Commenting On The Rebuttal To The Bear Thesis On Amarin

Current fish oil supplements are not viable competitors to Vascepa, but in the future they could become so.

However, one trial stands out, and there might be a significant reason for it.

I once did some due diligence on Amarin (AMRN), to see if there was a gigantic opportunity on the long or short side of that particular story. That due diligence gives me the confidence to comment on Elephant Analytics’ article Thursday, titled “A Rebuttal To The Bear Thesis On Amarin”.

In that article Elephant Analytics rebuts the bearish thesis on the following grounds:

That OTC fish oil supplements are not clinically proven and are different from Vascepa’s prescription grade pure EPA.

And thus that fish oil supplements aren’t likely to be a valid alternative/competition to Vascepa.

I will show that:

Fish oil supplements do have a level of clinical support. But this clinical support is hidden by many fish oil trials which failed to show significant effect. The clinical support was missing from many trials for good reason, too.

That Amarin sidestepped the apparent reason other "fish oil" trials have failed, and was likely aware of that reason.

But that the current fish oil supplements indeed aren’t viable competitors. New ones, though, could be.

Let’s start.

Fish Oil Supplements, Do They Work?

There were many fish oil (EPA, DHA) trials conducted over time to see if they improved cardiovascular health. The majority of these trials, it turns out, were inconclusive. Thus, one could be led to believe that the trials did not support the idea that fish oil supplements were clinically proven to provide cardiovascular benefits.

But then, something strikes. There was one trial which did show clearly favorable effects:

The JELIS trial, which showed:

…after 5 years patients receiving the combined treatment experienced a 19% relative reduction in major coronary events (p=0.01).

Of note, the JELIS study used only Japanese patients, which have a larger fish intake to begin with (so the relative benefits could conceivably be smaller).

Now, what separated this study from most if not all others? One meaningful variable, as told in a Science Advisory from the American Heart Association:

As noted previously, except for JELIS, all of the RCTs (Randomized Controlled Trials) used low doses of omega-3 PUFA supplements.

That is to say, what was different about JELIS was the dose. Specifically, the JELIS trial used a much higher dose than other trials (1.8g/d, EPA only) and showed statistically significant risk reduction. So, at high enough EPA doses, there might be clinically proven risk reduction (barring the emergence of other similar high-dose trials not showing it).

Did Amarin Know This And Base Its Own Work On It?

While most of the attention put on Vascepa is regarding its usage of highly purified EPA, there’s something else that jumps at you: The Phase 3 trials it was used in (ANCHOR, MARINE, REDUCE-IT) all carried high EPA doses (ANCHOR and MARINE also had 2g/d and 4g/d arms; REDUCE-IT was at 4g/d). Doses up to more than 2 times higher than even those used on the JELIS trial.

Of course, all of these trials happened much later than JELIS. JELIS results were published back in 2007. And, as recently as the Q3 2018 earnings call, Amarin had this to say:

Recall that in the JELIS study, the 19% risk reduction was achieved with only 5% lowering of triglyceride levels. While elevated triglyceride levels are associated with higher levels of cardiovascular risks, it has not been established that lower triglyceride levels alone significantly reduces cardiovascular risk.

Also, often enough, Amarin includes the JELIS study comparison in its website and marketing materials. It’s thus highly likely that Amarin itself noticed that the higher JELIS dose was a likely contributor to the success of that trial.

Indeed, Amarin quotes JELIS hard and often. For instance, for those criticizing the REDUCE-IT trial design for including mineral oil as a placebo, Amarin comments that JELIS obtained its risk reduction without such use (bold is mine):

As published within the main presentation of the REDUCE-IT results (Bhatt DL, Steg PG, Miller M, et al. N Engl J Med. 2018.), at baseline, the median LDL-C was 75.0 mg/dL. The median change in LDL-C was 3.1% (+2.0 mg/dL) for VASCEPA and 10.2% (+7.0 mg/dL) for the mineral oil placebo arm; placebo-corrected median change from baseline of -6.6% (-5.0 mg/dL; p < 0.001). If mineral oil in the placebo might have affected statin absorption in some patients, this might have contributed to differences in outcomes between the groups. However, the relatively small differences in LDL-C levels between groups would not be likely to explain the 25% risk reduction observed with VASCEPA, and a post hoc analysis suggested a similar lower risk regardless of whether there was an increase in LDL-C level among the patients in the placebo group. Although open label, Japan EPA Lipid Intervention Study (JELIS) previously demonstrated a 19% risk reduction without a mineral oil placebo.

So If HIGH EPA Doses Can Achieve The Same Result, Does That Mean Fish Oil Supplements Are Direct Competitors?

Here, the answer is both yes and no.

The current answer is no, because current fish oil supplements typically don’t have enough EPA per capsule. Thus, to replicate the same doses as those present in Vascepa, a consumer would have to gulp down 10-12 capsules per day (instead of 4 for Vascepa).

However, conceivably, supplement makers could make available supplements with higher EPA doses. Then, the answer would turn into yes. The market responds to demand, so this kind of more concentrated EPA/Omega 3/Fish oil might well make an appearance.

Already we’re seeing the first such tentative products hitting the market. For instance, take Nordic Natural’s “EPA Xtra” product. It already contains 530mg EPA per capsule, so about half Vascepa. This would still require 8 capsules to Vascepa’s 4, though.

It’s not just about the number of capsules and the inconvenience that brings, though. What’s not EPA is something else, and for instance 8 of those Nordic Naturals’ capsules already carry 160 calories, or about 10% of a woman’s typical daily “allowance” (or ~7.2% of a man’s, or 8% of a typical 2,000 calorie daily intake).

Conclusion

There are a several conclusions to be drawn here:

That there might be some support for the usage of EPA to reduce cardiovascular risk, and even Amarin quotes that support (the JELIS trial). Indeed, it's likely that dietary recommendations will slowly recognize this support and call for higher Omega 3/EPA content in diets. Already, many of the quoted papers lean in that direction.

That currently available supplements tend to not be of high enough EPA concentrations. The result is that they’d be impractical as substitutes for Vascepa.

However, it’s not impossible that the supplement industry will evolve towards higher EPA doses per capsule. If and when that happens, then supplements can become viable competition for Vascepa.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.