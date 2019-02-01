Rowan: New 7-Well Contract, Details On Ensco Merger Negotiations

While a correction would have been logical after a 45% rise in Rowan's stock, U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil may help the upside trend in the short-term.

Rowan (NYSE:RDC) has been the best-performing offshore drilling stock since the beginning of the year, gaining as much as 45% year-to-date. The ingredients of this success were the oversold state of the stock at the end of 2018, oil price rebound in January 2019 and, most importantly, increased bids from Ensco (NYSE:ESV) in the upcoming merger deal. Recently, Rowan announced a new significant contract for its jack-up Rowan Viking, while Ensco published additional information on how the increased bids for Rowan were made. Let's look at these developments in more detail.

New contract for Rowan Viking

Rowan Viking

Rowan announced that jack-up Rowan Viking was awarded a seven-well program by Lundin in Norway for a minimum duration of 265 days. The contract is expected to begin in Q2/Q3 2020 and has four additional one-well priced options. Bassoe Offshore estimates that the dayrate is $180,000, calculating to a firm backlog of $47.7 million.

The deal highlights the strong position of Rowan's jack-up fleet as well as the fact that oil companies are already looking into the 20s and are trying to secure rigs for their needs. Notable examples of such deals include Diamond Offshore (DO) semi-sub Ocean Onyx, Noble Corp.'s (NE) jack-up Tom Prosser, Transocean's (RIG) deal with Chevron (CVX). While 2019 is shaping to be another challenging year for drillers, the 20s will likely bring a positive change, at least for top drillers with top assets.

How Rowan shareholders fought for increased bid from Ensco

While Rowan's management has eagerly accepted the initial Ensco bid (I was critical of the merger for Rowan at that time), its shareholders were not so eager to accept the deal. As per the filing that I linked above, Canyon Partners, Rowan Shareholder A, Rowan Shareholder B and Odey Asset Management have expressed their dissent with the transaction in November-December 2018. The pressure on Ensco to raise the bid intensified as oil price dropped, making a floater-heavy and more leveraged Ensco less attractive than a jack-up focused and less leveraged Rowan.

The pressure intensified even more when Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended Rowan investors to vote against the deal. As a result of this pressure, Ensco raised the bid to 2.6 Ensco shares per each Rowan share. However (most likely, to Ensco's surprise, as it originally stated that 2.6 ESV shares per each RDC share was the final proposal), discussions continued, and Rowan's Board (obviously pushed by several large shareholders) determined to request that Ensco increase the exchange ratio to 2.9 ESV shares per each RDC share. As per the filing, Odey Asset Management was especially active in pushing for the increased bid and was finally able to raise the bid to 2.750 ESV shares for each RDC share in exchange for executing an irrevocable voting agreement.

I'd also note that the filing indicates that Ensco shareholders started expressing their concerns as the bid for Rowan increased, signaling that the resulting exchange ratio, 2.750 ESV shares for each RDC share, is indeed a market price that was reached in negotiations where both parties had to arrive to a compromise and, therefore, fairly good for both ESV and RDC shareholders.

Risks of short-term correction potentially mitigated by latest developments in Venezuela

In other circumstances, I would have certainly stated that it's high time for a pullback in Rowan shares as catalysts like two increased bids from Ensco, oil price rebound and rebound from oversold levels (potentially due to tax-loss selling at the end of 2018) have been played out. However, U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan oil may keep oil near or above current levels, providing further support for offshore drilling shares. The balancing potential negative factor is the selling pressure from those Rowan shareholders who do not want to have a stake in a combined company and prefer to get out after a 45% run that happened in just one month.

At this point, I see short-term catalysts for upside and downside in Rowan shares as rather balanced, potentially leading for some churn trading in the company's stock for the upcoming weeks.

If you like my work, don't forget to click on the big orange "Follow" button at the top of the screen and hit the "Like" button at the bottom of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.