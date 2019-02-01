S&P 500 Valuation Dashboard - Update

The best and the worst sectors for these metrics.

A score in value and quality for every sector.

This monthly series gives fundamental scores by sector for companies in the S&P 500 index (SPY). I follow chosen fundamental factors for every sector and compare them to a historical baseline, so as to create a synthetic dashboard with a value score (V-score) and a quality score (Q-score). You can find here data that may be useful in a top-down approach.

GICS sectors have changed in 2016 (real estate), and then in September 2018 (communication services: read here). Historical averages have been calculated as close to the current sector structure as we reasonably can, so as to compare them with current data in the same sets of industries. For example, media companies have been excluded from the history of consumer discretionary and included in the history of communication.

Methodology

The median value of 4 valuation ratios is calculated for S&P 500 companies in each sector: Price/Earnings (P/E), Forward Price to Earnings for the current year (Fwd P/E), Price to sales (P/S), Price to free cash flow (P/FCF).

It is compared in percentages to its own historical average. For example, a difference of 10% means that the current median ratio is 10% over or under-priced relative to its historical average in the sector.

The V-score of a sector is the average of differences in percentage for the 4 factors, multiplied by -1. The higher, the better.

The Q-score is the difference between the current median ROE (return on equity) and its historical average. The higher, the better.

The choice of the valuation and quality ratios has been justified in previous articles. Among the simple, publicly available fundamental factors, they are the best predictors of future returns according to 17-year backtests. Median values are better reference data than averages for stock-picking. Each median is the middle point of a sector, which can be used to separate good and bad elements. A median is also less sensitive to outliers.

Sector valuation table on 2/1/2019

The next table reports the 4 valuation factors. There are 3 columns for each factor: the current median value, the historical average (“Avg”) between January 1999 and October 2015 taken as an arbitrary reference of fair valuation, and the difference in percentage (“%Hist”). The first column “V-score” shows the value score as defined above.

V-score P/E Avg %Hist Fwd P/E Avg %Hist P/S Avg %Hist P/FCF Avg %Hist All -20.61 19.74 19.18 2.91 15.84 14.83 6.78 2.48 1.58 56.87 28.62 24.7 15.89 Cs. Discretionary -12.60 19.16 18.15 5.56 14.44 14.11 2.31 1.37 1.01 35.48 26.09 24.38 7.03 Cs. Staples -18.01 19.93 20.48 -2.67 17.24 16.27 5.98 2.42 1.54 57.02 43.88 39.28 11.70 Energy -14.05 14.88 17.8 -16.40 17.48 14.38 21.52 1.94 1.94 0.15 46.16 30.59 50.91 Financials -9.89 11.61 15.02 -22.72 10.31 11.55 -10.73 2.30 1.89 21.68 15.18 10.03 51.32 Healthcare -17.89 29.27 23.76 23.18 17.68 16.85 4.91 4.08 2.93 39.23 31.31 30.04 4.23 Industrials -12.82 18.76 18.75 0.05 14.31 14.52 -1.45 1.54 1.24 24.06 33.00 25.66 28.62 Technology -6.76 26.02 28.14 -7.53 16.85 19.29 -12.66 4.09 2.84 44.15 25.88 25.11 3.06 Communication 10.64 14.90 21.28 -29.98 16.52 17.09 -3.33 1.95 2.01 -2.88 24.64 26.31 -6.36 Materials -9.61 19.23 19.74 -2.60 14.38 14.36 0.16 1.64 1.15 43.01 26.95 27.53 -2.12 Utilities -47.16 20.29 15.21 33.38 18.18 13.15 38.27 2.41 1.11 116.97 N/A 43.5 N/A Real Estate -14.61 40.99 40.71 0.70 47.21 36 31.14 8.48 6.67 27.11 51.53 51.8 -0.52

Energy: P/FCF Avg starts in 2000 - Utilities: P/FCF starts in 2004 - Real Estate: Avg start in 2006

V-score chart:

Sector quality table

The next table gives a score for each sector relative to its own historical average. Here, only one factor is accounted.

Q-score (Diff) Median ROE Avg All 1.52 16.45 14.93 Cs. Discretionary 4.90 22.78 17.88 Cs. Staples 1.82 25.88 24.06 Energy -2.63 12.27 14.89 Financials 1.53 14.06 12.53 Healthcare -3.94 13.66 17.6 Industrials 7.52 24.47 16.95 Technology 8.83 22.58 13.75 Communication 10.57 22.54 11.97 Materials 7.23 21.12 13.89 Utilities -1.31 10.04 11.35 Real Estate 0.48 7.31 6.83

Q-score chart:

Relative momentum

The next table and chart show the return in 1 month and 1 year for all sectors, represented by their respective SPDR ETFs (including dividends).

sector ETF 1-month return 1-year return All SPY 8.01% -2.38% Cs. Discretionary XLY 9.87% 1.83% Cs. Staples XLP 5.14% -5.34% Energy XLE 11.21% -12.14% Financials XLF 8.90% -10.90% Healthcare XLV 4.81% 3.05% Industrials XLI 11.43% -7.98% Technology XLK 6.94% -1.03% Communication XLC 11.75% N/A Materials XLB 5.60% -13.50% Utilities XLU 3.48% 12.24% Real Estate XLRE 10.74% 12.47%

Monthly Momentum:

Annual Momentum:

Interpretation

For median-based metrics, S&P 500 companies look overpriced by about 20.6%, with a quality factor above the historical average.

Since last month:

The S&P 500 went up 8.0%.

The V-score has deteriorated by 6.9 percentage points.

The Q-score has improved a bit.

Looking only at the median P/E, S&P 500 companies are overpriced by 2.9% relative to the average of 2000 to 2015.

All sectors are in gain. Communication, industrials, energy, real estate have gained over 10%. Utilities, consumer staples, healthcare (defensive sectors) have been lagging with gains of 5% or less:

V-Score has deteriorated in all sectors.

Q-Score has improved in consumer discretionary, technology and deteriorated in communication.

The 1-year momentum in technology and consumer discretionary is not consistent with sector index components after the GICS changes of September 2018. It will be progressively normalized to be consistent again in September 2019.

Communication is underpriced by about 10%. Technology, financials, materials are overpriced by less than 10%; other sectors by less than 20%, except utilities by about 47%. Communication, technology, industrials, materials, consumer discretionary are significantly above their historical averages in quality metrics. Healthcare and energy are the worst performers in Q-score. Combining valuation and quality metrics, communication looks the best sector and utilities the worst one. However, savvy investors may find opportunities in any sector. I think the systemic risk is more important than market valuation to manage a portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long in stocks, among them some components of SPY.