Quick Take

HiTek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System [ACTCS] tax devices and services as well as IT solutions to small and medium enterprises [SMEs] in Xiamen, China.

HKIT is a tiny company that has uneven revenue growth from a very small base which leads me to doubt management’s ability to scale operations in a meaningful way.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based HiTek Global was founded in 1996 to provide SMEs in China with devices and services for VAT collection, processing and reporting as well as outsourced IT support and maintenance solutions. The company intends to expand to other provinces in the country.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaoyang Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception.

In 2018, the company began the development of an online tax service center which would allow SMEs to process VAT data from their computer anytime and anywhere.

According to data from the Xiamen Bureau of Statistics, there are currently around 245,500 ACTCS users in Xiamen, 63,700 of which are HiTek’s customers.

HiTek also markets various hardware such as monitors, internet servers, cameras, laptops, printers, and other associated accessories.

The firm has developed Communication Interface System software, a universal embedded interface system intended for use in the petrochemical and coal industries for the collection of industrial, electricity, facility pressure and temperature statistics, and its conversion to a readable format for analytical purposes.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company has undergone a transition from offline to online customer acquisition. In 2018 it launched a ‘WeChat Cloud Service Management System’ that has boosted its customer base and enabled the firm ‘to integrate data received from different subsystems and platforms, increasing our productivity and market competitiveness.’

HiTek also sells hardware products to large businesses that it markets to through it Huasheng business unit. The unit works through relationships with manufacturers ‘so that Huasheng can offer competitively priced hardware.’

The company’s four business lines and their respective revenue percentages for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were as follows:

ACTCS devices and services - 35.2%

Hardware sales - 31.2%

Software sales - 20.2%

IT services to SMEs - 13.4%

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been very low and dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling Expenses Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage To Q2 2018 0.04% 2017 0.47% 2016 1.43%

Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge

Market & Competition

The company sells VAT calculating devices to SMEs in Xiamen with plans to expand nationwide while seeking to enter the IT market in other regions in China.

According to a 2015 market research report by Technavio, the Chinese IT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing government support for IT solutions.

Major competitors that provide IT services in China include:

Dell (DELL)

HP (HPE)

IBM (IBM)

Lenovo (0992.HK)

Microsoft (MSFT)

Oracle (ORCL)

Tsinghua Tongfang (600100.SS)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Performance

HKIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Increasing top-line revenue

Growing gross profit but at a decelerating rate

Increased gross margin

Increasing EBITDA

Uneven and negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior To Q2 2018 $ 3,463,739 8.9% 2017 $ 6,887,375 -0.1% 2016 $ 6,895,212 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior To Q2 2018 $ 2,065,451 13.7% 2017 $ 3,679,821 98.1% 2016 $ 1,857,951 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin To Q2 2018 59.6% 2017 53.4% 2016 26.9% EBITDA Period EBITDA To Q2 2018 $ 1,454,053 2017 $ 2,633,847 2016 $ 485,319 Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations To Q2 2018 $ (502,218) 2017 $ 179,934 2016 $ (1,402,531)

Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $2.4 million in cash & short-term investments and $1.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($206,675).

IPO Details & Valuation

HKIT intends to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds in a ‘best efforts’ IPO of its Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm will offer a minimum floor of 1.5 million shares at $4.00 per share and a maximum of 2.5 million shares.

Senior management will retain Class B shares which entitle it to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A holders. This is a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $51.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

22% for research and development

28% for recruiting additional employees

40% to enhance its information technology systems

10% for general working capital

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $53,950,716 Enterprise Value $51,534,263 Price/Sales 7.52 EV/Revenue 7.19 EV/EBITDA 18.54 Earnings Per Share $0.18 Total Debt To Equity 0.26 Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 18.54% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.00 Net Free Cash Flow -$206,675

Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.