HiTek Global Seeks $10 Million In U.S. IPO

Summary

  • HiTek Global has filed proposed terms for its U.S. 'best efforts' IPO.
  • The provides IT services, software, and hardware to SMEs in Fujian Province in China.
  • HKIT is growing at an uneven pace from a low base; I have concerns about management's ability to scale operations.
Quick Take

HiTek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.

The firm provides Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System [ACTCS] tax devices and services as well as IT solutions to small and medium enterprises [SMEs] in Xiamen, China.

HKIT is a tiny company that has uneven revenue growth from a very small base which leads me to doubt management’s ability to scale operations in a meaningful way.

Company & Technology

Xiamen, China-based HiTek Global was founded in 1996 to provide SMEs in China with devices and services for VAT collection, processing and reporting as well as outsourced IT support and maintenance solutions. The company intends to expand to other provinces in the country.

Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaoyang Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception.

In 2018, the company began the development of an online tax service center which would allow SMEs to process VAT data from their computer anytime and anywhere.

According to data from the Xiamen Bureau of Statistics, there are currently around 245,500 ACTCS users in Xiamen, 63,700 of which are HiTek’s customers.

HiTek also markets various hardware such as monitors, internet servers, cameras, laptops, printers, and other associated accessories.

The firm has developed Communication Interface System software, a universal embedded interface system intended for use in the petrochemical and coal industries for the collection of industrial, electricity, facility pressure and temperature statistics, and its conversion to a readable format for analytical purposes.

Customer/User Acquisition

The company has undergone a transition from offline to online customer acquisition. In 2018 it launched a ‘WeChat Cloud Service Management System’ that has boosted its customer base and enabled the firm ‘to integrate data received from different subsystems and platforms, increasing our productivity and market competitiveness.’

HiTek also sells hardware products to large businesses that it markets to through it Huasheng business unit. The unit works through relationships with manufacturers ‘so that Huasheng can offer competitively priced hardware.’

The company’s four business lines and their respective revenue percentages for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were as follows:

  • ACTCS devices and services - 35.2%
  • Hardware sales - 31.2%
  • Software sales - 20.2%
  • IT services to SMEs - 13.4%

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been very low and dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:

Selling Expenses

Expenses vs. Revenue

Period

Percentage

To Q2 2018

0.04%

2017

0.47%

2016

1.43%

Market & Competition

The company sells VAT calculating devices to SMEs in Xiamen with plans to expand nationwide while seeking to enter the IT market in other regions in China.

According to a 2015 market research report by Technavio, the Chinese IT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2014 and 2019.

The main factor driving market growth is the growing government support for IT solutions.

Major competitors that provide IT services in China include:

Financial Performance

HKIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

  • Increasing top-line revenue
  • Growing gross profit but at a decelerating rate
  • Increased gross margin
  • Increasing EBITDA
  • Uneven and negative cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue

Period

Total Revenue

% Variance vs. Prior

To Q2 2018

$ 3,463,739

8.9%

2017

$ 6,887,375

-0.1%

2016

$ 6,895,212

Gross Profit (Loss)

Period

Gross Profit (Loss)

% Variance vs. Prior

To Q2 2018

$ 2,065,451

13.7%

2017

$ 3,679,821

98.1%

2016

$ 1,857,951

Gross Margin

Period

Gross Margin

To Q2 2018

59.6%

2017

53.4%

2016

26.9%

EBITDA

Period

EBITDA

To Q2 2018

$ 1,454,053

2017

$ 2,633,847

2016

$ 485,319

Cash Flow From Operations

Period

Cash Flow From Operations

To Q2 2018

$ (502,218)

2017

$ 179,934

2016

$ (1,402,531)

As of June 30, 2018, the company had $2.4 million in cash & short-term investments and $1.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($206,675).

IPO Details & Valuation

HKIT intends to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds in a ‘best efforts’ IPO of its Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.

The firm will offer a minimum floor of 1.5 million shares at $4.00 per share and a maximum of 2.5 million shares.

Senior management will retain Class B shares which entitle it to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A holders. This is a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $51.5 million.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

  • 22% for research and development
  • 28% for recruiting additional employees
  • 40% to enhance its information technology systems
  • 10% for general working capital

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:

Measure [TTM]

Amount

Market Capitalization at IPO

$53,950,716

Enterprise Value

$51,534,263

Price/Sales

7.52

EV/Revenue

7.19

EV/EBITDA

18.54

Earnings Per Share

$0.18

Total Debt To Equity

0.26

Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio

18.54%

Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share

$4.00

Net Free Cash Flow

-$206,675

The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Boustead Securities.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

