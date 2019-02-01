Workiva: Focused On Technology Not XBRL

Unlike competitors, Workiva is not integrating new XBRL rules into Wdesk. The company is filing with more XBRL errors compared to top rivals.

Workiva continued to grow revenue and increased their client count in Q3 2018. The company's stock price is also nearing an all-time high.

2018 ended with Workiva (WK) as the top XBRL (eXtensible Business Reporting Language) service provider. Like the past few quarters, revenue and client count continued to grow in the third quarter of 2018. The company also formed several new, intriguing partnerships which may help Workiva in the foreseeable future.

However, as Workiva and their partners focus on technology in 2019, they may be neglecting the importance of XBRL quality.

Financials

In Q3 2018, the company delivered exceptional financial results. The company generated revenue of roughly $60 million in Q3 2018 which is an increase of nearly 17% compared to Q3 2017. As usual, most of this revenue was generated from subscription and support revenue and the rest from professional services. Subscription and support revenue was roughly $51 million, an increase of 19% compared to prior year’s third quarter. Most of that revenue came from a deeper penetration of the current customer base. Professional services revenue was roughly $10 million for the quarter, an increase of 8% compared to prior year third quarter.

Not only is revenue rising but so is client count. Workiva finished Q3 2018 with 3,289 clients, a net increase of 298 compared to Q3 2017. The company gained just over 60 new clients since Q2 2018. Retention remains outstanding as well, as the subscription and service revenue retention rate was over 95% for September 2018 (with add-ons the rate is over 104%).

Partnerships And Competitors

Over the last few months, Workiva has created significant partnerships with companies such as SAP (NYSE:SAP), KPMG and Broadridge (NYSE:BR). The partnership with Broadridge makes perfect sense as clients will now be able to have a connection to an industry leader when it comes to design, printing, and distribution for SEC forms such as 10-K and proxy statements. I will be interested to hear more of the details about this partnership as I imagine competitors are likely working with Broadridge as well.

The KPMG and SAP partnerships are a little more interesting. I view these as tech partnerships which will help Wdesk integrate with further applications. Workiva CEO, Marty Vanderploeg said as much when describing the partnership with KPMG, “Pairing our Wdesk platform with KPMG’s technology-risk specialists creates a unified, multidisciplinary solution and team to help customers streamline and automate a wide variety of complex risk, compliance and reporting processes. By working together, we will help organizations gain insights, make data-driven decisions and ultimately drive better business outcomes.”

Only time will tell if these partnerships will yield results but I view these partnerships as a positive for Workiva. These moves indicate the company is focused on continuing to improve their technology and are committed to providing a good experience for end users.

I feel as though it is necessary for me to comment briefly on recent competitor news as well. Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN), has recently rebranded itself as DFIN. Many viewed the Donnelley spin-off as a serious misstep. I won’t go that far but this rebranding was clearly done for a reason. Workiva’s other top competitor, Merrill Corporation, was acquired by Toppan Vintage (or at least their XBRL business). After this acquisition, the company is called Toppan Merrill. Again, like DFIN’s rebranding, only time will tell if this acquisition reaps benefits. Hoffman and XBRL US haven’t accounted for all of these changes but I will refer to these competitors as DFIN and Toppan Merrill going forward.

I think both these competitor moves are helpful for Workiva as they mean at least in the short term the company will continue to maintain their position as the leading XBRL service provider.

XBRL – Charlie Hoffman Results

XBRL accuracy results for the current period remain consistent with prior quarters. The graph below illustrates the latest XBRL accuracy results as provided by Charlie Hoffman (For a more in-depth understanding of XBRL or Charlie Hoffman, please refer to my first article).

Hoffman didn’t provide a chart showing comparable results for prior quarters but you can view my prior posts to see the results from earlier in the year.

The results remain consistent as Workiva has consistently hovered around the 90% accuracy range. This lags behind top rivals DFIN and Toppan Merrill which have consistently been close to 100% this year.

I’d like to next discuss the developments with XBRL US which I view as more of an issue for Workiva.

XBRL US

I’ve recently attended webinars with members of XBRL US (I’ve touched on XBRL US in the past so for more information please view my prior article), and I’ve noticed a few issues I’d find unnerving if I was a client using Wdesk.

Within XBRL US. there is a Data Quality Committee (DQC) who help create new common sense XBRL accuracy rules. There is also a Center for Data Quality (CDQ). The mission of this group is to improve the usability of XBRL and to support the DQC so they can improve the quality and usability of XBRL. I would say any provider serious about XBRL should be part of this committee. As an XBRL software provider, your goal should be to make XBRL accurate and usable. The below list has all the members of the CDQ:

You can clearly see top rivals Toppan Merrill and DFIN are members as well as smaller rivals such as Certent and Datatracks. Workiva is not on this list.

I view this as a serious mistake, but I suppose you could make the argument Workiva doesn’t wish to provide the resources to this center. Even if Workiva wished to not be associated with the CDQ, you’d think the company would at least comply with the latest XBRL rules. Well, that’s not the case either.

Wdesk is still (technically) a data quality certified application. However, the newest DQC ruleset out is ruleset 7. Workiva is only certified through ruleset 4 as you can see below:

The fourth ruleset was available for public review in the summer of 2017 and it was likely approved in fall 2017. For clients that essentially means if you’re using Wdesk, you aren’t in compliance with rulesets 5, 6, or 7 and thus there is a greater chance you are filing with XBRL errors.

I’ve had prior comments stating Wdesk is a self-service tool where clients can complete all of their XBRL filings without assistance (or they can elect to purchase XBRL services). In one sense, it is ultimately the client who is responsible for the accuracy of their XBRL however if the software is XBRL certified it should mean you are filing without XBRL errors. Wdesk has not instituted the data quality rules issued by XBRL US for over a year and compared to rivals like Datatracks, Toppan Merrill and DFIN, Workiva is certainly filing with more XBRL errors.

This lack of interest in contributing to XBRL US and the company’s XBRL accuracy results (as provided by Charlie Hoffman) illustrate Workiva’s lack of urgency to have XBRL standards that match their peers.

Valuation

For Workiva, I believe profitability is in the very distant future with their poor P/E ratio and negative earnings. Workiva’s stock price has continued to soar as the stock is near $40 and close to its all-time high. The stock’s price has now increased by roughly 80% over the last 52 weeks. Many believe this stock can continue to climb higher as analysts from CNN Business project a target price of $42 a share.

I likely would not consider buying until the stock pulled back at least 5% considering it is nearing an all-time high.

Conclusion

Workiva has not just had a great quarter but they’ve had a great year as the company’s increased revenues, client count, and stock price illustrates. The company’s stock is soaring toward an all-time high and 2018 revenues continue to surpass prior year figures.

I view the new partnerships as encouraging as well but I think they plainly depict the organization’s priorities. Workiva is focused on improving technology so Wdesk will continue to be the superior application. Yet the focus on technology is putting XBRL quality on the back-burner. These priorities demonstrate Workiva is fine with second rate XBRL quality.

Soon enough clients will have to decide whether or not they want the best software or the best quality because with Workiva it appears users will only get one.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.