ability to get pricing here. But historically, that has been - there's been disruptions to that and so I'm just trying to get a sense of what might be changing in the European market competitively or structurally that would allow you to achieve pricing and give you immediate, better level of confidence this time around with those pricing actions?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So in the fourth quarter, we saw quite nice contribution from the pricing for the first time in a long, long time in Europe, and we saw that in combination with strong mix contribution. I think that's what's really encouraging about what's - our ability to execute now in Europe. And our journey so far has been, as you know, we're continuing to launch great new products at higher price points and drive positive mix. But the like-for-like pricing has been negative and then flat, but now positive. And that's, of course, driven by combination of unfavorable currency in a few places that we and all our competitors are facing as well as then the higher raw material prices, and as you mentioned, also inflationary pressures on the salary side, especially in places like Germany as well as Eastern Europe. So the cost pressures are higher. We see that continuing and we're reacting to that through higher list prices, and we are raising them further here in the first quarter of '19. So I think that's just the cycle we're in right now, that we all kind of have to get a bit of pricing given the higher cost that we're facing.

David MacGregor

And do these inflationary pressures just bring about a more rational competitive environment in Europe?

Jonas Samuelson

It's probably hard to speculate on, but we - I always say this, right? That significant changes in the cost environment that impact all competitors tend to get reflected in pricing over time. That's a, I think, relatively unavoidable feature of a low-margin industry like ours.

David MacGregor

Okay. Second question, just on the commercial products. I realized you talked about this more at your analyst meeting, but you mentioned that there's an opportunity to drive margin improvement with the separation. And just I'm looking at your business versus some of the other publicly traded peers like a Middleby or a Welbilt and there's always been this - it's been impressive in terms of the context within your consumer business, but it's lagged behind some of these other peers in the commercial food equipment business. And so what is the margin driving opportunity here? Where is the upside in margins?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I think there are a couple of different areas that we'll be able to accelerate now. So one obvious one is our exposure to North America in professional business is much lower compared to the peers that you typically look that are listed North American peers. And the different feature about the North American business is that it's more exposed to the change business. And once we have change business, it's usually ongoing, relatively high-margin business. So we've made good progress in increasing our exposure to North America. But I think now as a stand-alone business, we will be able to really accelerate that through M&A and through organic investments. So that's one big opportunity we have to increase margins going forward. And the second part is a higher focus on the aftermarket business, and that's something we also kicked off in earnest about 1.5 years ago, and that's really starting to pay off in better performance. I think that if you look forward here, and that's what's really making us excited about the professional business, what's happening is that more and more of maintenance and repair work will be driven by collected appliances that we will be able to remote monitor. And Electrolux is - Electrolux Professional is the only brand in the industry that is delivering a full suite of products, both food service, beverage and laundry products under one brand, meaning that we can offer one sort of surveillance system and one response system through aftermarket service to support our customers in a much better and much more attractive way for them. This is a significant margin expansion opportunity. So we see a really strong continuation of acceleration of our - both our top line and our margin improvement in Professional going forward.

Operator

We'll now go to the line of James Moore at Redburn.

James Moore

Can I return to the unfavorable net cost efficiency and just back to the slide, I think it was 154, that you referred to in your 2017 Capital Markets Day? On that slide, it showed your MAVC savings of SEK3 billion a year ex RMI and inflation over 2% for '17, '18, '20, '21. I get that it dropped to SEK2.2 billion in 2019. But on other occasions, you've talked about a couple of billion, SEK2 billion of MAVC savings a year, not with SEK3 billion. Can you help me out on what the correct picture is and whether that SEK2.2 billion 2019 productivity number or MAVC savings number is still valid for '19? Or is that now lower perhaps because of the U.S. investment delay? And if it is lower, can you quantify it? And on the other side, can you say how much above the 2% threshold you're planning on inflation being in 2019?

