Goodrich Petroleum: 70% Upside As Production Soars Due To Outstanding Haynesville Shale Wells

I estimate that Goodrich can be worth $23 in one year as it starts to deliver significantly improved EBITDA (with high capital efficiency) as its production soars.

Goodrich's leverage is modest (expected to be under 1.0x by the end of 2019). Goodrich's EV is only 2.6x projected 2019 EBITDA.

Cash burn is expected to be modest in 2019, while production increases by 40% compared to Q4 2018 and around 100% compared to 2018's average production.

It has consistently delivered above type curve, which has allowed it to reduce its 2019 capital expenditure budget by 30% (compared to its March 2018 outlook) while maintaining production targets.

Goodrich is primarily focused on the Haynesville Shale, which has become a hot natural gas play again in recent years.

Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) has focused on developing its natural gas assets in the Haynesville Shale since emerging from bankruptcy in 2016. It has been able to achieve excellent well-level results that have consistently been above its type curve. This has allowed Goodrich to reduce its 2019 capital expenditure budget by around 30% and still expect to deliver average 2019 production that is around 40% above Q4 2018 levels. With that reduced capital expenditure budget, Goodrich is expected to only have modest cash burn in 2019, with its leverage at around 0.8x by the end of 2019.

It is trading (at $13.68 per share) at a very low multiple to its projected 2019 EBITDA (EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple of 2.6x) as it seems to have been largely ignored post-bankruptcy. As it continues its explosive and cost-efficient production growth, its value should become more apparent.

The Haynesville Heats Up

Chesapeake Energy mentioned in 2018 that the Haynesville Shale "is hot once again", while BP called the Haynesville Shale "the most revenue generative gas play in the U.S."

The rig count for the Haynesville Shale is at 54 rigs now, substantially more than the 19 rigs currently operating in the Utica Shale and not that far behind the 63 rigs in the Marcellus Shale. This is a massive increase from the 13 rigs in the Haynesville Shale in September 2016, when it was behind both the Marcellus Shale and the Utica Shale in rig count.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake mentioned that longer laterals and bigger completions have substantially improved its returns in the Haynesville Shale. This has kept the estimated IRRs at around 40% at $2.75 natural gas for Chesapeake's Haynesville Shale wells despite service cost inflation. These improvements have helped the Haynesville make a massive comeback to become one of the top natural gas producing regions again after several years of decline until 2016.

One advantage of the Haynesville Shale is that its gas typically fetches only a modest discount to Henry Hub. Goodrich estimated that its natural gas will realize approximately $0.12 to $0.15 per Mcf less than Henry Hub in 2018 (not including transportation costs).

Comstock Resources also illustrates how the Haynesville Shale's proximity to Henry Hub and the Gulf Coast gives it a significant pricing advantage (of around $0.63 per Mcf) versus Appalachian natural gas. The Haynesville Shale does tend to be more expensive to drill (since it lies much deeper than the Marcellus), so the higher realised prices for natural gas compensates for the higher initial drilling costs.

Source: Comstock Resources

There is a risk that Goodrich's natural gas differential to Henry Hub may increase a bit in upcoming years due to the surging Haynesville production. Tellurian Midstream forecasts the local Perryville basis to widen to around $0.25 to $0.30 per Mcf in 2020 to 2023 as part of its marketing materials to test interest in its planned (in-service mid-2023) Haynesville Global Access Pipeline.

Source: Tellurian

Goodrich's Haynesville Shale Position

Goodrich's Haynesville Shale acreage is located in several different parts of the Haynesville Shale. It has 19,100 net acres in the core Haynesville Shale, of which 76% is in the Bethany-Longstreet area and another 7% is in the Swan Lake/Thorn Lake area. Goodrich is focusing its development efforts in the Bethany-Longstreet and Thorn Lake areas currently.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum - November 2018 Presentation

The Bethany-Longstreet acreage is in an area that Chesapeake has identified as becoming quite prolific recently, with EURs improving to the 2.0 to 2.5 BCF range per 1,000' lateral. The Thorn Lake acreage is near Chesapeake's most productive Haynesville Shale acreage, which produces over 2.5 BCF per 1,000' lateral length.

In the image below, Bethany-Longstreet is in the left circled area while Thorn Lake is in the right circled area. Goodrich's Greenwood-Waskom/Metcalf/Longwood position is located towards the top left corner, and is not as strong. Chesapeake indicates that EURs in that area are sub 2.0 BCF per 1,000' lateral length.

Source: Chesapeake Energy

Goodrich's Haynesville Shale Results

Goodrich has been able to improve on its Haynesville Shale results over time, similar to how Chesapeake has been able to deliver stronger well results compared to previous years.

Back in 2016, Goodrich's type curve for the Haynesville Shale involved an EUR of 15 Bcf for a 7,500' lateral well. At $2.75 NYMEX natural gas, Goodrich claimed that the IRR on such a well would be 34.3%.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum - January 2016 Management Presentation

Jumping to 2018, Goodrich is now indicating an EUR of 18.75 Bcf for a 7,500' lateral Haynesville Shale well. The D&C capex has gone up from $9.2 million to $10.2 billion, but the increased production helps push the IRR up to 43.1% at $2.75 NYMEX natural gas. With higher natural gas prices, the IRRs become stronger, such as 60.1% at $3.00 NYMEX natural gas.

