IPO Update: Anchiano Therapeutics Files For $35 Million IPO
Summary
Anchiano Therapeutics intends to sell $35 million of its ADSs in an IPO.
The firm is developing a number of cancer treatment from its lead candidate Inodiftagene.
Early trial results have been promising and the valuation at IPO appears low.
However, given its early stage of development, the IPO may be more relevant for high risk tolerant life science investors with a long-term hold approach.
Quick Take
Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN) intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.
The company is developing a single biologic candidate to treat bladder and other