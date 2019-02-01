Bond Market Reflects Ample Liquidity

The strong recent performance in the bond market signals that liquidity is still plentiful and there is no imminent danger of a financial market slump. This contradicts the claims of many bearish pundits who have recently argued that high debt levels are threatening the financial sector. In today's report, I'll make the case that the interim outlook for U.S. government and corporate bonds remains bullish and that this further bodes well for the stock market outlook.

After the emphatic rebound in U.S Treasury bond prices in November and December, there was a "pause that refreshes" in January. Long-dated Treasuries briefly exceeded their 1-year highs at the start of 2019 before pulling back and spending some time below the 15-day moving average. Below is the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT), which many participants use as a trading vehicle for long-term government bonds. After a relatively shallow pullback earlier this month, TLT has closed decisively above its 15-day MA once again and appears to have commenced a renewed rally leg.

More importantly, TLT remained well above its widely-watched 50-day moving average throughout the corrective pullback in January. From a technical perspective, this confirms that the dominant intermediate-term trend for TLT remains up.

Source: BigCharts

Shorter-term Treasury bonds reflect an even livelier upward trend than long-dated bonds. Shown here is the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI), which is within reach of its 1-year high. The latest rally in IEI has gotten extra support from the recent switch in the Fed's interest rate policy stance. After the Federal Reserve assured investors it would be "patient" in making future rate hike decisions, government bond prices have risen while yields have fallen.

Source: BigCharts

The bond market was also gratified by the removal of a previous reference to "further gradual increases" to the Fed funds rate in its latest statement. The market has interpreted this to mean that there will be no additional rate increases in the coming months. Some respected Fed watchers believe there will be no rate hike at all in 2019. The market's growing confidence that the Fed has abandoned its tightening bias can be seen in the 10-Year Treasury Note Yield Index (TNX), which is trending lower since peaking last October.

Source: BigCharts

Lower Treasury yields are also typically bullish for the stock market. Last year's upward bias in 10-year yields was a big contributor to the October-December equity market plunge. As bond yields were rising, this put pressure on rate-sensitive securities. The heavy amount of liquidation of bond funds and rate-sensitive stocks last fall weakened the broad equity market and culminated in the 20% decline in the S&P 500 Index (SPX). Now that the bond market is on the mend, Treasury yields have declined sharply and have removed a tremendous amount of pressure from stocks. The results have been clear to see in the impressive rebound in equity prices since the start of the new year.

With a much more accommodating Fed and a bullish bond market, financial market liquidity is as strong now as it has been in a long time. One of my favorite measures of liquidity is the ICE Bank of America Merrill Lynch U.S. High Yield Master II Option-Adjusted Spread. If there are going to be debt-related problems in the financial sector, they're likely to begin with high-yield debt. This is one reason why I view this as an important indication of financial market health.

After the debt market scare of late 2018, the BofAML credit spread hit its highest level in almost three years at 5.44%. Historically, when this spread goes above 6%, it has signaled that danger is approaching in the credit market. However, the sharp pullback in the last few weeks has brought this indicator down to a healthier level which indicates the return of normal credit conditions. This also suggests that liquidity is still abundant and that the market isn't worried about the prospects of another debt-related setback.

Source: St. Louis Fed

Meanwhile, on the corporate bond front, demand for corporate debt has been rising at a dramatic pace since the mini-panic in the final months of 2018. As I've noted in previous bond market commentaries, the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) is one of the strongest performing ETFs right now and is reflecting a bright outlook for the financial market in the coming months. Rising corporate bond prices are a major leading indicator of the stock market's health, and I view the recent performance of VCSH to be a "buy" signal for U.S. equities. It's also another indication that investors aren't worried about the prospects for a recession in corporate earnings, let alone an economic recession.

Source: BigCharts

On the lower end of the corporate debt spectrum, junk bonds are rebounding nicely after last year's setback. The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) regained virtually all of its losses since November and is reflecting none of the concerns over falling oil prices or rising debt levels that characterized the final months of last year. JNK can also be viewed as a leading indicator for the stock market outlook, but its signals tend to be delayed by a period of several months. I consider VCSH to be a more important real-time indicator of the overall condition of the U.S. corporate debt market.

Source: BigCharts

Based on the collective performance of the government and corporate bond markets, there is no reason to fear another major setback in the foreseeable future. The bond market is reflecting abundant liquidity and this is good news for equity investors as well as corporate bond investors. As such, participants should continue to lean bullish and remain optimistic for rising corporate earnings in the coming months. This means increasing exposure to investment-grade corporate bonds as well as the shares of fundamentally strong companies in outperforming sectors (e.g. consumer staples, financials, and techs). Investors can also maintain a conservative long position in the Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF as mentioned previously.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPHQ, IAU, VCSH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.