HiTek Global (NASDAQ:HKIT) intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $10 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an F-1/A registration statement.
The firm provides Anti-Counterfeiting Tax Control System [ACTCS] tax devices and services as well as IT solutions to small and medium enterprises [SMEs] in Xiamen, China.
HKIT is a tiny company that has uneven revenue growth from a very small base which leads me to doubt management’s ability to scale operations in a meaningful way.
Xiamen, China-based HiTek Global was founded in 1996 to provide SMEs in China with devices and services for VAT collection, processing and reporting as well as outsourced IT support and maintenance solutions. The company intends to expand to other provinces in the country.
Management is headed by CEO and Director Xiaoyang Huang, who has been with the firm since its inception.
In 2018, the company began the development of an online tax service center which would allow SMEs to process VAT data from their computer anytime and anywhere.
According to data from the Xiamen Bureau of Statistics, there are currently around 245,500 ACTCS users in Xiamen, 63,700 of which are HiTek’s customers.
HiTek also markets various hardware such as monitors, internet servers, cameras, laptops, printers, and other associated accessories.
The firm has developed Communication Interface System software, a universal embedded interface system intended for use in the petrochemical and coal industries for the collection of industrial, electricity, facility pressure and temperature statistics, and its conversion to a readable format for analytical purposes.
The company has undergone a transition from offline to online customer acquisition. In 2018 it launched a ‘WeChat Cloud Service Management System’ that has boosted its customer base and enabled the firm ‘to integrate data received from different subsystems and platforms, increasing our productivity and market competitiveness.’
HiTek also sells hardware products to large businesses that it markets to through it Huasheng business unit. The unit works through relationships with manufacturers ‘so that Huasheng can offer competitively priced hardware.’
The company’s four business lines and their respective revenue percentages for the six months ended June 30, 2018, were as follows:
Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue have been very low and dropping as revenues have increased, per the table below:
|
Selling Expenses
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
To Q2 2018
|
0.04%
|
2017
|
0.47%
|
2016
|
1.43%
Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge
The company sells VAT calculating devices to SMEs in Xiamen with plans to expand nationwide while seeking to enter the IT market in other regions in China.
According to a 2015 market research report by Technavio, the Chinese IT market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12% between 2014 and 2019.
The main factor driving market growth is the growing government support for IT solutions.
Major competitors that provide IT services in China include:
Source: Sentieo
HKIT’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Below are relevant financial metrics derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q2 2018
|
$ 3,463,739
|
8.9%
|
2017
|
$ 6,887,375
|
-0.1%
|
2016
|
$ 6,895,212
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
To Q2 2018
|
$ 2,065,451
|
13.7%
|
2017
|
$ 3,679,821
|
98.1%
|
2016
|
$ 1,857,951
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
To Q2 2018
|
59.6%
|
2017
|
53.4%
|
2016
|
26.9%
|
EBITDA
|
Period
|
EBITDA
|
To Q2 2018
|
$ 1,454,053
|
2017
|
$ 2,633,847
|
2016
|
$ 485,319
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
To Q2 2018
|
$ (502,218)
|
2017
|
$ 179,934
|
2016
|
$ (1,402,531)
Sources: Company registration statement, IPO Edge
As of June 30, 2018, the company had $2.4 million in cash & short-term investments and $1.7 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)
Free cash flow during the twelve months ended June 30, 2018, was a negative ($206,675).
HKIT intends to raise up to $10 million in gross proceeds in a ‘best efforts’ IPO of its Class A shares, not including customary underwriter options.
The firm will offer a minimum floor of 1.5 million shares at $4.00 per share and a maximum of 2.5 million shares.
Senior management will retain Class B shares which entitle it to ten votes per share vs. one vote per share for Class A holders. This is a common way for management to retain voting control of the company even after losing economic control.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $51.5 million.
Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation metrics for the firm:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$53,950,716
|
Enterprise Value
|
$51,534,263
|
Price/Sales
|
7.52
|
EV/Revenue
|
7.19
|
EV/EBITDA
|
18.54
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.18
|
Total Debt To Equity
|
0.26
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
18.54%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$4.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$206,675
Sources: Company registration statement,IPO Edge
The sole listed underwriter of the IPO is Boustead Securities.
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