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So first of all, I think I'm impressed that you quickly dug up the slide there. That's great. I think that's a percent slide. So I think we didn't give an exact guidance, but it's around that 2% range of MAVC, excluding RMI and inflation, over 2%. So - and that's - that, of course, is a number that's substantially lower than SEK2.2 billion. And we're sticking to that indication. Now what is happening, of course, is that we are seeing continuation of substantially higher inflationary pace of salaries in particularly, of course, in Latin America as a consequence of the currency drops that we've seen there and the inflationary acceleration from that. We're seeing significant inflation also in the U.S. and in Eastern Europe and in Germany, as I mentioned. So we have a fairly significant wage inflation going on. And we - and then we are seeing, of course, as I mentioned, some substantial transition costs as we transition from St. Cloud to Anderson in the second half of the year and on other costs related to the high investments that we're driving in manufacturing, reengineering as well as innovation. I think that's important to understand that these are discretionary investments that we're making in order to continue to drive profitable growth. And of course, if that's not working, we have the ability to pull down on that ambition. So I think it's dangerous and not right to just focus on the net cost efficiency number because that is - there is a corresponding sort of impact on our mix and also price reinflation. Our underlying cost productivity work that we guided for in the Capital Markets Day remains as we indicated.

James Moore

Okay. And you mentioned earlier that your margin target is 6% for the consumer business. Just want to clarify, are you talking about the future group, excluding professional? Or and if so, are you - do you all the four regions being similar?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I think that - first of all, we kind of always had the ambition that all our business areas or sectors should be over that 6% hurdle. So that - for us, that's not really new. And we do see the opportunity to deliver that over time. I think, of course, several of our - or two of our business areas in Asia Pacific and in EMEA are already above that, and we are taking these very aggressive actions, both in North America and Latin America, to ensure that we have a really competitive product offering and manufacturing footprint in both those regions. And we have strong brands and are well positioned to take advantage of that with the right manufacturing and product sector.

James Moore

That's very helpful. One last technical one, if I could, quickly. Do you have a saving from the reorganization and the moving of home care into the regions? And are you - do you have any guidance on how central costs could change for the Professional spinoff?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So first of all, we are making the transfer of Home Care & SDA, not primarily for cost reasons. I think this is about providing a sharper, more focused approach to consumers and really leveraging our - the strength of our brands in our direction, mainly now more and more digital online, as you know, so that makes a lot of sense. We think there are efficiencies in that, but I think that is mainly focused on accelerating profitable growth. When it comes to our group common costs, they will be a little bit higher this year than they were in 2018. That's part of our net - negative net cost efficiency and it's driven by a number of things, including, of course, the - our bonus programs and so on didn't pay out very well, unfortunately, in 2018 and - but we expect to do better in '19. And of course, that impacts, for example, among other things, our group common cost. And then for the Professional and the consumer business then as separate entities, we don't foresee any material or any noticeable increase in our running cost in terms of group common for the two entities combined. So that means, of course, that we have to be efficient as we set up the Professional business and make sure that we are - have a very efficient structure also in consumer business going forward.

Operator

We are now over to the line of Gustav Sandström at SEB.

Gustav Sandström

A question on R&D, if I may. You mentioned that R&D investments will continue in 2019. Is it then fair to assume that R&D to sales will grow in proportion in 2019? And the second part of that question would be if you could let us in a little bit on to what extent you've been sharing R&D resources with the Professional segment and the consumer segment and how you assume to take actions following the split.

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So yes, we are increasing our investments in R&D. And of course, it has to do with the high intensity right now of product development, which we were super excited about. So we're happy to spend that money. And when it comes to the collaboration between consumer and Professional, it has been mainly in, let's call, the R part of R&D, right, the more advanced research, and we - in things like material science, induction technology, and we intend to continue in our collaboration. And physically, we are very closely co-located in Pordenone of Noncello. So where we have that research activity going on, so we'll be able to continue that without any major issues.

