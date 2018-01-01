Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) fourth quarter results revealed that its great story of accelerating growth appears to be coming to an end. The latest results, although topping consensus analysts forecasts, revealed that many of Amazon's key business segments have slowed down significantly from their peaks. It's a sign of a maturing company. It means investors will now need to adjust their expectations for future growth and their valuations for the stock.

In a sign that investor expectations for Amazon may be too high, the company fell short of analyst revenue forecast for the first quarter. It marks the second quarter in a row Amazon’s guidance fell short of expectations. It's a sign that investors are looking for growth out of Amazon that the company can likely no longer match. Also, it would suggest that investor expectations for Amazon's future growth need to fall. The company noted on the conference call it expects investments to rise in 2019 vs. 2018, which may act as an additional headwind.

Slowing Growth

It's clear that key areas of its business such as its online store and third-party sellers have seen growth slow significantly over the past few quarters. Growth for online stores peaked at year-over-year growth of 23% in the third quarter of 2017, slowing to 12.5% this past quarter. Meanwhile, growth for its third-party sellers has slowed from 43.9% in the first quarter of 2018 to 27.2% last quarter.

(Data compiled from SEC filings)

Subscription services growth slowed dramatically in the fourth quarter from 51.5% in the third quarter to just 24.6%, a huge drop off. Additionally, there are signs of Amazon Web Service growth now starting to slow after peaking at 48.9% in the second quarter of 2018 to 45.3%. It's not a significant slowdown but it does mark a reversal of trend.

It has resulted in total revenue growth for the company to slow significantly after years of faster and faster growth. Year-over-year revenue growth peaked at 43% in the first quarter of 2018 and has since slowed to 19.7% this last quarter.

It's not to say that Amazon is doomed or that the stock is due for a crash. However, it's a sign that growth is slowing as the business matures. It means that investors likely have to reset their expectations of future growth and those expectations need to come down.

Currently, analyst estimates are suggesting that growth flatlines at roughly 20% for each of the next four quarters.

However, we can see that Amazon's guidance brought the first quarter growth rate down to just 13.6%. It likely means that over time those expectations for future quarter growth rates will need to fall as well.

The Valuation Needs To Fall

Additionally, it likely means the value for Amazon may need to adjust. It has become clear that investors were willing to pay a higher multiple for the stock in the past for the faster growth. The price to sales multiple on Amazon peaked at 3.8 times the next 12 month's sales estimates. That multiple expanded as the growth rates for Amazon's total sales growth continued to rise. However, now as that growth begins to slow we have seen that multiple contract. Should growth at Amazon continue to slow, it would suggest that the sales multiple falls back to its historical range between 2.2 to 2.7 times one-year forward sales.

Should that happen, the stock's value could fall to roughly $602 billion to $738 billion, from its current valuation of roughly $805 billion. It could result in the price declining by as much as 25% in a worst-case scenario.

Technical Weakness

The chart shows that Amazon is nearing a very critical level of technical support at $1,620. Should the stock drop below that support level, it is likely to fall to support around $1,475, a decline of about 11% from the current stock price of around $1,650.

The relative strength index continues to trend lower, something it has done since peaking at overbought levels in January 2018. It continues to suggest that momentum is leaving the stock and that it faces steeper declines in the future.

What Next?

Overall it's hard to deny based on the results and historical trends Amazon's growth is slowing. Again, this is not to say that Amazon’s business is doomed or failing, they are the signs of a maturing company. It simply means that investors may need to rethink the multiple they are willing to pay for the stock. Based on its current sales multiple the current valuation would appear to be too high, and if that's the case the stock is likely overvalued presently.

Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.