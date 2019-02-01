Weekly Review Of Preferred Stock CEFs: HPF - Statistically Overvalued Fund Trading At 6.38% Premium With A Dividend Cut

Over the last few months, most of you have noticed our increased activity in closed-end funds as the inflow of volatility finally shook them up and created various arbitrage and directional opportunities for active traders such as us. Now that these products have our attention, we are continuously monitoring most funds by sector and will reinstate our Weekly Review, publishing a recap of the groups of interest.

The News

The Benchmark

Since it bottomed in late December, the leading benchmark of the preferred stock sector (PFF) has not stopped gaining including the past week. The first couple of trading days were calm for the ETF. On Thursday and Friday, PFF again moved higher, closing positive for the week at a price of $35.79 per share. On a weekly basis, this is a gain of $0.29 per share.

Source: barchart.com - PFF Daily Chart (6 months)

The week was successful for the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) as well. After TLT bounced from its new low, it made a new high and after than as we can see it made a little correction. As it looks like the bond ETF might be heading to a new high. On a weekly basis, TLT gained $0.97 per share.

Source: barchart.com - TLT Daily Chart (6 months)

1. Sorted by Z-Score

Source: Cefconnect.com

From the table above we can see that the sector is no more undervalued. Of course, this is only from a statistical perspective. There is only one negative Z-score among all funds in the sector.

Statistically the Nuveen Preferred and Income Term Fund (JPI) is the only closed-end fund with a negative Z-score. However, we cannot say that the fund is undervalued because its score is too modest.

On the other hand, the Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fund (JPS) is at the top of the table as the most overvalued CEF. JPS has a score of 1.60 which makes it a potential "Short" candidate. Despite that JPS is statistically overvalued, it is currently trading at a -3.34% discount. Let us see what the numbers will tell us:

Source: Cefconnect.com

As we see despite the wide discount, the NAV/Price spread has tighten more than usual:

Source: Cefconnect.com

Another potential "Short" candidate is the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (PFO) which has a Z-score of 1.30. It might be not so high but the statistical edge is still here. I will go deeper with this fund a little bit later.

Unfortunately, we do not have any "Buy" candidates in the frames of this metric.

2. Baseline Expense

Source: Cefconnect.com

From the above table, we could get information on how much the different funds charge us for managing our portfolio. As we can see, the average charge in percent is 1.20%. Anything over 1% is a little bit high for me, but 1.20% is still acceptable, especially when we keep in mind the delightful performance of the sector.

3. 5-Year Return On NAV

Source: Cefconnect.com

The aim of the above ranking is to show us the closed-end funds with the higher yields based on the net asset value. Combination of the return with the other metrics that we have is a foundation of our research for potential "Long" candidates.

4. Discount/Premium

Source: Cefconnect.com

The undisputed leader in the frames of this metric is the John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (PDT) which trades at 8.21% premium. However, the statistical edge is missing.

In this metric PFO is the silver medalist once again. The premium/Z-score ratio is what I am looking for when I am seeking a potential "Short" trade. Statistically overvalued and trading at a high premium:

Source: Ycharts.com

I also want to remind you that PFO's present for the new year was a lighter dividend:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (HPF) is my second "Short" candidate. We can see the fund trading at a 3.19% premium: Source: cefdata.com

As we see the CEF is quite overvalued compared to its peer group:

Source: Cefconnect.com

The chart translated into numbers:

Source: Cefconnect.com

5. Effective Leverage

Source: Cefconnect.com

Leverage magnifies returns, both positively and negatively. And we look at the effective leverage percentage, and we can understand these high-return results that the funds provide us with. This indicator is also quite important when we do our homework on the closed-end funds. Basically, what we have concluded is that the average leverage percent in the group is 31.65%.

6. Distribution Rate

Source: Cefconnect.com

Above, we saw what was the historical performance of the funds, but probably, most of you are interested in the current return which could be achieved, and that is the reason why I sorted the funds by the highest distribution rate.

Conclusion

Quite a month for the fixed-income sector. I think the fixed-income investors should feel more than delightful. Currently, there are no undervalued closed-end fund, well at least statistically. On the other hand, there are many funds with wide discounts but with stable NAVs which deserve our attention. On the other side there are couple of preferred CEFs which trade at high premiums but with not so stable NAVs.

There is game in the sector that we should not miss.

Note: This article was originally published on Jan. 27, 2018, and some figures and charts might not be entirely up to date.

