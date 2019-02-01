Return Of The Crash Mongers

Just when you thought it was safe to emerge from the sidelines, the mainstream media has put everyone on high alert that another calamity may be brewing. This one involves a familiar foe, namely the market for corporate debt. But as I’ll argue here, corporate debt is well under control and poses no imminent threat to ongoing bull markets in stocks and corporate bonds. Contrarily, such widespread fears will actually serve as a backstop.

The latest installment of worrisome stories from the financial press concerns the market for leverage loans. Many analysts blame leveraged loans, which are extended to weak companies with low credit ratings, for being a contributor to the 2008 financial crisis. A recent CNBC article states that this segment of the debt market is showing signs of “cracking” as volumes dry up and investors flee from the market.

According to the CNBC article:

“Mutual funds that track the debt issued traditionally to companies with weak balance sheets and poor credit have seen $18 billion in outflows over the past 10 weeks, including $949 million for the period ended Jan. 23, according to data Refinitiv’s LPC team released Tuesday.”

The article went on to state that investors have removed 16 percent of assets from these funds since the market segment peaked in September at $175 billion.

There have been other high-profile warnings made against the corporate debt market recently. In December, former Fed Chair Janet Yellen expressed concern over what she viewed as excessive levels of corporate indebtedness. Yet even the CNBC article referenced above acknowledges that corporate debt performance, as a group, has been “decent,” with bank loans returning 2.2 percent to date in 2019. Moreover, 2018 witnessed a 12% decline in total debt issued which suggests that the corporate bond market is nowhere near the supersaturated levels which preceded the 2008 crash.

If the market for emerging market sovereign and corporate debt is any indication, investors’ appetite for debt in general is definitely subdued compared to previous years. Sales of emerging market government and junk bonds were down 30-43 percent in January on a year-over-year basis, according to the latest data.

With diminished demand for corporate debt, why are so many pundits obsessing over the supposed danger of corporate debt to the financial market? My answer is that the psychological scars from 2008 run deep and memories of the credit crisis are still fresh. This explains why the nearly 20% decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX) late last year was enough to revive those fears. The good news is that a revival of debt-related fears not only serve to bolster the stock market’s “wall of worry,” but it also suggests that companies and individuals alike are wary of taking on too much debt. This is a healthy sign and means that a repeat of 2008 is very unlikely anytime soon.

Turning our attention to stock market sentiment, the latest poll from the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) revealed a dead heat between the bulls and bears. The survey released Jan. 31 showed that 31.8 percent of AAII members were bullish while the same percentage were bearish. Meanwhile 36.5 percent of members were neutral on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook.

I consider the lack of investors’ consensus on the market’s outlook at this stage of the recovery rally to be encouraging. It’s quite normal for retail investors to become confused on the market’s interim direction following a steep decline - even when a steady rally has been underway for a few weeks. That's because when the average participant looks at a graph of the Dow or SPX, they don’t usually see the latest rally; what they see is that the major averages are still below the previous high (below). They conclude then that there is no decisive trend and that the market’s direction is therefore “neutral.”

Source: BigCharts

The average investor’s tendency to turn neutral, or even bearish, during a recovery rally often increases as the major averages near an important benchmark level. In the present case, the 2,800 level can be considered the nearest benchmark or “resistance” level for the SPX. As you can see in the above chart, the last two times the S&P tested the 2,800 level in November and December, the index was turned back and eventually commenced a big decline. Investors almost certainly haven’t forgotten this and will be exceptionally wary as the 2,800 level is approached once again in the coming weeks. But as long as investor sentiment remains neutral or bearish, I consider the “wall of worry” (which generates short-covering rallies) to be strong enough to justify even higher levels in the SPX in the coming months.

Speaking of worry and short-covering rallies, one of the biggest contributors to the market’s latest rally has been the extraordinarily powerful internal momentum that has been building since the start of this year. Readers of this report should know by now that I consider internal momentum to be the net trend in the new 52-week highs and lows on the NYSE. Since the new highs and lows reflect incremental demand for equities, a rising cumulative trend in this data set shows that demand for stocks is on the rise. It shows further that the path of least resistance for equities is to the upside. When short interest and investor uncertainties are high - as is now the case - rising internal momentum paves the way for short-covering rallies.

The following graph shows the recent performance of the NYSE 4-week new highs-lows indicator. I regard this as the latest measure of the market’s short-term internal momentum, and it’s undeniably bullish. I would also note that the 4-week rate of change (momentum) for the 52-week highs and lows has re-entered positive territory for the first time in months. The most important observation, though, is that the NYSE internal trend is up. And as long as this indicator is rising, participants should expect to see any further positive earnings surprises from here result in additional gains for the major averages.

Source: WSJ

If there was any further doubt that the 10-year-old bull market is still alive, the news that equities finished their best January in 30 years on Thursday should mitigate this. The latest round of corporate earnings from blue chip companies have underscored the strength of the latest rally. As has often been the case in recent quarters, lowered earnings expectations heading into the latest reporting season has resulted in a number of high-profile positive surprises.

In summary, the recent reappearance of worries over high corporate debt levels can be considered as a positive sign from a contrarian’s perspective. These fears suggest there’s plenty of upside potential ahead for the major indices in the coming weeks and months. After the SPX rally of the last few weeks, it would be far more worrisome if investor sentiment was becoming excessively optimistic. This would tell us that the market is becoming vulnerable to a bear raid due to the diminution of short interest and over-commitment on the part of traders. Fortunately, however, that’s not the case right now. Instead, we’re seeing investors getting more worried as the market continues its climb. This, combined with rising internal momentum and strong corporate earnings, tells us that sentiment is still favorable for the bull market’s continuation.

On a strategic note, some conservative buying can be done in the sectors and industries which are showing the most relative strength and solid fundamentals. In particular, investors should be looking at consumer staples, pharmaceuticals, and real estate equities, as well as the tech sector in general.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.