Gustav Sandström

Great. And just to be clear, you're also referring to increased R&D to sales next year, not in absolute terms? Yes.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. Right.

Gustav Sandström

And a second one, where would you feel comfortable, say, with the R&D to sales on a longer-term perspective. I noticed that you're now past your - one of your most pronounced American competitors in terms of R&D to sales. Do you feel that you're approaching a level where you're happy? Or should we see this as a multiyear trend?

Jonas Samuelson

I think we are at a level that we are quite happy with. And of course, the - as I mentioned, the intensity is quite high right now with these big programs. So I think that it's, I think, a competitive level that we're at. And we do have the capability, of course, to adjust a little bit up and down depending on how successful we are with the new product launches and the overall macro environment. So this is not something that is exactly fixed every year. We have a final open discussion in sort of the pace of investment that we're driving.

Gustav Sandström

Great. And lastly from me, just a quick one. Relating to your guided favorable pricing in 2019, how much of this related to pricing that was implemented before year-end and how much relates to the pricing you now implemented during January?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes, we don't give specific guidance on that, but a relatively sizable chunk of it is, of course, the pricing that we implemented in the second half of - and also into the fourth quarter of '18. But we have, both in Europe and North America - I mean, Latin America, introduced further price increases here as of the first quarter. So it's a combination.

Operator

We now go to the line of Björn Enarson at Danske Bank.

Björn Enarson

I have a question on private label and your ongoing structural changes in North America, if you could give some more color on that development. Those - these actions that you are taking right now, is that part or only part of your ongoing work that you do in North America? Or is this also reflecting what you believe will be the endgame for your private label offering? What kind of visibility do you have there?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So a number of different pieces to this. Of course, as you recall, we paused the investments back in first quarter or April, I guess, it was of '18, given the big changes in raw material cost, the announcement of tariffs and so on and the changing market circumstances that we saw. Of course, we didn't stop our work. We wanted to make sure that we have the right scope and size of the investment that we're intending to make. And as we look at the changing market dynamics, demand situation and so on, we came to the conclusion that we can actually scope and size this Springfield facility using a common architecture between free-standing products and built-in products that allows us to meet the market demands from one architecture in one plant. And of course, that enables significant cost savings that are required, given the changes that we saw - seen in the demand environment in 2018. And that, of course, includes the lower demand of private labels. But it's impossible to tie one exactly to the other. It's a combined analysis, both from, let's say, technical side and the modernization, architecture side and the overall sort of demand in market and cost dynamics.

Björn Enarson

So dependent on how the endgame will be on the private label situation, the structure that you are now putting forward, is that a structure that is able to handle efficient way the different outcomes?

Jonas Samuelson

Absolutely, yes, for sure. This is a, in a true sense, a very modular factory where different than before, we can easily sort of add a manufacturing capability as needed. So that's one of the strong benefits actually of this new factory that we're building.

Björn Enarson

And due to the recent event from private label or related events, do you believe that your volume development in North America will be more aligned with the market development than we have seen last few years?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So I think if you look at the development, and honestly, you're going to have to kind of make your own assessment of that, but last year, private label was about 9% of our sales in North America. And then depending now on the outcome, we don't know what the outcome will be of the Sears reorganization, that's going to impact the outcome of that. But what we are doing is we're making sure that we have a very sharp product offering and a very effective cost structure to make sure that we can grow profitably regardless of the outcome of that.

Björn Enarson

Very good. The offer on the table on the private label situation involves a reduced number of stores also year-on-year up until at least throughout '19 basically.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes.

Operator

We are now over the line of Karri Rinta at Handelsbanken.