The NYMEX natural gas futures strip for 2019 to 2021 is currently averaging around $2.77 per Mcf.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum - November 2018 Presentation

Goodrich's wells have been trending at or above the 2.5 Bcf/1,000' type curve. I've included its results for 7,500' laterals below, but its 4,600' laterals and 10,000' laterals have also been producing at or above the 2.5 Bcf/1,000' type curve.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum - November 2018 Presentation

The economics for the Haynesville Shale wells improve as lateral lengths increase. The 10,000' laterals are estimated to have 55% IRRs at $2.75 NYMEX natural gas using the 2.5 Bcf per 1,000' lateral type curve, rising to 75.9% IRRs at $3.00 NYMEX natural gas.

Goodrich is expected to have an average lateral length of 7,000' during 2019, indicating that its IRRs could average out to around 40% to 45% at $2.75 natural gas, and close to 60% at $3.00 natural gas.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum - November 2018 Presentation

2018 Results And 2019 Outlook

Goodrich was aiming for an exit rate of around 100,000 Mcfe per day for 2018, and appears to have achieved that with its Q4 2018 guidance for 95,000 to 105,000 Mcfe per day in production despite deferring one well until 2019.

Goodrich's consistently strong well results above type curve have allowed it to achieve that exit rate goal and aim for 140,000 Mcfe per day in average production (midpoint of its guidance for 135,000 to 145,000 Mcfe per day) in 2019. This 2019 production goal is unchanged despite Goodrich reducing its 2019 capital expenditure budget to $90 million to $100 million (from $125 million to $150 million when it was mentioned in March 2018).

At current strip prices, Goodrich is expected to deliver around $149 million in oil and gas revenue in 2019. It has around $1 million in negative hedge value, resulting in an estimate of $148 million in revenue after hedges.

Type Barrels/Mcf Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 180,000 $50.00 $9 Natural Gas [MCF] 50,020,000 $2.80 $140 Hedge Value -$1 Total $148

With a $95 million capital expenditure budget (around the midpoint of its 2019 guidance), Goodrich's total cash expenditures are estimated at $158 million for the year.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $13 Production and Other Taxes $4 Transportation and Processing $22 Cash G&A $15 Cash Interest $9 CapEx $95 Total Expenses $158

This results in around $10 million in projected cash burn during 2019 as Goodrich attempts to increase average 2019 production by around 40% from Q4 2018 levels and 100% from its average 2018 production.

Goodrich's leverage should remain low at around 0.8x by the end of 2019 in this scenario. Goodrich also estimates that it could keep production flat with only $20 million to $25 million capital expenditures, which would result in it generating close to $20 million in positive cash flow.

Valuation

Goodrich is projected to deliver around $94 million EBITDA in 2019, while its year-end net debt would be around $75 million.

At a 5x EV to 2019 EBITDA ratio, that would put Goodrich's market capitalization at around $395 million. At a 4x EV to 2019 EBITDA ratio, Goodrich's market capitalization should be around $301 million.

Goodrich may end up with close to 16 million shares outstanding if its various warrants are exercised and its second-lien notes are converted into common shares. These transactions would reduce Goodrich's debt by around $64 million though.

Source: Goodrich Petroleum

This results in an estimated value of around $23 per share for Goodrich based on its projected 2019 EBITDA and a 4x EV/EBITDA multiple. Goodrich is currently trading with at an EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple of only 2.6x. This appears to be incredibly cheap, even allowing for Goodrich's relatively modest inventory (around 9 years of core Haynesville inventory at 2019's 9.8 net well drilling pace).

Another way to look at it is that is would take Henry Hub natural gas prices to fall to around $2.25 per Mcf (and no hedges) for Goodrich Petroleum to be trading at a 4x EV to 2019 EBITDA multiple at its current price of $13.68 per share.

Conclusion

There is often a worry that companies that have gone through restructuring are vulnerable to becoming bankrupt again. I do not consider that to be likely with Goodrich as it has shed most of its debt and greatly changed its strategy.

Goodrich got into trouble before by investing heavily in putting together a huge position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale and attempting to prove that play out. That strategy may have eventually worked out if oil prices had stayed at around $100, but the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale is not really viable at $50 or $60 oil.

Goodrich is now a natural gas company focused on the Haynesville Shale, which is a very competitive play that has seen increasing rig counts despite typically sub $3 natural gas. Goodrich can probably achieve decent returns even with $2.50 natural gas now and has only a modest amount of net debt (estimated at 0.8x 2019 EBITDA with $2.92 natural gas).

My estimated one-year price target for Goodrich's shares is $23. I believe that Goodrich's value will become much more apparent once it is able to sustain production around 140,000 Mcfe per day. The market is currently not giving it credit for more than around 90,000 to 100,000 Mcfe per day of production going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GDP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.