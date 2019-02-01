Nucor Has The Right Mix, But Will The Market Cooperate?

It's hard for me to construct a valuation argument where Nucor is cheap, but I will note that Nucor's leverage to long and plate products could drive some relative outperformance.

High utilization rates should support margins, but the best companies are already near the limits of utilization improvements, and EBITDA has likely peaked.

Nucor saw strong results in plate and most long products in the fourth quarter, and this could be a source of relative strength in 2019 if construction activity holds up.

I continue to prefer Steel Dynamics (STLD) among U.S. steelmakers, but Nucor (NUE) has been the better performer over the past year (they're tied over the last two years, and STLD wins the five-yr comp), and the shares are up about 15% since the Christmas Eve 52-week low on renewed enthusiasm over better steel demand and pricing in 2019. I do like Nucor's comparatively stronger leverage to long products and plate (where I think prices will be noticeably better in 2019 relative to hot-rolled coil), but I think investors will need to wait until 2021/22 to see year-over-year growth in EBITDA again (on a full-year basis), and I see more that can go wrong with pricing and demand at this point than what can go right.

Closing On A Relatively Good Note

Nucor did a little better than expected in the fourth quarter, but there really weren't any major surprises in the results, as the sell-side generally gets multiple opportunities to fine-tune the numbers ahead of reports.

Revenue jumped 24% on a year-over-year comparison, but fell 7% qoq, as pricing and shipments both declined. Neither were surprises - steel prices have been weakening since the summer (pressuring shares across the sector), and shipments often decline in the fourth quarter, as end-users and distributors work down inventories, and steelmakers curtail production to do maintenance.

Digging a little deeper into revenue, the steel business (Mills) saw a 25% year-over-year improvement in realized prices, but a 2% qoq decline. Plate pricing was exceptionally strong (up 40% yoy), but it makes up a relatively small part of the mix (9% of total shipments), while price realizations in sheet and bar (which together make up around 55% of shipments) were up 24% and 27%, respectively. Shipments were up 3% yoy in the Mills business, with sheet down less than 1% and bar down more than 4%, structural up 32%, and plate up 18%.

Gross margin improved 750bp yoy, but declined 140bp qoq, as scrap costs increased 13% yoy but declined 4% qoq. EBITDA nearly doubled versus the prior year, but fell 13% qoq, and came in about 3% above expectations. Utilization declined modestly from the third quarter (88% versus 92%), but is still at a high and very profitable level that still leaves some room for production expansion in some products (whereas Steel Dynamics is nearly maxed out).

Can The Plateau Stretch For Another Year?

The biggest issue with steel stocks is basically that the consensus view is that 2018 was the peak of the cycle and that it's only downhill from here. While the price of hot-rolled coil steel rose more than 30% in 2018 to over $800/t on a full-year average basis, it recently slipped into the mid-$600s. It's not uncommon for prices to weaken in the fourth quarter, and prices should improve as companies start rebuilding their inventories in the spring, but everybody's waiting to see whether the recent $40/t hikes from Nucor and U.S. Steel (X) will stick.

The general view out there, and one I agree with, is that hot-rolled prices will average below $700 in 2019, or down around 15% to 20% from 2018 prices. Big end-users like auto companies are seeing weaker conditions right now, and there are worries that this weakness will spread as the year goes on, particularly with the recent weaker ISM readings.

A key "but" for Nucor is the company's leverage to long products and plate. While plate is a relatively modest part of the mix, all together long products and plate make up around 50-60% of Nucor's volume, and I believe pricing will be stronger here. I do have some concerns that non-residential construction will slow in 2019 (slow, not go negative), but I believe the supply/demand balance is such that bar pricing could stay pretty flat relative to 2018 and that there could be room for plate realizations to go higher. Unlike sheet steel, there are really only three producers of note for plate (Nucor, SSab (OTCPK:SSAAY), and ArcelorMittal (MT) ), and some long products are likewise more concentrated among a relatively small number of producers (relative to sheet).

If the market works out that way, Nucor's greater leverage to long products could lead to comparatively better financials in 2019. I'd also note that Nucor recently announced plans to build a new plate plant, though this facility won't be up and running until 2022.

The Outlook

My long-term expectations for only 1% annualized revenue growth may seem low, but the last peak-to-peak move saw annualized growth of less than 1%, and I think 2018 will mark another peak year. Tracking peak free cash flow is a little less useful because of the impact of year-to-year capex decisions, but I'm actually expecting improving FCF margins over the next decade (a weighted average of close to 7% versus a trailing weighted average of around 6%).

Unless you're willing to use a single-digit discount rate, free cash flow doesn't really support a "buy" call on Nucor today, and that's not unusual, as analysts rarely use discounted free cash flow as a primary valuation too for steel companies (which also explains why only exceptionally well-run companies like Nucor and Steel Dynamics compare favorably to general market indices over long periods).

EV/EBITDA isn't really any more useful, even if it is simpler. I see a lot of sell-side analysts valuing Nucor with a 7x forward EBITDA multiple, which they correctly note is at or about the long-term average multiple. My problem is this - why would you use an average full-cycle multiple to value these shares at or near the peak of the cycle? I'd argue you should use a below-average multiple, which is why I've been using multiples in the 6s (I recently used a 6x multiple for Steel Dynamics). If you want to use 7x, I'd at least argue you should use it on a more representative "average" EBITDA number.

If I use 6x on my 2019 EBITDA estimate, I get a fair value of around $60. If I use a 7x multiple on an average of the last five years of EBITDA and my projections for the next five years (10 years in total), I get a fair value in the mid-$50s. If I use the last/next three years, the fair value bumps up to $62.50. Either way, I think something in the neighborhood of $60 is probably a fair reflection of the value (and it's what my DCF model produces if I use a 9% discount rate).

The Bottom Line

Nucor could certainly surprise to the good; the government may not pull back some of its tariff actions and/or the U.S. economy could surprise to the good with its resiliency and strength. More specifically to Nucor, price realizations in long and plate products could be stronger than expected. I do like Nucor's relative positioning at this point in the cycle (more long/plate), but I think that's reflected in the price, and I'd rather own Steel Dynamics or a steel company with altogether different catalysts (like Ternium (TX) ) than Nucor today.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.