Karri Rinta

Karri Rinta, Handelsbanken. Just one question on North America and that your comment that price increases will mitigate in fourth quarter, that is, firstly, does that apply to North America as well? And then, secondly, does that take into account the possible tariff hike of 10% to 25% from March 1? And then, finally, how should we then think about that - the outlook for 2019, if we sort of start with the second half of 2018 as a base? So how should we look at the first half of 2019 sequentially? And then second half of 2019, I don't need the exact numbers, but some directional guidance would be helpful given how weak the second half of 2018 turned out to be.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So on your first two questions, yes and yes. So the intent is to offset in North America, including the higher tariffs. And in fact, the price increases that we announced here in the beginning of the year are reflecting the 25% rate of tariffs. And then we're sort of modulating depending on the actual outcome. When you then look at the roll forward of the second half into - of '18 into 2019, of course, we are continuing to see some of the effects that impacted us in the second half of '18, meaning higher tariffs, slightly weaker market demand in North America as well as in the significant currency impacts in Latin America. So that will continue to impact us here, certainly, in the first quarter. But then as the year goes on, we will then get the benefits of our price increases, continued benefits from new product launches and ongoing cost efficiency work. So we see a gradual sort of improvement of that as the year moves on.

Operator

We are now over to the line of Ji Cheong at Citi.

Ji Cheong

I just have a couple. I might have missed this if this was brought up in the beginning of the call. But just wanted, firstly, on the - but the traction you've given on pricing increases by region, if possible. And then secondly, on the tariff headwind expectations, does this guidance include the 25% list three?

Jonas Samuelson

Right. So we are getting good traction throughout Q3 and Q4 and is on a positive curve. And then I'm very, let's say, confident in the price increases that we now have announced for Q1, both in Europe, North America, Latin America. Also in Australia, we had a good trend in terms of pricing in Q4 of '18. So we actually have positive price as you may have seen and mix - positive price in all regions and positive mix in most regions in the fourth quarter. So - and the cost guidance that we gave, there's a range there, as you may see, and the lower end of that range, the SEK1.7 billion, indicates the current level of tariffs, more or less. Of course, there are other things that are still not completely locked for the year. And then the higher end of the range indicates the 25% rate on the list three Section 301 tariffs.

Operator

We are now over to the line of Jack O'Brien at Goldman Sachs.

Jack O'Brien

Just a quick question on the industry and more sort of structural changes that are happening. I was wondering if you could just give an update on how you're seeing the evolution of buying practices in the market, i.e., the shift from sort of traditional retail to online and how you're seeing that developing.

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So there's an ongoing shift to more and more consumers. Of course, first of all, and most importantly, doing the research online. And I think that's honestly the most significant change that we've seen in recent year and is continuing. A very, very large proportion of consumers is doing most of their research online. So it's extremely important that we're strong there and we've invested heavily in that capability. Then if you look at sort of the proportion of consumers actually transacting online, that varies still quite significantly market to market from, let's say, mid-single digits up to, in some cases, 30%, 40% with a wide span between those. And that span has a lot to do with the structure of the market, if it's a very sort of dense population or not and things like that, that makes it attractive or not to have sort of an online-based distribution system. Now in terms of who the actors are that are providing those online sales, that's actually predominantly in most markets are traditional retail partners. So from our perspective, this - the way consumers transact doesn't necessarily change so much who we transact with. So I think that's important to understand. And we're perfectly happy, of course, to support online sales as much same store. That's something we're, yes, relatively neutral to as long as we serve our consumers in the best possible way with a great offer that helps them understand the benefits of the product and helps us get the benefit of our innovation. That's really what we care about going forward, and we're pleased with that development.

Jack O'Brien

And I think in the past, you mentioned there can be working capital implications of providing for online sales. But you also see sort of differential margins between those regions where you maybe have 30% to 40% of sales going online via - relative to those countries with lower proportions?

Jonas Samuelson

No, actually not. In fact, there's no clear correlation between margins and - in a specific geography and the penetration of online. The cost structure might look a little bit different and that's, I think, important to understand. If we execute the full sort of final mile logistics, of course, that means that we have slightly higher inventory and that's actually something we've seen throughout 2018 and before as well that we require a little bit more inventory to be able to execute that final mile distribution. But from a total margin perspective, it's relatively indifferent to whether we do the final mile execution or whether the retail partner does that. Of course, that cost has to be covered one way or the other regardless of who does it. So this is a slightly different sort of look to the income statement.

