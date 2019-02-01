Daily Insider Ratings Roundup 1/30/19

|
Includes: DISH, EHI, GALT, HIO, HIX, LOB, NHS, SFNC
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/30/19, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

Seasonal Note: Insider trading volumes remain relatively low, but will pick up steadily in coming weeks, and peak again in the first week of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (NHS);
  • Live Oak Bancshares (LOB);
  • Western Asset High Income Fund II (HIX);
  • Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (HIO);
  • Western Asset Global High Income Fund (EHI), and;
  • DISH Network (DISH).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Simmons First National (SFNC), and;
  • Galectin Therapeutics (GALT).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • vTv Therapeutics (VTVT);
  • I.D. Systems (IDSY);
  • TPI Composites (TPIC);
  • Tilray (TLRY);
  • Smartsheet (SMAR);
  • Lululemon Athletica (LULU);
  • Inspire Medical Systems (INSP), and;
  • InterDigital (IDCC).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Pluralsight (PS);
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG), and;
  • Genomic Health (GHDX).

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Perelman Ronald O

BO

vTv Therapeutics

VTVT

JB*

$1,499,999

2

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

NHS

B

$1,221,615

3

Cannell Capital

BO

I.D. Systems

IDSY

B

$757,823

4

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Fund II

HIX

B

$695,147

5

Defranco James

VP, DIR

DISH Network

DISH

AB

$444,000

6

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset Global High Income Fund

EHI

B

$416,026

7

Garriott Huntley

PR

Live Oak Bancshares

LOB

B

$276,400

8

Uihlein Richard E

DIR, BO

Galectin Therapeutics

GALT

B

$250,559

9

Makris George Jr

CB, CEO

Simmons First National

SFNC

B

$248,500

10

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

HIO

B

$112,714

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Wilson Dennis J

BO

Lululemon Athletica

LULU

S, JS*

$272,201,160

2

Erony Joyce

DIR

Inspire Medical Systems

INSP

AS

$3,559,040

3

Baker Bros

DIR, BO

Genomic Health

GHDX

S

$3,302,980

4

Pastorius Edward Wood Jr

O

Tilray

TLRY

AS

$2,135,155

5

Crestview Partners Iii Gp

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

S

$1,863,090

6

Frei Brent

DIR, BO

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,693,882

7

Skonnard Aaron

F, CEO, CB, BO

Pluralsight

PS

AS

$1,468,000

8

Barker Geoffrey T

DIR

Smartsheet

SMAR

AS

$1,120,867

9

Merritt William J

CEO, DIR

Interdigital

IDCC

AS

$1,074,300

10

Derosa Michael Lawrence

DIR

TPI Composites

TPIC

AS

$1,038,621

Source: InsiderInsights.com | Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes : B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market, but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

