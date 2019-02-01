IPO Analysis | Healthcare  | Israel

IPO Update: Anchiano Therapeutics Files For $35 Million IPO

About: Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN)
by: Donovan Jones
Donovan Jones
IPOs, tech, alternative investments, CEO VentureDeal.com
Summary

Anchiano Therapeutics intends to sell $35 million of its ADSs in an IPO.

The firm is developing a number of cancer treatment from its lead candidate Inodiftagene.

Early trial results have been promising and the valuation at IPO appears low.

However, given its early stage of development, the IPO may be more relevant for high risk tolerant life science investors with a long-term hold approach.

Quick Take

Anchiano Therapeutics (ANCN) intends to raise $35 million in a U.S. IPO, per an amended regulatory filing.

The company is developing a single biologic candidate to treat bladder and other