Operator

We are now back to the line of Andre Kukhnin at Crédit Suisse.

Andre Kukhnin

I just wanted to get a bit better idea on the magnitude of pricing we can get in 2019. And I think we've mapped out the price increases as you announced during the 2018 quarter-by-quarter. But in Q4 and beginning of this year, is it just in North America price increase that you're planning? Or is there anything else that you announced at the end of the quarter or planning for Q1?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. So we announced higher prices in - also in Europe for Q1 and also in most of our Latin American countries, mainly Brazil and Argentina. So that will contribute. And in fact, I think we gave a quite significant guidance - clear guidance on - or outlook on pricing, saying that we are going to offset the raw material and tariff headwinds that we're guiding for.

Andre Kukhnin

Right, yes. No, indeed. I think it - just looking at the momentum you achieved in Q4, it looks like you're raising further at - it looks like it's got a scope to overachieve that. But yes, certainly note the guidance. And just on the - that mix of the SEK1.7 billion to SEK2.1 billion, if list three is the SEK400 million swing factor within that and given the other tariffs that were announced kind of being arguably less severe, it kind of implies that even within the SEK1.7 billion, your raw materials expectation is well over SEK1 billion. Would that be right sort of inference to make?

Jonas Samuelson

So starting with your first question, of course, I think it's important that when you look at the organic, it's, of course, the combination of volume, price and mix, right? So pricing was a very strong contributor in Q4 but also mix, right? And we can - we intend to continue to drive favorable mix. And again, as I said before, when you look at the different buckets here, the unfavorable net cost efficiency have to mirror of continued favorable mix, in addition then to the price offsetting the raw material and the tariffs. So then it's - as you look at the raw material guidance that we gave, the biggest individual factor in the range is the 10% to 25% on the list three tariffs. But there are also other, let's say, cost drivers that are open, mainly plastics for the second half of 2019 that we have to take into account. Now the tariff versus raw material discussion is - I'll tell you, it's impossible for us to give you that level of detailed guidance because, of course, a lot of the tariff effects are indirect. If we buy components that are impacted by market prices, that in turn are impacted by tariffs or not. So to try and break that apart becomes an artificial exercise that, unfortunately, I can't help you with.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it, got it. And on the restructuring that you announced today, in terms of the phasing of that SEK1 billion of savings, I'm thinking about it as the sort of SEK200 million and SEK800 million bucket of savings proportionate to the charges for Chile and U.S. and the first smaller bucket coming in over 2019, kind of second half through to 2020 and then the other one coming in through to - in 2021 through to 2022. Would that be broadly a right way to think about it or is there anything to calibrate?

Jonas Samuelson

No. I mean, I think that's broadly okay as an estimate. I think that - for sure, the transitions that we're doing in Chile will have a faster impact because we're not building any new capacity. This is capacity that already exists and we're just sort of phasing that over. Then in North America, indeed, the big chunk of the savings come from the beginning of 2021 when we will have phased out the Memphis factory as well as then launching the new products coming out of Springfield. But that then is an ongoing sort of launch that will happen throughout the course of 2021 with new products coming in. So the full effect only kicks in from 2022. But again, a good chunk of it is from '21.

Andre Kukhnin

Got it. And then just one follow-on on small appliances, a much broader question. You obviously had the experience of breaking it out into stand-alone entity and now we're bringing it back to regions. Could you maybe share with us what was the exercise behind it and what result it yielded to decide to go back - to take it back into regions? I guess, you have got pretty clear listed peers to that business as well and one could have extended maybe logic of what you just announced at Professional to small domestic at some point maybe in the future so taking it back into regions. Just quite interested to find out what drove that.

