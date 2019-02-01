Facebook: Long-Term Gain After Short-Term Pain

We are still bullish in the medium term, but the post-earnings gap presents short-term downside risk.

Looking at the recent earnings of Facebook (FB), I checked a few signals that could offer insight into where FB moves after the gap:

Actually, I was spurred into looking at FB's possible post-earnings movements from hearing a subscriber create a large ROI via options:

After earnings, a stock often exhibits a trend or presents a gap, which is often predictable and able to be simulated. Before you decide to take profit after earnings - or to continue holding - look for the post-earnings patterns and novel information supplied from the earnings report and transcript. Should you find that FB's potential of a pullback after earnings is too risky or too possible, consider selling your stock, eating the tax, and repurchasing at a lower price (of course, calculate whether this is profitable in regard to taxes).

In my newsletter, we discuss the optimal time to leave a trade after earnings - like the optimal time to bail out of a wave. Sometimes the answer is to keep holding; sometimes the answer is to bail out and repurchase; sometimes the answer is to take profit and move on. Because I was not attempting to present any of the above theses, I presented these results as-is, without a conclusion. Here, I reproduce them for you. I will now present my own interpretation, at the end of the article.

Gap Analysis

Because gaps represent short-term movements in a stock, they are best-analyzed intrastock (i.e., without respect to the general market) and then profiled. Backtesting is useful here. I have already backtested the general market, but most stocks exhibit different patterns - so it is good to check.

Here is what happens when you short FB into the gap:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Annual ROI on shorting FB into the gap is 10.7%. But 20 days later, the long position becomes profitable:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

The long position is more profitable on an annual ROI basis. However, FB takes, on average, 10 days for an up gap to create a new trading level (at this point, the long positions would break even). Prior to that, it tends to retest support levels and fill any open gaps.

Stock Personality Profile

Hardly any stock is truly average. Many stocks show strongly significant traits of reverse momentum and cognitive dissonance, which describes a general trend of investors to interpret news about that particular company in a particular light. I discussed two tech stocks in this light in my previous article.

FB is a bit different in that it shows no statistically significant excess movement on the release of novel information. You could say that FB investors react rather rationally to news. This makes FB's movements a bit more predictable than most stocks

Still, FB, like most stocks, moves in rally-to-pullback cycles. Pattern recognition algorithms can locate our current position in such a cycle. From our current position, FB should rally an average of 17% before the next pullback:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Again, this is bullish for the medium-term but ignores the possible downside from the recent gap.

Sentiment

This is what we check next: How can we gain an objective view of this news?

At best, we can perform lexical analysis to locate forward-looking statements that predict the company's progress in the coming quarters. The research has been done, and I have written the best practices into my code. During the analysis, a sentiment score is calculated and compared with those of the past quarters.

For FB's current quarter, Q4 2018, the sentiment is generally down. Quarter-to-quarter, we have a decrease of 24%. However, post-earnings sentiment, as calculated by the earnings call transcript, was quite high last quarter. If you compare this quarter to FB's average, you find only a 13% decrease - insignificant.

Nevertheless, my code flags forward-looking statements that might be of use to FB holders in the coming quarters. Here are some statements that seem relevant for the medium-term trend in FB:

And so we think the mix shift to Stories is a big opportunity for us and it's going to take time to continue to get advertisers in, but we're very happy with demand to date"

- Creation of a new project is not in response to falling demand for ads.

So I would say, we do plan to continue to invest aggressively in the business going forward, and we are going to see, obviously, a margin impact from that in 2019."

- The project will nonetheless impact the company's margin going forward.

Clearly, macroeconomics stands out there as a risk on top of other issues that we face, leading to a deceleration of revenue growth in 2019."

- Macros are cited as a second hit to the company's short-term future.

Rest of World ad revenue grew 24% and was impacted by ongoing currency weakness and macroeconomic challenges."

- Currency issues are also cited.

And then on the supply front, we benefited from strong Instagram growth, which was aided by both growth in impressions on Instagram feed and on Stories."

- Newer projects experiencing growth. However, management warns of a slowdown in overall revenue growth.

Conclusion

Sentiment was mixed but not much different from average. Still, FB is in the growing sector of digital advertising, which has been stealing advertisers from traditional media advertising for the past decade without signs of stopping. FB is still in a growth phase and has made acquisitions to continue its growth. The company should continue seeing its stock head upward, yet the occasional pullback is normal.

If I were to play this FB gap after earnings, I would take a short position for the short-term and reverse that position after the gap fills or after two weeks, whichever comes first. If you are holding stock and don't want to sell or if you simply want to make this trade without stock, consider this options strategy:

Buy 1x Feb. 15 $167.50 put Sell 3x March 15 $150 put

If FB rallies past the current position, you suffer no loss, as the above play is opened at a net credit. This play only suffers a loss if FB drops below $150, which would occur only if the gap is both closed and FB sells off after the closure - an implication that the novel information on FB is bearish, not bullish, which is obviously wrong. Maximum profit occurs when FB falls to close the gap, at $150, at which point you can close the position for roughly $1,750.

Happy trading!