Jonas Samuelson

All right. So this is now 9, 10 years ago that we started to report Home Care & SDA separately. And actually, at that time, we didn't really do any physical change to the operation. It was more - actually to more appropriately reflect how the reporting structure was set up to have a proper segment reporting for the business. So that was not an operational change. It was actually just better reflecting what we were actually - how we're actually running the business. Now what has happened then during this time period are a couple of things. So first of all, the importance of having a unified brand approach to consumers, especially online, and also increasingly in sort of the aftersales phase of - the ownership phase of the interaction is really important that we have one phase, one interaction. Historically, when this was predominantly an interaction with retailers, then it was actually okay to have two organizational entities sort of interacting with our retailers. Even if there might have been some inefficiencies with that, there were also some benefits. Now as we get much more online sort of interaction with consumers, it's important that we have that in one organization internally for us to make sure that we serve our consumers in the best possible way.

And then, of course, it's about gathering our forces to really drive profitable growth and innovation and aftermarket sales growth. And we think we can do that better with the unified approach. First of all then in the front end, again, by integrating Home Care & SDA, which I think is - will be really good for our markets and help the consumers interact in a better way, but I think very importantly, and this is something we wanted to highlight, we're also pulling together all our innovation forces in the group from product line and R&D, design, marketing, digitalization and ownership experience solutions into one combined group under a Chief Experience Officer. This allows us to really accelerate innovation of consumer experiences and their major appliances and small appliances fit very well together, whether we're talking about a kitchen where we have made the large installed appliances as well as small kitchen appliances offering the combined sort of approach to how consumers cook and get the most out of their cooking experience as well as then on the home care, home comfort side where we talk about Floor Care and air care being a combined well-being offer.

And historically, we've had the Floor Care team in one organization and the air care team in a different one, and that's just not efficient as we want to be driving innovation in the overall home well-being area. So this just helps us organize ourselves in a way that accelerate innovation in a meaningful way to consumers and also in a very efficient way. So these are actually very significant and important announcements for us in order to serve consumers in a better and faster way.

Andre Kukhnin

Very clear. And very last one, just on mix in Q4. Running some calculations here, what you're saying. It sounds like it's kind of quiet way above 100 bps in Q4. Would that be kind of in the right ballpark?

Jonas Samuelson

We don't break out price and mix because, honestly, it's sort of two sides of the same coin. But of course, in overall, we did give you the 2.7% number for price and mix combined in the quarter. So we're, of course, quite pleased with that performance and we intend to accelerate that further.

Operator

We have one final question and that is over to the line of Erik Paulsson at Pareto Securities.

Erik Paulsson

In terms of the separation of Professional and in terms of the intended value created from this separation, would you say that this would rather come from organic initiatives or - which - or would it rather come from M&A initiatives in your way?

Jonas Samuelson

Yes. I think it's hard to kind of break the two apart, but I for sure see a combination of and acceleration of the organic profitable growth that we see now over a number of years with even more focus and attention by the Professional management team and as a separate entity. I think that's a significant opportunity. And then I'm really excited about the M&A opportunities with the better valuation of Professional on its own, giving them the ammunition to accelerate an M&A. This is still a very unconsolidated industry in the big scheme of things. And especially as we want to focus more on North America and also in emerging markets, we think that, that access to capital is a really strong opportunity for Professional moving forward.

Thank you very much. Really appreciate all the interest and the questions. Just in summary, we're really excited about the changes that we have announced today. We think the separation of Professional and consumer will allow both entities to focus on their distinct opportunities to accelerate profitable growth, again, both organically and through M&A.

We're excited about good performance in the fourth quarter offsetting really record headwinds in the quarter in a very good way through price and innovative products driving mix.

And of course, we're excited about the big investments that we're continuing to drive to accelerate cost and productivity as well as innovative and fantastic products driving our brands further. So we're looking forward to 2019 with a lot of confidence, and we can assure you that we will work very hard to deliver value going forward.

Thank you so much, and look forward to seeing you going forward.

